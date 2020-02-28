“everyone-in-the-team-could-throw-up”

National coach Erik Bouwman attacked Claudia Pechstein one day before the start of the World Speed ​​Skating Championships. “Unfortunately, their behavior ensures that we can no longer enjoy their services. Everyone in the German team could throw up about their exaggerated friendliness. She is wearing a mask with a mischievous double agenda, ”said Bouwman in a letter that“ Bild ”published on Thursday.

But that's not all. Bouwman even added on Friday. “We have a snake pit with people who belong to a very negative current,” said the 47 year old Dutchman of the daily newspaper “De Telegraaf”. According to Bouwman, a group led by Pechstein “sabotages” the association's plans to connect with the top nations.

“The largest Joke in top-class sport ”

Pechstein and Co. believed holy in the method with which the East German top runners had grown up. “But the developments in speed skating are so fast. There is constant renewal ”. If you don't participate, you will lose. “It happened in Germany. We are now a developing country.

The fact that her boyfriend Matthias Große is a serious option for the office of DESG president is “the biggest joke I have have ever experienced top-class sport, ”emphasized Bouwman. “All people who know a little bit about speed skating know that Claudia Pechstein has only self-interest. She has never acted in the general interest, ”he said.

Große leads comparison with Hertha BSC

The dispute between Bouwman and the 48 -year-old Pechstein has been around since last summer, when the Dutchman declared that he had no desire to train the five-time Olympic champion from Berlin. Pechstein, who competes in the all-around World Championship in Hamar on Saturday, said on request: “I'm here at a World Cup and focus on the sport. Many thanks to the national coach for providing me with the best possible support right before the start of the competitions. “

Her partner Große countered, alluding to the events at Hertha BSC:” But Erik Bouwman did learned in a flash from Jürgen Klinsmann how to disqualify yourself. I have it relatively easy and just have to quote Michael Preetz: This is perfidious, it is improper. ”

The applicant for the vacant presidency in the association added:“ Someone who is the most successful athlete in the Association, publicly discredited the day before the World Cup, is unable to lead a team. If his behavior is not immediately sanctioned, it is more than ever time to ensure order in the association. ” (dpa)