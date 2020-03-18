World
Event chaos in tennis – handball national team in quarantine
How Union professional Sebastian Polter keeps fit
While the training operation in the league is currently resting, the striker of the Bundesliga club keeps up 1. FC Union Berlin, Sebastian Polter, fit at home. In a one-minute video on Twitter, he presents his favorite exercises for his own four walls to his fans – including squats, stair jumps and pushups. “After we all have to stay at home right now, here are a few home workout tips for you,” he writes.
The Unioners want – so the previous plan – to resume the joint training on Friday . The game operations in the Bundesliga and the second division are to be suspended until April 2. According to a decision by the Berlin Senate, even in the capital until 19. April not be played due to the corona virus. (dpa)
European Football Championship 2021 planned without changes
The Uefa President Alexander Ceferin confirmed again, u. a. With this sentence:
The plan is to have the same venues, the same cities, the same To have stadiums. If something gets complicated, we can do it too make eleven, nine or fewer stages. But the plan is that everything is the same remains.
Alexander Ceferin opposite AP
In tennis there is a chaos of appointments
Due to the (planned) transfer of the French Open at the end of September is getting more and more mixed up in the tournament schedule. If the classic clay court this year actually from 20. 9. to 4.10. in Paris would be just a week after the US Open ended.
However, they could be postponed, as it was said in the night to Wednesday: “These are unprecedented times, however, and we are reviewing all of our options , including the possibility of moving the tournament to a later date, ”said the organizers.
But there is also the Laver Cup, the continental comparison between Europe and the world initiated by Roger Federer 25. to 27. September to be held in Boston. And if it is up to the organizers, nothing will change: “The Laver Cup will take place as planned according to the current status.” That will be interesting.
After all, the All England Club also spoke up on Tuesday and explained that there are currently no postponements planned for the lawn season are, which also indirectly affects the new Berlin women's tournament in Berlin. Here the organizer last confirmed once again, everything on the date of 13. – 21. June.
Odd, but probably a reality. The French Open in Paris will be postponed to autumn due to the # Corona epidemic. A clay court major in September / October – there are things! #FrenchOpen #RolandGarros #UpdateVirusCorona https://t.co/UzIHxNtFgV
– DeutscherTennisBund on Twitter (@dtb_tennis) https://twitter.com/DTB_Tennis/status/1239948142121975809
Good morning,
it's quiet outside, it's even quieter currently only in sports. One wonders what can still be postponed? Is there anything else? Oh yes, Olympia would still be there, but here the IOC and hosts Japan continue to play for time and hope for miracles in times of the corona virus. Let's see.
Otherwise we summarize the most recent events here again:
– The spring classic in cycling have been postponed
– After the US Masters this is also the case with the PGA Championship second major tournament in golf has been postponed
– Also Snooker is no longer played, the Tour Championship in Llandudno (Wales ) were canceled at short notice. On Monday you wanted to play without a spectator, on Tuesday it wasn't even possible. After all, there is an alternative date from 21. to 26. July.
The 24 – year-old Kohlbacher is already the second professional of the Rhine Neckar Löwen, who tested positive for the corona virus. It had previously been identified by the Danish international Mads Mensah. These are the first two known cases of Bundesliga professionals infected with the corona virus. First, the TV channel Sky Sport News HD had reported about a corona case within the national team. (dpa)
Kaymer also sees a “ Chance”
Dear people, another eventful day is coming to an end. You can find everything important here in our blog. So let's go into the night with a well-tuned quote from German golf professional Marin Kaymer. Sleep well.
“We simply never know what the future will bring. Let us see it (coronavirus pandemic) as an opportunity and learn from it. Let us show appreciation for the things we do every day take for granted”
Golf star Martin Kaymer on his Instagram page
The former presidents of the German Football Association (DFB), Wolfgang Niersbach (69) and Theo Zwanziger (74), as well as the former DFB general secretary Horst R. Schmidt ( 78) and the former general secretary of the world association FIFA, Urs Linsi (70). They are accused of fraud or, in the case of Niersbach assistance, for fraud. Zwanziger and Schmidt stayed away from the opening of the trial last week and presented certificates. The negotiation had been interrupted since the end of last week.
You had 2005 a transfer from the DFB to FIFA accounts in the amount of 6.7 million euros as Contribution to a gala celebration declared, although the money was used to repay a loan. The World Cup organization boss Frank Beckenbauer received this loan and paid it to the then FIFA Vice President Mohamed bin Hammam. What is unclear for. Bin Hammam is locked for life. (dpa)
“UEFA today officially confirmed that the upcoming international matches for the national team, the women -National team and the U 21 – National team due to the Corona pandemic were canceled. The cancellations had already emerged in the past few days, “it said in the DFB announcement.
” The developments of the last have me personally Weeks and months made very thoughtful, ”said national coach Joachim Löw. Löw was quoted as saying that it was “completely correct and without alternative to postpone the EURO and cancel the international match phase.”
The two were also canceled German women's national team qualifiers against Ireland on 11. April in Münster and on 14 . April in Montenegro. The U 21 is neither the test on 26. March against Austria in Braunschweig still the European Championship qualifier on 31. March against Wales in Magdeburg. (dpa)
French Open of tennis professionals in September
The French Open in Paris will be from mid-May to the period 20. September to October 4 2020 relocated. The tournament organizers announced on Tuesday. The French Open was actually the second Grand Slam tournament of the season from 24 . May to June 7th. But most recently all events on the women's and men's tour had already been suspended, including the combined tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami and the start of the European clay court season with the WTA tournament in Stuttgart.
The French tennis association president Bernard Giudicelli wrote of a “difficult” and “courageous” decision. It was initially unclear what further effects the relocation of the clay court event will have on the international tour calendar.
The new French Open date is a week after the US Open, from 31. August to 13. September in New York. In addition, various other tournaments are scheduled for both the men's organization ATP and the women's tour WTA. The Laver Cup in Chicago, co-organized by Roger Federer, is also for the 25. to 27. September 2020 terminated. (dpa)
Finland had for the first time for the tournament qualified
“We Finns have over 80 waiting for years , at a final tournament of a big soccer tournament to participate. It doesn't matter for a few months. ”
Bayer Leverkusens Finnish national goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky
ARD / ZDF: Understand the shift the EM
The television channels ARD and ZDF have expressed understanding for the cancellation of the European football championship this summer and the newly planned date in one year. “We fully understand the shift in the euro,” said ARD sports coordinator Axel Balkausky on Tuesday. “We will now discuss ARD internally, with ZDF and UEFA as soon as possible, how the other content and financial modalities will be dealt with.” At ZDF: “We are adapting to the new situation and will deal with it.”
The two public TV channels had secured the media rights for all EM games in twelve countries and made extensive preparations for this. These are now no longer applicable because the UEFA Executive Committee decided after several crisis meetings that 2020 – Tournament canceled on Tuesday. To be played now from 11. June to 11. July 2021. (dpa)
The international football associations have already hatched some crazy ideas in the past. For example, wanting to host a summer world championship in the desert state of Qatar. Or to distribute an EM tournament across the entire continent so that the fans can fly back and forth between Baku, Bilbao and Bucharest.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
Champions League and Europa League suspended until further notice
The European Football Union has suspended all games for clubs and national teams “until further notice” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Decisions on new dates, for example for matches in the Champions League and Europa League, are to be made “at the appropriate time” and communicated, as UEFA announced after several crisis meetings on Tuesday. A working group, with the participation of the leagues and clubs, should look for solutions in the calendar that make it possible to end the season. The playoff games for the European Championship planned for the end of March, which will take place in the summer 2021 was postponed, should take place at the beginning of June if possible.
It was initially unclear how the winners in the two European club competitions should be determined. Recently there had been media reports that there should be final four tournaments with semi-finals and finals in the same location in the Champions League and Europa League. The final of the Champions League should be on 30. May rise in Istanbul, the Europa League final was scheduled three days earlier in Gdansk. (dpa)
Müller welcomes relocation
Ex-international Thomas Müller welcomes the relocation of the European Football Championship 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The only right decision,” tweeted the soccer world champion from 2014 at the Tuesday, before the European Football Union announced the official decision. Instead of this summer, the final round of 11. June to 11. July 2021 occur.
The 30 year-old Müller was from national coach Joachim a year ago Löw has been sorted out. Without the crowd favorite of record champions FC Bayern Munich, the DFB team qualified for the European Championship. Germany would be one of twelve hosts this summer with Munich for the 51 Games of the 24 Participant. To what extent UEFA's historic final tournament in summer 2021 wanted and can host under the same conditions, initially remained open. (dpa)
European Football Championship postponed
The European Football Union won the European Championship 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic by one year in the summer 2021 postponed. The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee after several crisis meetings on Tuesday.
The impact on leagues and the European Cup
The postponement of the EM gives the national leagues more scope to end their seasons. For financial reasons in particular, this is still the firm plan of the big leagues, including the Bundesliga. For obvious reasons, a season end by the end of June at the latest is the preferred option for officials. At the 30. Many contracts run out of players in June, if the game continues afterwards, special rules are needed to extend the contracts accordingly and prevent chaos in the season finale. According to “Gazzetta dello Sport”, the most optimistic plans provide for the resumption of the national leagues in mid-April, the most pessimistic ones in mid-June. Uefa wants to continue the Champions and Europa League without changing the mode. However, the endgames would also move significantly backwards.
The European Football Championship 2020 will not take place as planned, so this summer from 12. June to 12. July. It should – if at all – in summer 2021 occur. This is a tough and at the same time predictable decision because there is no alternative to it.
Daily mirror | Michael Rosentritt
More on the postponement of the European Championship
The Uefa proposal to cancel the European Championship this year had at noon national leagues as well as the European Club Association ECA Approved according to media reports. In another video conference, the 55 UEFA member associations approve relocation due to coronavirus pandemic, before the UEFA Executive Committee can make the final decision. Apparently, however, this is already certain. An official confirmation from Uefa will probably only be given after the last conference in the afternoon. Originally, the pan-European tournament this summer was from 12. June to to the 12. July. Germany would be one of Munich twelve hosts for the 51 Games of the 24 Been a participant. To what extent the Uefa the historic final round in summer 2021 under the same conditions aligns and can, is still uncertain. (with dpa)
European Championship postponement apparently decided
Uefa has apparently postponed the European Championship by one year Summer 2021 postponed. At least that's what the Norwegian Football Association writes on Twitter. So it should start on 11. June, the final should be on 11. July.