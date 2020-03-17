european-football-championship-only-in-2021,-french-open-in-september

The French Open in Paris will be from mid-May to the period 20. September to October 4 2020 relocated. The tournament organizers announced on Tuesday. The French Open was actually the second Grand Slam tournament of the season from 24. May to June 7th. But most recently all events on the women's and men's tour had already been suspended, including the combined tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami and the start of the European clay court season with the WTA tournament in Stuttgart.

The French tennis association president Bernard Giudicelli wrote of a “difficult” and “courageous” decision. It was initially unclear what further effects the relocation of the clay court event will have on the international tour calendar.

The new French -Open date is one week after the US Open, from 31. August to 13. September in New York. In addition, various other tournaments are scheduled for both the men's organization ATP and the women's tour WTA. The Laver Cup in Chicago, co-organized by Roger Federer, is also for the 25. to 27. September 2020 terminated. (dpa)