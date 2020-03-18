Event chaos in tennis – handball national team in quarantine

In tennis there is a chaos of appointments

Due to the (planned) transfer of the French Open at the end of September is getting more and more mixed up in the tournament schedule. If the classic clay court this year actually from 20. 9. to 4.10. in Paris would be just a week after the US Open ended.

However, they could be postponed, as it was said in the night to Wednesday: “These are unprecedented times, however, and we are reviewing all of our options , including the possibility of moving the tournament to a later date, ”said the organizers.

But there is also the Laver Cup, the continental comparison between Europe and the world initiated by Roger Federer 25. to 27. September to be held in Boston. And if it is up to the organizers, nothing will change: “The Laver Cup will take place as planned according to the current status.” That will be interesting.

After all, the All England Club also spoke up on Tuesday and explained that there are currently no postponements planned for the lawn season are, which also indirectly affects the new Berlin women's tournament in Berlin. Here the organizer last confirmed once again, everything on the date of 13. – 21. June.