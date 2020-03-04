facebook-is-an-exception-and-wants-to-delete-incorrect-coronavirus-information

Facebook wants no dissemination of false information and Conspiracy theories about the new coronavirus allow. The online network will remove them while doing the assessments Global health organizations follow, founder and chief Mark announced Zuckerberg on Wednesday. In addition, no advertising with which the Crisis should be exploited – for example with the claim that the products could cure the disease.

For Facebook, the procedure is an exception off the line of not wanting to decide what's wrong and what's right. So the online network had been criticized for the decision, too demonstrably false statements by politicians without comment on the platform to let. In the case of Coronavirus falsehoods took action but the Facebook rules that forbid putting people at risk Zuckerberg explained.

The World Health Organization WHO got meanwhile, as many free ad space on Facebook as needed. And other organizations would also use coupons for advertising supported. Researchers were given access to anonymized and generalized ones Facebook data to better understand the spread of infections. (AP)