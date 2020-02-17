experts-fear-drastic-consequences-for-the-global-auto-industry

According to consultants, the corona virus in China could the global auto industry sensitive . According to a study by the consulting firm BCG, almost almost two million cars a year are produced in the particularly affected Hubei province alone , That is about eight percent of China's vehicle production.



For light commercial vehicles, Hubei is the country's most important production site after the Guangdong province on the border with Hong Kong. However, plants were shut down not only in Hubei for days, but in a number of provinces. For comparison: The global market leader VW has 2019 Good 10, 9 million cars sold.

The corona virus has already spread across many industries Affected, said the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). “But the auto industry stands out as one that feels the effects quickly and deeply given China's crucial role.” The country is the largest sales market for new cars and also an important location for manufacturers and suppliers . “The auto industry will be affected locally and around the world,” write the consultants with a view to disrupted supply chains.

Overall there are over 700 Foreign and Chinese suppliers in the province with their sealed-off capital, Wuhan. Foreign automakers are also heavily involved in Hubei: A large part of the production of joint ventures with Chinese companies is in the province, according to BCG. Joint ventures of the Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng with Honda, PSA and Renault, for example, have their headquarters in Wuhan.

A production slump could result have global consequences for supply chains because China is one of the largest exporters of vehicle parts – for example brakes, electronics, chassis and wheels. Each of these categories represents $ 5 to $ 6 billion in exports, BCG said. Over half of these exports go to the United States and the EU. The consequences of disrupted supply chains would “be felt in company headquarters around the world,” they predict. Car companies with large China business should prepare their supply chains for turbulence or activities to other countries. (AP)