fabiano-caruana-clearly-wins

Fabiano Caruana, the 27 year old grandmaster, didn't give Kirill Alekseenko from Russia a chance with the white figures and ended the game successfully after less than three hours. Caruana also bet on the surprise element on Wednesday. “I played a very sharp version that is risky for white. But he couldn't possibly have been very well prepared for it because I have never played this opening, ”said Caruana.

The candidate tournament will take place in Ekaterinburg until April 3. The prize money is 500. 000 euros. The winner fought for the right to challenge the reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway). The World Cup is scheduled to take place at the World Expo in Dubai at the end of the year.

After his surprising opening success, Wang Hao narrowly missed his second victory. The Chinese won a pawn against Dutchman Anish Giri in the final, but could not use him to win. After 5 hours and 45 minutes, the opponents parted in the longest game of the day.

The race for Ding Liren from China, which was traded up before the tournament, is over the qualification for the World Cup match against Carlsen practically ran before it really started. After losing to Wang Hao, number three in the world rankings also lost the second game against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave from France. “It looks as if he was poisoned in the quarantine in Moscow,” joked the Russian Alexander Grischtschuk about his colleague's poor start afterwards.

The 36 year-old grandmaster also found no praise for his own game against his compatriot Jan Nepomnjaschtschi, which ended almost uneventfully. “I overslept half of the game. I have no idea what I was thinking. Then I woke up and had only six minutes left on my watch. With so little time, I didn't even try to win. ” (dpa)