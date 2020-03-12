eVTOL Aircraft Market to Grow at a CAGR of +20.42% During Forecast Period 2020-2025 Including Leading Vendors- A³ by Airbus, Aurora Flight Sciences, Lilium, Embraer, Volocopter, Workhorse

An Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft is one that can hover, take off, and land vertically and it includes eight lift rotors for vertical takeoff and cruise propeller and wing to transition to high-speed forward cruise. The eVTOL will be used for short-haul transport of passengers or cargo and Current configuration allows for two passengers including the pilot plus luggage. Based on lift technology, the vectored thrust segment is projected to grow at the highest owing to the higher endurance and efficiency provided by this technology to eVTOL aircraft. The ability of the vectored thrust technology to maintain eVTOL aircraft operations for longer distances as compared to other lift technologies is expected to grow this segment at a higher rate.

The global eVTOL aircraft market which projected US$ 162 million out of 2020, is foreseen to achieve US$ +411 million by 2025, developing at a CAGR of approximately +20.42% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players:

A³ By Airbus, Aurora Flight Sciences, Lilium, Embraer, Ehang, Volocopter, Workhorse, Pipistrel, Bell Helicopter, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Kitty Hawk, Joby Aviation, Karem Aircraft, Lift Aircraft.

Regionally, the report explores the impending of the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. In addition to this, the countries generating high revenue in these mentioned regions have also been examined along with comprehensive coverage and innovation in these countries. The challenge for this Global eVTOL Aircraft Market is the augmented use of casting and stamping process. The industry entails expanding the efficiency of logistics to meet the needs of the Aerospace and Defense industry.

Furthermore, the growing projects undertaken by governments internationally including smart transference, clever grids, and smart cities will provide motivation for the advancement of the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market. The rising positioning of smart grid devices in a number of segments is also the noteworthy driving factor propelling the growth of the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market. However, government regulations and initiatives, technological limitations, and the lack of skilled laborers may constrain the growth of this market.

The segments of the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market study integrates the growth conditions and definition of the market modules. The global market is categorized into its type, product type, material type, application, vertical, and end-use applications. In the next piece, the market has been categorized in terms of presentation. The presentation segments of the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market are also mentioned in this statistical surveying research report.

eVTOL Aircraft Market by Type

Vectored Thrust

Multirotor

Lift + Cruise

Fully Electric eVTOL Aircraft

Hybrid eVTOL Aircraft

eVTOL Aircraft Market by Application

Civil

Military

Other

Segment By Regions/Countries, This eVTOL Aircraft Market Report Covers

South America

North America

Europe

Center East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Table Of Content:

The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of eVTOL aircraft (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer EVTOL aircraft manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2020-2025) Conclusion of the global eVTOL aircraft market Appendix

