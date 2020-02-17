Science
Experts fear drastic consequences for the global auto industry
Why the corona virus particularly affects the automotive industry
According to consultants, the corona virus in China could the global auto industry sensitive . According to a study by the consulting firm BCG, almost almost two million cars a year are produced in the particularly affected Hubei province alone , That is about eight percent of China's vehicle production.
For light commercial vehicles, Hubei is the country's most important production site after the Guangdong province on the border with Hong Kong. However, plants were shut down not only in Hubei for days, but in a number of provinces. For comparison: The global market leader VW has 2019 Good 10, 9 million cars sold.
The corona virus has already spread across many industries Affected, said the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). “But the auto industry stands out as one that feels the effects quickly and deeply given China's crucial role.” The country is the largest sales market for new cars and also an important location for manufacturers and suppliers . “The auto industry will be affected locally and around the world,” write the consultants with a view to disrupted supply chains.
Overall there are over 700 Foreign and Chinese suppliers in the province with their sealed-off capital, Wuhan. Foreign automakers are also heavily involved in Hubei: A large part of the production of joint ventures with Chinese companies is in the province, according to BCG. Joint ventures of the Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng with Honda, PSA and Renault, for example, have their headquarters in Wuhan.
A production slump could result have global consequences for supply chains because China is one of the largest exporters of vehicle parts – for example brakes, electronics, chassis and wheels. Each of these categories represents $ 5 to $ 6 billion in exports, BCG said. Over half of these exports go to the United States and the EU. The consequences of disrupted supply chains would “be felt in company headquarters around the world,” they predict. Car companies with large China business should prepare their supply chains for turbulence or activities to other countries. (AP)
United States Fly Cruise Ship Passengers Home
The United States has brought hundreds of its citizens from the cruise ship “Diamond Princess”, which was quarantined in Japan. 40 US passengers had been infected with the corona virus and would have to stay in hospitals in Japan, a representative of the US health authorities told CBS on Sunday. The remaining passengers are flown to the United States, where they are quarantined for two weeks.
The US authorities announced on Saturday that around 400 people would be flown out. However, some passengers from the United States refused to leave the ship. All others were brought from the ship in groups at night on Monday and driven to the airport in buses.
Die Diamond Princess has been quarantined in Yokohama Harbor since early February for the corona virus. On the huge ship with more than 3700 People on board were killed according to the Japanese Ministry of Health on Sunday 355 infections detected. If she 40 US citizens included in this count was initially unclear.
Until Sunday, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health 1219 passengers tested. Due to a lack of materials and personnel, not all people on board have been tested so far. The passengers on the “Diamond Princess” come from a total of around 50 countries. Hong Kong, Canada and Italy have also announced that they will bring their citizens to safety on board the ship. (AFP)
1770 dead, .) 500 Infected
The number of coronavirus deaths in China is on 1770 gone up. 105 other people died from the consequences of the disease, of which 100 in the particularly affected province of Hubei, as announced by the national health commission on Monday.
In addition, more than 2000 New infections reported. This increased the total number of illnesses to more than 70. 500 . The vast majority of deaths and infections continue to occur in Hubei. From there were further on Monday 1933 Cases of infection with the pathogen reported. The authorities have largely isolated the province from the outside world.
The authorities had recently seen a decline in new infections , The latest figures were again slightly higher than those from the previous day , but significantly below the figures for Friday and Saturday. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Sunday of hasty optimism. It is “impossible” to predict the further course of the epidemic, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (AFP)
Altmaier sees no burden on the global economy
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier does not see any threatening effects from the corona virus for the global economy . “At the moment, I believe that this will not put a lot of strain on the global economy,” said the CDU politician on Deutschlandfunk.
The spread of China's lung disease be a serious challenge. “But we have seen in the past that economic effects can be limited and controlled.” He is in discussion with the German business associations on this topic.
Altmaier pointed out that the Chinese economy had already grown less rapidly in the past year. In view of the trade conflicts between the United States and China and the EU, many are currently cautious about investing in the export-oriented German economy. Therefore, all the more work must be done to resolve conflicts.
“They did Signs on the horizon have not deteriorated so dramatically in recent months that we have to describe the path of a recession as likely. ”(Dpa)
Decline in new infections in China – WHO warns against hasty optimism
In China, the number of new infections with the new coronavirus continues to increase – however less strong than before. In the worst affected province of Hubei, the authorities recorded a decline in new infections for the third day in a row on Sunday . Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against hasty optimism. It is “impossible” to predict the further course of the epidemic, emphasized WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , In France, the first death from the novel pathogen was reported in Europe.
In China, the number of deaths from the virus rose 1665 , as the Health Commission announced. Approximately 68. 500 According to official information in mainland China, people are now infected with the pathogen.
The Health Commissioners sion also reported nationwide 2009 new cases of infection, most of them in Hubei. At the same time, there was a decline in new infections for the third day as a result. In other parts of China, the number of new infections has been falling for twelve days. (AFP)
“At some point you knew every blade of grass”
As one of the round 120 Chinese returnees the student Ann-Sophie Muxfeldt described the end of the two-week quarantine in Palatinate Germersheim as a relief.
The feeling was difficult, round 14 “Being locked up a bit for days” said the 22 – year-old. “When you went out, you could only walk around the barrack block, at some point you knew every blade of grass. It feels a little strange after some time. “The carers of the German Red Cross would have put a lot of effort into it, said Muxfeldt, who was picked up by her parents.
“We had table tennis tables, billiards and badminton. You could get busy. A lot was also done for the children. ”After a while, she might be a little sad that she had to stop her stay in China. “I hope that it will go back sometime.” (Dpa)
Further patients in Bavaria may go home
In Bavaria, more coronavirus patients were discharged from the hospital at the weekend. The Ministry of Health announced on Sunday in Munich. The Robert Koch Institute's (RKI) discharge criteria had been met , said a ministry spokeswoman. The authority did not want to provide any further information on the affected parties.
The first of the total 14 Patients registered in Bavaria were discharged from a Munich clinic last Wednesday. The hospital had informed that the person was completely healthy and no longer contagious.
All 14 infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Bavaria are connected to the Stockdorfer automotive supplier Webasto. A Chinese colleague had introduced the pathogen during a business trip in January. (AP)
Taiwan also reports first dead
is in Taiwan the first person to die from coronavirus. An about 60 years old Health Minister Chen Shih Chung said that the man had succumbed to the consequences of the infection. The man had not recently traveled abroad and also had diabetes and hepatitis B as previous illnesses.
So far in Taiwan 20 Infection cases registered. Previously, deaths outside of China had only occurred in France, Japan, the Hong Kong SAR and the Philippines. (Reuters)
All Chinese returnees in Germersheim released from quarantine
After around two Weeks is the quarantine for the more than 100 Chinese returnees in a Bundeswehr barracks in Germersheim, Palatinate, ended. The results of further tests for the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 were negative , said a spokesman for the Air Force in the morning. The departure took place in camera.
122 German citizens and family members were from the Sars CoV 2 virus particularly affected Chinese city of Wuhan flown to Frankfurt am Main and brought to the barracks in Germersheim on February 1st. The quarantine time of 14 days stems from the fact that the maximum incubation period, ie the deadline from the possible infection to the onset of the disease, probably usually lasts so long. In addition to the returnees also had 22 Helpers of the German Red Cross the past days in the barracks spent. (dpa)
Altmaier does not expect major global economic problems
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier does not initially see any coronavirus as having a threatening impact on the global economy. "At the moment, I believe that this will not put a lot of strain on the global economy," said the CDU politician on Deutschlandfunk. The spread of China's lung disease is a serious challenge. "But we have seen in the past that economic effects can be limited and controlled." He is in discussion with the German business associations on this topic
Face mask as a fashion accessory at London Fashion Week
Stylish face masks are hip at London Fashion Week – on the catwalk and with the audience. According to the British media, they are on display this year like a fashion accessory that ends on Tuesday in the British capital. However, like all mouth masks, they do not offer 100% protection against pathogens such as the coronavirus.
Due to the new lung disease, the number of participants in the Fashion Week declined this year according to organizer information. Fashion designers complained about delivery bottlenecks because many factories in China are closed. Influential investors and buyers from East Asia also failed to appear, according to Sky News.
Today the Beckham family visited Fashion Week. Ex-soccer star David Beckham watched a show of his wife Victoria with his mother, mother-in-law and the children. (AP)
China tightened measures in Hubei Province
To the To stem the spread of the virus, the government in the particularly affected Chinese province of Hubei has issued a driving ban . This does not apply to police cars, ambulances, vehicles with essential goods or those that are needed for public service, the regional government has announced.
In addition, health checks would be carried out regularly for all residents of the province. Also, companies could only resume work after receiving government approval. Hubei is the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic. (Reuters)
RKI boss names risk for Germany still low
After the first coronavirus death in Europe, the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, warned of scaremongering. “We continue to rate the risk to the population in Germany as low,” said Wieler in an interview with Reuters-TV. The deceased in Paris is a 80 – year Chinese who was infected and then had a complicated pneumonia. Wieler spoke of a tragic case. You know that some older and sick people could die from the virus.
“But if you do the number of the cases outside of China, (…) it becomes clear that the containment measures are quite successful, “he said, referring to the number of sufferers in China themselves who are now 68. 00 0 lies. Abroad, about 600 cases registered. The Robert Koch Institute analyzes the situation daily.
There is currently no country outside China in which a further transmission of the virus by sick people has been determined. Wieler also reminded that there is a distorted perception of the dangers in public. As a comparison he named that in Germany since the beginning of the year 40. 00 0 registered influenza cases, 60 Sick people had died.
Nevertheless, Wieler v or a trivialization of the coronavirus (Covid – 19) and above all called for increased efforts in poorer countries for the case that the virus should also appear there. “This is a very dynamic situation. The possibility of spreading is great, “he said. (Reuters)
China's President Xi goes on the offensive
A previously unpublished speech by China's President Xi Jinping, that he was obviously involved in fighting the outbreak earlier than previously known. In the speech dated at the beginning of February, which the state media now distributed, the President spoke of the fact that he already gave instructions on January 7 had given to fight the virus.
“I was at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Politburo on January 7 demanded to contain the outbreak, “the president was quoted as saying. The speech also made it clear that Xi Jinping personally initiated the strict travel controls in the particularly hard-hit province of Hubei, where numerous cities have been cordoned off for weeks. On Sunday, the country's health authority also announced that China had taken action to curb the spread of the virus and was beginning to attack.
With the publication The state propaganda apparently wants to demonstrate that the central government and the party leader have been involved in the fight against the corona virus right from the start. However, it is also clear that the heavily criticized local government is not alone made the decisions. In the past few days, a number of high-ranking politicians have had to resign in Hubei and the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus originally broke out.
Finally there was more and more criticism of the inactivity or slow reaction the authorities heard of the outbreak . Nationwide dismay and sympathy caused the death of doctor Li Wenliang last week , who had warned early of the outbreak of the new coronavirus, but according to reports was forced to stop spreading these “rumors”. The 34 – year-old died because he was infected with the virus. On Thursday, Hubei had surprised with a drastic increase in new deaths and newly proven infections, since the counting of the diagnoses was changed. (AP)
Further 142 Dead people in China
The number of infections and deaths from the novel corona virus is in China rose again. Like the Beijing Health Commission on Sunday announced, died of meanwhile Covid – 19 again mentioned lung disease 142 patients, bringing the total number of victims in China to 1665 lies. In addition, were 2009 new infections with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 detected. Since Outbreak of the disease are 68. 500 cases in China have been confirmed. However, experts suspect a high number of unreported cases. (AP)
But infection on the cruise ship “Westerdam”
Among the passengers who landed in Cambodia on the cruise ship “Westerdam” there is now a corona virus Case has been found. A 83 – year-old American was with their onward journey through Malaysia was tested positive , the Malaysian health authority said on Sunday. The shipping company wanted to wait for further tests before commenting.
The American was one of 145 There have been passengers who wanted to fly home via Malaysia, the health authority said. Upon arrival, symptoms of the new virus were found in the woman and her husband, which is why she went to the Hospitalized. The 83 – year-olds are now treated in the isolation ward. The 85 – year-old husband, with whom the tests were negative, will be monitored in the hospital.
The “Westerdam” had gone through an odyssey through Asian waters because several countries feared the coronavirus of the ship had prohibited the berthing. Only Cambodia finally agreed to this. On Friday the first of just under 2300 People in Sihanoukville leave the cruise ship. (AP)
Further 70 confirmed infections on “ Diamond Princess “
In Japan are on board of the quarantined cruise ship “Diamond Princess” 70 new coronavirus cases been found. This increases the number of infected people on board to 355, said the Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato on Sunday at the NHK station. So far, 1219 passengers have been tested, including 355 positive. 73 of those who tested positive showed no symptoms, said Kato.
The USA want to get their citizens from the giant cruise ship to safety today, which has been held in quarantine in the port of Yokohama since early February. According to the US Embassy, US citizens are to be taken to the United States by plane, where they will be quarantined for two weeks. Hong Kong also wants his 330 Citizens fly out on board the ship. (AFP)
China's Foreign Minister rejects allegations of the spread of the corona virus.
WHO: Too little investment in preparation
The World Health Organization (WHO) has criticized the international community's handling of the coronavirus . “Billions” would be spent on fighting terrorism, but too little would be invested to be prepared for the risk of a virus outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference. “This is dangerously short-sighted,” said Tedros.
He criticized the fact that the funding of countermeasures by the international community is only starting “slowly”. He called for international preparations for the epidemic to be stepped up. (AFP)