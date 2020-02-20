experts-disagree-about-the-consequences-for-the-global-economy

From the perspective of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the corona virus is now a threat to the global economy. The fund still expects global growth of 3.3 percent this year. According to IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, this recovery is shaky, the biggest risk is the corona virus. “It reminds us of how quickly the fragile recovery can be jeopardized by unforeseen events,” Georgieva wrote in a blog post.

IMF boss hopes to catch up

What happens next depends on when China gets the disease under control. If this is the case in a timely manner, the Chinese economy will recover, says Georgieva. In this case, there would be catch-up effects: The Chinese could spend significantly more money in the coming months if the epidemic swiftly ended. The consequences for the German economy would then also be limited. The Federal Ministry of Economics is currently also assuming this scenario. “The effects of the consequences of the corona virus affect the Chinese economy, the global economy and also Germany,” it says. “But experience also shows that as soon as the crisis is over, there will be catch-up effects in the economy.”

The Ministry, like the European Central Bank, relies on the experience gained 2003 during the Sars pandemic. She has shown that such a virus outbreak can have “significant short-term effects but not long-term effects,” said Philip Lane, chief economist at the ECB. The DIW, the German Institute for Economic Research, on the other hand, warns against comparing the economic consequences of Sars and Corona. After all, China's economy is three times larger than it was then. In addition, China is now much more internationally networked. “The impact of the Corona outbreak on the economy will be stronger than that of Sars,” say the analysts of the British Economist Intelligence Unit. It predicts that, as a result, the growth of the global economy could be less than two percent 2020 less than previously expected by the IMF.

The industry is already struggling anyway

This would also hit the German economy hard, which as an export nation depends heavily on China. Especially since the crisis reaches Germany in a phase in which the local companies are already struggling. In industry alone, orders declined more than two percent in December – and that was before the Corona outbreak. A technical recession is therefore likely in the winter half-year, fear the analysts of Deutsche Bank.

The 19 euro countries want to be prepared in such a case. At the beginning of the week, they agreed to counteract this with higher government spending in the event of an economic slowdown. An economic stimulus package is currently not an issue for Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier. He assumes that the consequences remain manageable.