Fabric Filters Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2024” –ReportsnReports

The Fabric Filters Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 3.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 120 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 68 tables and 43 figures are now available in this research.

Key Players- Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland), Lydall, Inc. (US), Valmet (Finland), Freudenberg Filtration Technologies (Germany), Kimberly-Clark (US), Clear Edge (US), Fibertex Nonwovens (Denmark), Hollingsworth & Vose (US), Johns Manville (US), Sefar AG (Switzerland), 3M(US), American Fabric Filter (US), APC Filtration (Canada), Autotech Nonwovens (India), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Donaldson Filtration Solutions (Ireland), Eagle Nonwovens Inc. (US), Irema Ireland (Ireland), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Norafin Industries (Germany), Nordic Air Filtration (Denmark), Sandler AG (Germany), Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (Georgia), and TWE group (Germany).

“The air filter media segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.”

Air filter media is the faster-growing segment of the fabric filters market, by type. Air filter media is further segmented into three types, namely, nonwoven fabrics, fiber glass, and filter paper. The nonwoven fabrics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR owing to their good absorbency, resilience, and elasticity.

“The food & beverage end-use industry is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.”

The food & beverage industry requires large volumes of water for beverage production, processing, boiling & cooling, and conditioning of raw materials. Fabric filters are used during the water filtration processes. Air filtration is also an important procedure in the food & beverage industry, and fabric filters are used for air filtration to control odors & humidity and to minimize air-borne contamination of food.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1: 25%, Tier:50%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation- D Level: 30%, C Level: 20%, Others: 50%

By Region–Europe: 30%,APAC: 25%,North America: 20%,South America: 15%,Middle East & Africa: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Fabric Filters Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

2.1 Visionary Players

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Players

3 Strength of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Ranking of Key Players

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Investment & Expansion

6.2 New Product Launch

6.3 Merger & Acquisition