exchange-even-with-difficult-partners

The Promoting European higher education is a central concern of the DAAD. Photo: DPA

“We are not representatives of a red line philosophy when dealing with difficult partners , Said the new DAAD President Joybrato Mukherjee on Thursday in Berlin. Of course, the German Academic Exchange Service should also fight for the European system of values ​​in the 2020 years in dealing with countries deficient in human rights such as China or Turkey , Mukherjee wants to make the focus on adherence to basic values ​​one of the main topics of his presidency.

Nevertheless, the answer to the question of how to deal with different cultural traditions cannot be formulated in stone be chiseled. Especially because it is also in the German and European interest not to let the scientific exchange with said countries end. “You have to check each individual constellation individually and again and again,” said the DAAD President, who has been in office since the beginning of January.

This also applies to Mukherjee when dealing with the controversial Confucius institutes located at several German universities. In the public discussion, the institutions financed by China range from harmless language and cultural institutions to pure propaganda companies.

Ethical problems too in the EU

There are such institutes in Germany 19 Universities – each with its own contractual basis. The rights and possibilities of intervention on the Chinese and German sides varied from university to university, so one has to differentiate. It was an autonomous decision by the universities to clarify whether the institutes supported by the Chinese cultural organization Hanban are “sustainable” or not, said Mukherjee.

Since January 2020 Joybrato Mukherjee is the new DAAD President. Photo: Jonas Ratermann

There are also ethical challenges within the European Union itself, said the new DAAD president. Analogous to non-European countries with deficits in democracy or human rights, it is also necessary to maintain intensive exchanges with Hungary or Poland, for example, which have been in the process of implementing their constitutional state for some time. It is necessary to strengthen the “European identity” of students and counteract nationalism through the numerous funding programs – also and especially against the background of Brexit.

Legal framework after Brexit

Maintaining the common European higher education area without compromises was a central task, Mukherjee emphasized. In the coming months, it will therefore be necessary to develop a legal framework that will allow the British to continue to participate in EU funding programs even after the transition period has expired.

There must be a pan-European contract that makes bilateral solutions between the British and individual EU countries superfluous. “Together with many partners, we are fighting for science-related issues to be given high priority on the political agenda for the post-Brexit phase,” said the DAAD President.

The corona virus also affects the DAAD

Mukherjee also sees digitization as an important topic of his presidency – In the future, the aim is to explore whether “partially virtual scenarios” can replace the physical mobility of students in the long term. This is also very important with a view to improving the climate balance of science exchange.

The topic of mobility is currently an issue for the DAAD in the context of the corona virus. The travel movements to China have come to a complete standstill. The main problem, however, is that Chinese students studying at German universities who have traveled to their homeland for the Chinese New Year cannot currently go to Germany, explained DAAD General Secretary Dorothea Rüland. Here the universities should stay in contact with the students and offer them flexible solutions for the continuation of their studies.