Science
Facebook is an exception and wants to delete incorrect coronavirus information
Facebook wants to delete false information about the virus
Facebook wants no dissemination of false information and Conspiracy theories about the new coronavirus allow. The online network will remove them while doing the assessments Global health organizations follow, founder and chief Mark announced Zuckerberg on Wednesday. In addition, no advertising with which the Crisis should be exploited – for example with the claim that the products could cure the disease.
For Facebook, the procedure is an exception off the line of not wanting to decide what's wrong and what's right. So the online network had been criticized for the decision, too demonstrably false statements by politicians without comment on the platform to let. In the case of Coronavirus falsehoods took action but the Facebook rules that forbid putting people at risk Zuckerberg explained.
The World Health Organization WHO got meanwhile, as many free ad space on Facebook as needed. And other organizations would also use coupons for advertising supported. Researchers were given access to anonymized and generalized ones Facebook data to better understand the spread of infections. (AP)
Number of infections in South Korea increases to more than 5300
The The number of infections with the new type of corona virus detected in South Korea is more than 5300 gone up. The number of people who have been infected with the virus so far has been around since Tuesday on 5325 increased, the health authorities said on Wednesday. After changing the counting method, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention closed 374 cases that were first announced on Tuesday afternoon. No other country outside of China has so far reported more cases of infection.
The number of previous deaths associated with the Covid – 19 – pathogen has been associated with 32 specified. (AP)
According to Facebook, the Google developer conference is also canceled
According to Facebook, Google has now Coronavirus canceled its annual developer conference.
Other ways should be found so that the developers can could interconnect, said the US online giant on Tuesday with. The media conference had in May near the Google headquarters in
Californian Silicon Valley should take place.
It is a pity “that we cannot come together as a developer community, but your health and
Security is our priority “, it said in a message from
Google developers on the Internet service Twitter. Come to the conference usually thousands of software experts from all over the world with Google engineers together.
Facebook already had last week canceled its annual
developer conference, which also planned for May in Silicon Valley . The operator of the world's largest online network now wants to replace the conference Stream videos and lectures . (AFP)
Fed banker: Economic impact will be short-lived
The President of the US Federal Reserve of Chicago, Charles Evans, assumes assumes that the coronavirus outbreak will only leave a “short-term imprint” on the US economy. “The expectation is that it will have a relatively short-lived impact on US economic activity,” says Evans. The Fed's interest rate cut of half a percent should help maintain confidence and protect against a slowdown in the economy linked to the health emergency, according to Evans. (Reuters)
Japan is holding on to the Olympic Games
Japan is preparing to host the Olympic Games as planned Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga explains summer games in Tokyo. Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto had previously said that Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee could “interpret a shift” by the end of the year. The government continues to hold the games on 24. To open July. (Reuters)
The number of new infections in China is falling
The number of new infections in China continues to decline. The authorities reported for Tuesday 119 New infections, the day before it was 125 . This increases the total number of infected 80. 270. The number of deaths increases 38 on 2981. The previous day were 31 have been reported. The central province of Hubei accounts for 37 Deaths and 115 New infections. (Reuters)
Covid – 19 now notifiable in Great Britain
According to a media report, Great Britain will be Covid – 19 officially as “notifiable” classify, reports the station BBC. “This would help companies get one Compensation through their insurance policies in the event of cancellations request they may make as a result of the virus spreading must, “quotes the BBC a spokesman for the Health and Social Welfare Office. (Reuters)
US Minister Announces Vaccine Text
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been given the go-ahead for first clinical trials, according to Health Minister Alex Azar of a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Azar said on Tuesday after visiting the National Health Institute in Bethesda, Maryland with U.S. President Donald Trump and director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci.
Fauci emphasized that this does not change the current schedule for a possible vaccine. “The whole process will take at least a year or a year and a half.” Fauci had assumed this time frame from the start. Several laboratories worldwide are currently researching vaccines against Covid – 19. (dpa)
Third coronavirus case in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania
There is a third confirmed case of corona infection in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. This was announced by the Ministry of Economy, Labor and Health. The sick person is a 50 – year-old man without previous illnesses who is in was in South Tyrol for a skiing holiday last week. (Reuters)
Google cancels developer conference
Google cancels its annual developer conference I / O because of the epidemic. The US search engine operator announced that they would look for alternative formats in the coming weeks. (Reuters)
World Bank provides 12 billion US dollars ready
The World Bank provides developing countries with a total of
loans and aid funds to fight the new coronavirus Billions of dollars ready. It is about helping the states “quickly” and “flexibly” to prevent the health and economic consequences of the Covid – 19 – to counter epidemic, World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday.
The funds could be used to expand health systems, among other things, the World Bank said. Around four billion US dollars of the new aid package therefore come from existing programs.
The World Bank and the International had only a few hours earlier Monetary Fund (IMF) canceled their annual spring meeting in the USA due to the new corona virus . The meetings, originally planned for the headquarters of the organizations in Washington in mid-April, should now take place in a “virtual format”, it said. (dpa)
Doctor of a children's clinic first Coronavirus case in Saarland
The first coronavirus patient in Saarland is a pediatrician of the university hospital. The person works at the children's hospital and is ill with flu-like symptoms, as Minister of Health Monika Bachmann (CDU) said on Tuesday evening.
The health department is now determining contact persons. Others are already in quarantine. The patient was isolated in the clinic. Saarland was recently one of the few federal states without proven Sars-CoV-2 infections.
Currently the movement profile of the man is being tracked, said State Secretary Stephan Kolling, who is head of the crisis team. “We discussed whether a closure of the children's clinic could be considered.” However, it had come to be understood that that the clinic could not be closed . But the security measures have been increased. In addition, other children's hospitals were asked whether there was any free capacity if necessary. (AP)
Altmaier announces three-stage plan for companies
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) has promised support for companies that get into trouble due to the spread of the coronavirus. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that this virus does not affect the economy in Germany across the board,” he said on Tuesday evening.
His house has drawn up a three-stage plan for this. As a first step, companies are to be helped with loans from the KfW development bank and guarantees. In a second step – but at this point one is not yet – the deferral of taxes would be conceivable, for example.
If supply chains have to be interrupted to a large extent and companies have to be closed, further measures can be taken similar to those following the financial crisis 2008 were used. “We are prepared and determined to avoid a possible crisis and to secure employment and added value,” said Altmaier. (Carla Neuhaus)
First death from coronavirus in Spain
In Spain there are the first coronavirus death victim. The patient was already on 13. February died in a hospital in Valencia , local government official Ana Barcelo Chico said on Tuesday to journalists. But only after his death was an infection with the virus detected.
According to the Ministry of Health in Madrid there are currently 151 confirmed infection cases in Spain .
The Coronavirus -A breakout meet one of the most important religious traditions in Catholic Spain. As a health official said, as a measure to combat the epidemic, kissing statues of Mary and saints before Easter could be prohibited. (Reuters)
USA consider entry bans
According to President Donald Trump, the US government is considering a ban on travel from the USA, particularly in the epidemic affected areas. However, corresponding restrictions within the country are not an issue, Trump said before a meeting with health experts. (Reuters)
All-clear in Thuringia: No coronavirus case in the CDU parliamentary group
The suspected case of a coronavirus infection has not been confirmed in the Thuringian CDU parliamentary group. A CDU MP had been tested after it became known that he had been on a skiing holiday in Italy with the infected man from the Saale-Orla district during the winter vacation.
Still on Monday, the MP had attended the parliamentary group meeting in Erfurt, at which the 21 MPs elected a new parliamentary board.
A positive result would also have had an impact on the election of the prime minister, which is to take place on Wednesday in the Erfurt state parliament. But now there was the all-clear: No infection.
Until the test result became known, the CDU parliamentary group had canceled all appointments on Tuesday. (with dpa / AFP)
IMF and World Bank move spring conference online
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have due to the novel corona virus canceled their annual spring conference in the USA.
The meetings scheduled for mid April at the headquarters of the organizations in Washington should now take place in a “virtual format” , IMF chief Kristalina Georgiewa and World Bank chief David Malpass said on Tuesday. The aim is to guarantee the health and safety of the participants from the member countries and the employees, it said.
It remained initially unclear to what extent the multi-day conference should now be replaced by video conferences and live broadcasts . The organizations stated that the digital possibilities should be fully exploited to enable consultations with the member states. To the conference of 13. to 19. April were expected to include bankers, finance ministers, senior officials from around the world and central bank representatives n. (AP)
Hannover Messe is postponed
The Hannover Messe is to be postponed, according to a report by the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. As the newspaper reports, citing exhibitors and trade fair circles, the world's largest capital goods trade fair should not run as planned by due to possible dangers from the corona virus . to 24. April. However, the industrial show should not be canceled, but rescheduled later in the year. (Reuters)
WHO: “Containment is possible”
The head of the World Health Organization WHO, Tedros Adhanom, has reported that of the people infected with the coronavirus around 3.4 Percent died . This means that the serbility rate is significantly higher than with flu infections , where it is far less than one percent.
At the same time, according to everything that was previously known, the coronavirus was less contagious than the flu virus. Influenza is a strong spread for people who are not yet ill. “That doesn't seem to be the case with the corona virus,” said Tedros on Tuesday in his daily management report.
Figures from China suggested that only one percent of people infected with coronavirus developed no symptoms and that most of the known cases showed symptoms within two days , according to Tedros.
As a third important difference, he mentioned the fact that you already have vaccines and treatment methods for the flu. But there are currently about 20 Vaccines against the coronavirus in development.
The fourth difference between the two infections is that you would not even try to contain the flu because it was simply impossible. At Covid – 19 on the other hand, you can and should try by following contagion routes – that prevent infections and save lives. “Containment is possible,” emphasized Tedros.
In summary, he says that one could Covid – 19 don't treat it the same way as the flu. “But there are enough parallels so that the countries don't have to start from scratch .”
WHO: Prices for surgical masks already increased sixfold
The lack of face masks and other medical protective equipment hinders the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). “We can Covid – 19 don't stop without protecting our health workers, ”said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Tuesday. “The supplies are rapidly running out.” The prices for surgical masks have increased sixfold, tripled for respirators and more for protective clothing than doubled.
Tedros said worldwide supply of personal protective equipment was around 40 percent must be increased, and demanded the governments to offer incentives to manufacturers. According to WHO estimates, about 89 millions of respirators used and 76 Millions of examination gloves.
With a view of the Olympic Games in Tokyo in the summer the WHO boss said it was premature to take any steps . “I think a decision now would be too early.” He has confidence in Japan and that there will be progress in the fight against the new virus. Japan is one of the most affected countries outside of China. (dpa)
First confirmed infection in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania
For the first time also in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania two patients demonstrably on the coronavirus fell ill. The two people from the district of Vorpommern-Greifswald were immediately isolated at home , the responsible medical officer Marlies Kühn announced on Tuesday in Greifswald. (dpa)
Number of infections in Germany increases 196
The number of confirmed Coronavirus infections in Germany is on 196 gone up. The Robert Koch Institute announced this in the afternoon. Most cases continue to exist in North Rhine-Westphalia, where alone 103 sick people are known. (Reuters)