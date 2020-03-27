Experts Analysis Report on Genetic Testing Market Report with Top Key Companies like Abbott Laboratories Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. , Analysis, Statistics, Growth, Opportunity, Sales, Trends, Service, Applications, Forecast To 2025

The Global Genetic Testing Market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future due to rise in incidence of genetic disorders & cancer and growth in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines.

Genetic testing is also known as DNA testing. Genetic testing is the study of gene present in cells and tissues. This study is further applied in the field of biology and medicine to better understand genetic disorders such as cancer, sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, and others. The scope of the report discusses the use of gene tests for the development of personalized medicine, targeted cancer treatment, and other genetic diseases.

In addition, advancements in genetic testing techniques and increasing application of genetic testing in oncology are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Genetic tests involve a set of lab tests for the study of the genetic makeup of patients and identify any gene mutations and alterations in the healthy structure of DNA leading to the development of genetic disorders. Geographical Segmentation includes study of global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Profiling Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (RainDance Technologies, Inc.)

Myriad Genetics Inc. (Myriad RBM Inc.)

Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina Inc.

Qiagen N.V

Genetic Testing Key Market Segments:

By Product Type:

Predictive Testing

Carrier Testing

Prenatal & Newborn Testing

Diagnostic Testing

Pharmacogenomic Testing

Others

By Technology Type:

Cytogenetic Testing/ Chromosome Analysis

Biochemical Testing

Molecular Testing

DNA Sequencing

Others

By Application Type:

Chromosome Analysis

Genetic Disease Diagnosis

Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis

Others

Different top-level key players are also enlisted in order to obtain in-depth knowledge and informative data of companies. Some of the key players are also profiled in this research report, which includes Genetic Testing Market. Different industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique are further used while analyzing the global Genetic Testing Market.

The report also draws attention to recent advancements in technologies and certain methodologies which further help to boost the outcome of the businesses. Furthermore, it also offers a comprehensive data of cost structure such as the cost of manpower, tools, technologies, and cost of raw material. The report is an expansive source of analytical information of different business verticals such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Genetic Testing Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Genetic Testing Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Genetic Testing Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Genetic Testing Market Forecast

Finally, all aspects of the Genetic Testing Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

