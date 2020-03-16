everyone-is-doing-equally-well-here

Berlin is constantly evolving and, in terms of its population growth, has already mastered completely different times than today. Urban planning and urban planning were already in 19. Century the outstanding themes of the time. One hundred years ago people complained that there should be more apartments for everyone, including the less wealthy. And that there are too few small apartments. Unlike today, the problem was tackled bravely. Cooperatives were at the forefront of reform housing construction – and would certainly like to be today if the state government would provide them with land leases. So far, however, not a single state-owned property has been transferred to housing cooperatives or other public interest-oriented property developers, urban development senator Katrin Lompscher (left) said at a closed conference of her party in Potsdam a week ago. The coalition agreement provided otherwise.

How times change – and are similar. At 1824 Berlin was a small town with around 225 000 residents. This number has doubled approximately every 25 years, like Matthias Noell, professor for architectural history and architectural theory at the University of the Arts Berlin (UdK), recently in a lecture on Berlin housing construction before 100 years ago.

After the founding of the Reich 1871 there was an economic wave in Germany on. Around 1890 thousands flocked to the industrial and commercial metropolis of Berlin and lived in tenements. Rents increased between 1880 and 1892 almost 75 percent. There was no state-organized housing policy. The increasing housing shortage and rising rents have led to the emigration of poorer sections of the population and smaller craft businesses to the suburbs, especially in the capital. The story sounds familiar. Around 1900 the population of Berlin doubled again: As a result of the incorporations in the course of the creation of Greater Berlin, the population doubled again – from 1, 9 million a year 1919 on 3, 87 Millions a year 1920.

The living conditions in Berlin could not go on as Friedrich Engels also observed in English workers' quarters and about “The situation of the working class in England” (1845): “The houses are inhabited from the basement to hard under the roof, dirty from the outside and inside, and look like no one wants to live in it. (…). Heaps of dirt and ashes lie everywhere, and the dirty liquids poured out of the door collect in stinking puddles. The poorest of the poor live here, the poorest paid workers (…). ”

Only with the creation of the” radial system “was the sewer on the street in Berlin over

Such sewers also existed in Berlin – until 1885 James Hobrecht made a name for the introduction of city drainage . The underground systems – the “radial system” – caused a sensation worldwide. They improved the living conditions in many big cities enormously. But nothing was gained for the apartments. With industrialization prevailed in Berlin at the beginning of 19. Century a depressing housing shortage, as the head of the Lower Monument Protection Authority of the district Pankow, Kerstin Lindstädt, in her very readable volume “Berlin-Pankow. Working out of the local and building history ”(2010):“ As the Berlin building regulations legalized cellar apartments and dense backyard buildings, hygienically and socially unacceptable living situations arose here, as in other metropolises. This led to humanitarian, caricatural and social reform efforts for better living and living conditions. ”On an invitation poster to a public meeting as part of the campaign for the Zweckverband Groß-Berlin it said 1912 – next to a Käthe-Kollwitz drawing of a girl with a child in her arms: “600000 Greater Berliners live in apartments in which each room is occupied by 5 or more people. Hundreds of thousands of children are without playgrounds ”. Back then, “dry living” was the rule – the first tenants were already moving in while the builders were still plastering the facades on the scaffolding. In order to be able to pay the rents, rooms in the cramped apartments were often sublet.

The satisfaction of social needs was not only important in and of itself. In view of these conditions, politicians were also afraid of revolution and insurrections like in France.

But how do you create a high technical and hygienic standard in mass housing construction?

The law on Economic and commercial cooperatives from 1889 (Cooperative Act) made it possible to establish cooperatives with limited liability. This resulted especially towards the end of 19 ./ beginning of 20. Century a large number of non-profit housing cooperatives, which still exist today and pursue not only economic but also social purposes such as childcare or elderly care.

1892 the cooperative “Berliner Spar- und Bauverein eGmbH” was founded with the aim of creating better living conditions for workers. Several plants were created. Architect Alfred Messel provided the construction plans free of charge as a board member. 1903 a larger area in Charlottenburg was acquired, the planning for the new Haeselerstrasse settlement was taken over by the architect Paul Kolb.

The Berliner Spar- und Bauverein soon became a model of a large-scale cooperative type, according to monument conservationist Lindstädt, who was experimental in social, cultural and residential reform terms. “The attraction of this model lay in the successful cooperation between the working class and the liberal bourgeoisie, which, in addition to a remarkable cooperative architecture, produced the first examples of a cooperative architecture that is already classically named today.” In a very progressive way, maximum use was made of the building land in favor of the construction of garden courtyards and children's playgrounds. The building blocks should be “well ventilated and illuminated”. Kolb laid several horseshoe-shaped structures side by side. Courtyards – with playground and gymnastics equipment – alternated with representative courtyards. One did not spill in the house building, but “padded” and this also very handsome. Up to 1913 apartments were built along Haeselerstrasse 859 , a welfare house with a hall and library, an inn, two kindergartens and 21 shops .

Of course, this was not the only major cooperative building project at that time. “It is remarkable that the buildings from the time of reform in Berlin have been preserved quite well,” says Matthias Noell of the UdK: “This is because they were built in the worst locations – on the outskirts. In Weissensee, for example, you could buy and build cheap terrain. The center was hit hardest when Berlin was destroyed. ”Noell particularly likes the architectural“ highlight ”of early cooperative housing. Noell sees “a turn to the neo-Renaissance, a turn to multi-level and the garden city of the country house movement with a broken roof line”. Partitions such as front and rear buildings are not created here. Everyone is doing equally well here. “You can see the reform housing construction on this one example: 1-room apartments with an internal toilet are being created as a radical innovation – and the housing cooperatives have also introduced collective bathing establishments.”

Companies built company apartments on a cooperative basis

end of 19. and reinforced the beginning of 20. In the 19th century, companies went and still go about building factory settlements for their workers, researched Kerstin Lindstädt. The current article shows how up-to-date this procedure is.

One of the most interesting of a number of architects in cooperative construction at that time was Paul Mebes (1872 – 1938). “It shows reduced facades,” says Matthias Noell, “only the essentials”. Mebes is an architect who has had a lot of impact to this day, who built a lot – until the 1930s. There are urban development systems that are simply beautiful and picturesque. On one side you could enter the complex, on the other you could exit, there were diagonal viewways and decorative facades with little ornamentation, such as in the Grabbeallee. Paul Mebes integrated natural conditions such as the Zingergraben and the existing trees in the urban planning. He opened a curved private road to access it. The civil servants' housing association zu Berlin eG, for which Mebes this residential complex 1908 – 09, was founded 1900 with the aim of healing the members and cheap apartments to help. The cooperative has around 12000 members today. Given this story, one wonders why the red-red-green state government is having such a difficult time with cooperatives.