World
European Football Championship only in 2021, French Open in September
The international football associations have already hatched some crazy ideas in the past. For example, wanting to host a summer world championship in the desert state of Qatar. Or to distribute an EM tournament across the entire continent so that the fans can fly back and forth between Baku, Bilbao and Bucharest.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
French Open of tennis professionals in September
The French Open in Paris will be from mid-May to the period 20. September to October 4 2020 relocated. The tournament organizers announced on Tuesday. The French Open was actually the second Grand Slam tournament of the season from 24. May to June 7th. But most recently all events on the women's and men's tour had already been suspended, including the combined tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami and the start of the European clay court season with the WTA tournament in Stuttgart.
The French tennis association president Bernard Giudicelli wrote of a “difficult” and “courageous” decision. It was initially unclear what further effects the relocation of the clay court event will have on the international tour calendar.
The new French -Open date is one week after the US Open, from 31. August to 13. September in New York. In addition, various other tournaments are scheduled for both the men's organization ATP and the women's tour WTA. The Laver Cup in Chicago, co-organized by Roger Federer, is also for the 25. to 27. September 2020 terminated. (dpa)
Finland had for the first time qualified for the tournament
“We Finns have over 80 Waited for years at a final tournament of a big soccer tournament to participate. It doesn't matter for a few months. ”
Bayer Leverkusens Finnish national goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky
ARD / ZDF: Understand the shift of the EM
The television channels ARD and ZDF have expressed understanding for the cancellation of the European football championship this summer and the newly planned date in one year. “We fully understand the shift in the euro,” said ARD sports coordinator Axel Balkausky on Tuesday. “We will now discuss ARD internally, with ZDF and UEFA as soon as possible, how the other content and financial modalities will be dealt with.” At ZDF: “We are adapting to the new situation and will deal with it.”
The two public TV channels had secured the media rights for all games of the EM in twelve countries and extensive preparations for this met. These are now no longer applicable because the UEFA Executive Committee decided after several crisis meetings that 2020 – Tournament canceled on Tuesday. To be played now from 11. June to 11. July 2021. (dpa)
Champions League and Europa League “until further notice” exposed
The European Football Union has all games for clubs and in the wake of the coronavirus crisis National teams suspended “until further notice”. Decisions on new dates, for example for matches in the Champions League and Europa League, are to be made “at the appropriate time” and communicated, as UEFA announced after several crisis meetings on Tuesday. A working group, with the participation of the leagues and clubs, should look for solutions in the calendar that make it possible to end the season. The playoff games for the European Championship planned for the end of March, which will take place in the summer 2021 was postponed, should take place at the beginning of June if possible.
So it was initially unclear how the Winners in the two European club competitions are to be determined. Recently there had been media reports that there should be final four tournaments with semi-finals and finals in the same location in the Champions League and Europa League. The final of the Champions League should be on 30. May rise in Istanbul, the Europa League final was scheduled three days earlier in Gdansk. (dpa)
Müller welcomes relocation
Ex-international Thomas Müller welcomes the relocation of the football EM 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The only right decision,” tweeted the soccer world champion from 2014 on Tuesday, even before the European Football Union announced the official decision. Instead of this summer, the final round of 11. June to 11. July 2021 take place.
The 30 Year old Müller had been sorted out by national coach Joachim Löw a year ago. Without the crowd favorite of record champions FC Bayern Munich, the DFB team qualified for the European Championship. Germany would be one of twelve hosts this summer with Munich for the 51 Games of the 24 Participant. To what extent UEFA's historic final tournament in summer 2021 under the same conditions wants and can, initially remained open. (dpa)
European Football Championship postponed
The European Football Union won the European Championship 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic by one year in the summer 2021 postponed. The decision was made by the UEFA Executive Committee after several crisis meetings on Tuesday.
The impact on leagues and European Cup
The postponement of the EM gives the national leagues more scope to end their seasons. For financial reasons in particular, this is still the firm plan of the big leagues, including the Bundesliga. For obvious reasons, a season end by the end of June at the latest is the preferred option for officials. At the 30. Many contracts run out of players in June, if the game continues afterwards, special rules are needed to extend the contracts accordingly and prevent chaos in the season finale. According to “Gazzetta dello Sport”, the most optimistic plans provide for the resumption of the national leagues in mid-April, the most pessimistic ones in mid-June. Uefa wants to continue the Champions and Europa League without changing the mode. However, the endgames would also move significantly backwards.
The European Football Championship 2020 will not take place as planned, so this summer from 12. June to 12. July. It should – if at all – in summer 2021 occur. This is a tough and at the same time predictable decision because there is no alternative to it.
Daily mirror | Michael Rosentritt
More about the EM Shift
The Uefa proposal to cancel the EM for this year had at noon national leagues as well as the European Club Association ECA Approved according to media reports. In another video conference, the 55 UEFA member associations approve relocation due to coronavirus pandemic, before the UEFA Executive Committee can make the final decision. Apparently, however, this is already certain. An official confirmation from Uefa will probably only be given after the last conference in the afternoon. Originally, the pan-European tournament this summer was from 12. June to to the 12. July. Germany would be one of Munich twelve hosts for the 51 Games of the 24 Participant. To what extent the Uefa the historic final round in summer 2021 under the same conditions aligns and can, is still uncertain. (with dpa)
EM shift apparently decided
Uefa apparently has the European Championship by one year in the summer 2021 postponed. At least that's what the Norwegian Football Association writes on Twitter. So it should start on 11. June, the final should be on 11. July.
That's the location at Hertha BSC
After the first coronavirus case in the club, the team is for 14 Days in home quarantine. The details in the text by Stefan Hermanns.
Daily mirror | Stefan Hermanns
What about Uefa?
Since ten o'clock, discussions have been going on at Uefa about the continuation of the European Cup competitions and the possible postponement of the European Championship. According to “Gazzetta dello Sport”, the first of three video conferences has already ended. The European leagues should be expected as well as clearly in favor of ending their seasons – and thus also relocating the European Championship. In return, Uefa demand compensation from the leagues (and therefore the clubs) in the amount of approx. 300 Million Euros. Several media reports citing “The Atlantic”. Since 13 o'clock should a conference with the national associations run to 14 clock should then meet and decide the Uefa Executive Committee.
Also make Russian leagues Break
One of the last football leagues in Europe was played in Russia last weekend. But now the ball is also there – as well as the puck. Because of the corona virus pandemic, game play in major team sports is stopped. The decision initially applies until 10. April, the state agency Tass reported on Tuesday. This also affects nationwide encounters between the ice hockey league and the basketball league. Previously, the Ministry of Sports in Moscow had canceled all international sports competitions in the country until further notice and issued a recommendation not to play national games of various sports. According to official reports, more than 90 Corona cases occurred. (dpa)
1. FC Köln takes a ten-day training break
In order to minimize social contacts as much as possible and to slow the spread of the corona virus, 1. FC Köln has suspended team training for ten days. The Bundesliga soccer team has given the professionals individual training plans and is supplying them with spinning bikes at home. The next joint training session is for the 27. Planned for March.
ProA / ProB end season, locomotive Bernau also affected
The 2nd basketball Bundesliga has ended its season prematurely due to the coronavirus crisis and will not start again. This decision was made after consulting the 41 clubs decided on Tuesday. “In the foreseeable future, we don't see any way of resuming the game considering health, economy and the same competition conditions. This decision is not only sporty, but also economically a very difficult situation for everyone involved, ”said league managing director Christian Krings. There will not be relegations from the second-class ProA, but there will be two promoters. For this, the current table status was declared as the final table. According to this, the Niners Chemnitz and the Eisbären Bremerhaven have the right of promotion to the Bundesliga. The first place in the third-class ProB Nord (Itzehoe) and ProB Süd (Elchingen) are entitled to the right of promotion to the ProA. Alba Berlin is also indirectly affected by the end of the season. The Bundesliga club has a cooperation with Lok Bernau from ProB. Young Alba talents such as Kresimir Nikic, Lorenz Brenneke or Malte Delow regularly play for the Bernauer, in addition to training with the professionals to collect game practice. (with dpa)
LSB demands solidarity with Sports clubs
The President of the State Sports Federation Berlin (LSB), Thomas Härtel has asked athletes to stand by their clubs, especially in the time of the coronavirus crisis. “Solidarity is now the most important thing. That includes solidarity with our sports clubs, ”said Härtel in an LSB press release on Tuesday. It appeals to people to remain or even become a member of the sports club, even if the sports business is currently at a standstill. “They are mostly manageable contributions in relation to what clubs can do for cohesion and especially for the health of society.” The President also emphasizes that sports clubs and associations are currently facing major challenges due to the interruption of game operations. At the same time, he made it clear that health was the top priority. “It is absolutely clear that we, as the largest civil society organization in the city, are making a decisive contribution to curbing the corona virus,” said Härtel. (dpa)
Next infected football Professional
Tobias Mißner from the second division SV Wehen Wiesbaden has tested positive for the corona virus. The 20 Years old full-back probably got infected during a family visit to Dortmund and is there in domestic quarantine, the club said on Tuesday. “There have been several positive cases in my family. But I'm fine, I'm symptom-free, ”Mißner said in a message. “Now it is a matter of carrying out the quarantine in accordance with the requirements.” The association responded immediately and, as a precaution, also ordered a domestic quarantine for the team and the entire functional team. Previously, it had already with the second division Hannover 96, 1. FC Nürnberg and Holstein Kiel as well as the Bundesliga club SC Paderborn and Hertha BSC were given a total of six positive coronavirus cases.
Hertha player tested positive for corona virus
Now Hertha BSC has got it too. The first player in the professional team tested positive for the Corona virus. The club did not disclose who it was. The training is suspended for now. All players as well as the coaching and function team must be 14 Days in domestic quarantine.
“The player complained about the usual symptoms and we immediately got him out of the Group separated “, Hertha's team doctor Ulrich Schleicher is quoted in a press release from the Berlin Bundesliga team.” A test then produced a positive result for the virus. All players in our squad now have to stay at home for the next two weeks, which is also an individual Excludes training plan outside the house, we will now see if there are any more cases, because it depends on the return to team training. “
“With a s With such a rapid development in the number of cases, it was foreseeable that sooner or later the virus would also reach the team, ”said Hertha's managing director Michael Preetz. “The most important thing is that everyone now adheres to the rules. We now have to accept the situation as it is. When the team can stand together on the pitch is still open. Until then, the boys can only carry out a daily stabilization program at home, which our athletic trainers have given them. “
A player from our professional team has tested positive for the corona virus. For team, trainer and function team was now a 14 – Quarantine arranged every day. https://t.co/nxnUqdLzHh #hahohe
– Hertha BSC on Twitter (@herthabsc) https://twitter.com/HerthaBSC/status/1239854349226070016
Hertha with a working group
According to manager Michael Preetz, the Berlin soccer Bundesliga has been hit “sensitively”, now the crisis should be analyzed:
The game break affects the club severely, says manager Michael Preetz. More in the blo. Michael Rosentritt Stefan Hermanns Katrin Schulze Hertha BSC is also taking the first measures to spread the corona virus. Until further notice, the players should avoid the physical proximity of the fans and no longer sign autographs or take selfies.
Daily mirror | Michael Rosentritt