even-warmer,-even-drier

Berlin – In Germany it could be up to 2029 1.5 to two degrees warmer than the average of the past three decades. The German Weather Service (DWD) has determined this on the basis of a new climate forecast for the next ten years. It could be up to two degrees warmer in the middle of Germany. For the north and south, the DWD expects a warming of one to 1.5 degrees to 2029.

With the new calculations, the DWD wants a gap between Close short-term weather forecasts and long-term climate projections that last until the year 2100. The climate predictions for the next ten years could help decision-makers in politics, business and society to adapt investment decisions to climate change right now, said Tobias Fuchs, head of the DWD's climatology based on a statistical estimate of a large number of forecasts, each of which is calculated using slightly changed conditions. The resulting variety of solutions is used to assess the uncertainties caused by the natural fluctuations in the climate system, according to the DWD.

Second warmest year since weather records started

The year 2019 was with an average temperature of 10, 3 degrees in Germany together with 2014 the second warmest year since the beginning of the 139 – annual temperature time series. Eleven of the twelve months of the year 2019 were too warm. It was compared to the mean of the reference period from 1961 to 1990 of 8.2 Degrees 2.1 degrees too warm. Nine of the ten warmest years in Germany have occurred in the past 20. Since the beginning of the records 1881 the warming trend in this country has been plus 1.6 degrees or 0, 11 degrees per decade. The increased temperature increase of the recent past provides further statistics: Since 1970 it has become 0, 37 degrees warmer per decade.

The climate forecast also includes calculations for precipitation over the next ten years. Accordingly, the period from 2020 to 2024 will probably be too dry. The weather service expects average rainfall for the current year.

The DWD has not yet determined a uniform picture for heavy rain. So far, the observation period is only 18 years. Only then has heavy rain been observed using radar. No statement about the climate can be derived from this, because this is defined as the average of the weather over at least 30 years.

“Then it rains young dogs”

2018 there were, for the first time in this century, an above-average number of heavy rainfall events in a summer that was too warm and at the same time too dry. Climate researchers expect that summers in Germany will in future be characterized by days with extreme rainfall and then again by dry periods with a risk of drought. The Berliner Wasserbetriebe has adjusted to this, their spokesman Stephan Natz reported: “We see it the same way as the German Weather Service. An increase in heavy rain events cannot yet be seen from the data in our dense network, ”he said. “But in the long term we will see stable weather conditions with long periods of good weather, and then it will rain young dogs – and heavily.”

Natz reminds us of the 29. June 2017 when in Berlin up to 200 liters of rain fell on the square meter – a third of the total annual rainfall. The water companies have now set up a rainwater agency to catch heavy rain as possible and later let it evaporate so that it can cool the city.

This will be sorely needed in the future. Because even if Germany has significantly reduced its emissions in the past year, as Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) reported, emissions continue to rise worldwide: “All the key factors are still turning in the wrong direction,” said Gerhard Adrian, President of World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the DWD. The greenhouse gas concentration in the atmosphere is still increasing, the mean temperatures worldwide and the mean temperatures of the global sea levels would still increase.

Actually, the global community has set itself the target to 2100 prevent global warming of more than two degrees – better even of more than 1.5 degrees. In Germany, however, this could happen much earlier because the temperature rises above land masses faster than the global average.