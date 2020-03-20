“everyday-routines-are-eliminated,-the-children-are-out-of-sight”

Rainer Rettinger is the managing director of the German Children's Association, which is based in Essen. Caroline Fetscher spoke to him.

Mr. Rettinger, you warn of the increase in violence in the family during the necessary phase of school closure, Kindergartens, sports clubs. Why?

Because we are very concerned that children are now out of sight. Therefore, if you like, we raise the alarm and ask ourselves who is now looking at abused and sexually abused children.

We are also concerned that the educational support provided in the context of child protection be delivered, shutdown, because the staff want to protect themselves, which they certainly must.

We have a letter from a youth welfare office in which the manager addresses precisely this topic and the visitors Helpers ask to reduce this contact with families at risk as much as possible. This can be life-threatening for the children.

Is the social obligation for time out not also a nice chance for many families to find time for each other, to play together, to cook and much more?

Yes, that's how it is in most families. But not for everyone. Just think of the children of mothers and fathers with addiction problems or other mental disorders who have so far been unable to meet their child's needs.

What in successful parents- Child relationships are perceived as an opportunity for valuable family time, and this is probably – and this is our major concern – a high risk for affected children.

From the quarantine city of Wuhan in China it became known that domestic violence increased during the period of being locked up. What causes the stress?

Helpful everyday routines are omitted in the quarantine, the family often sits together in a confined space without privacy. In addition, the fear of illness or actual illnesses and deaths increases mental stress.

Attending the daycare or school, otherwise able to relieve parents and children, is eliminated for weeks. The playground is closed, the neighbors are at a distance, the child is alone with the parents or even one parent.

Think of the children of parents with addiction, children who usually get some support from the outside world through school, friends, teachers and lunchtime childcare in the after-school care center.

Well is such a child with the parents alone. There is no one nearby who has an eye on the plight of the mother or father or the parents, no one who sees the plight of the child – and so we have a worrying situation.

Rainer Rettinger photo : Christian Ditsch / Imago

Concretely: What must be done preventively or intervening?

That these children are helpless in the current situation of violence is known to politics. Now it is time to act: Those who cut off vulnerable children from the outside world for many weeks need concepts in dealing with families in which the relationship between parents and child becomes a relationship between perpetrators and victims.

For overworked parents and vulnerable children, low-threshold offers of help are urgently needed, preferably digital ones. The information on this should be disseminated via media and social networks.

Media and learning platforms for children must address the problems of the acute situation and also name specific contact points for the children. Online counseling centers for adults and for children in Germany must be increased in terms of funding and staff with an immediate program.

Often the situation of families in which children are at risk is teachers and day care centers -Employees known. They now have to be actively addressed and listened to by the youth welfare service.

This needs concepts for outreach work in families, at the same time the youth welfare offices working at the limit – which applies anyway – must be staffed.

What can we do as neighbors, friends, relatives?

If you have any doubts about the well-being of a child in your area, you should you can report your concerns to the youth welfare office or a child protection hotline. This can also be done anonymously.

In Berlin there is the good child protection hotline at 030 61 00 66.

We appeal to politicians not only to support the economy with financial help , but also the free and public youth welfare and especially also non-profit organizations, since everyone can expect a decline in donations from companies and private individuals.

It would be irresponsible if important projects in the area of ​​advice and support right now to get into existential difficulties.