european-air-traffic-is-falling-dramatically

After all, the BER should be as planned on 31 . Open October. At least that's what airport boss Engelbert Lütke Daldrup wants. Berlin's airport with the lowest CO2 emissions cannot harm the virus. The situation at the other two Berlin airports is not so good. Because both Tegel and Schönefeld have flown fewer and fewer people in recent days – sometimes only half as many passengers as before.

It is quiet in the sky

Fewer passengers means fewer planes. In the past few days it has become calmer in the European sky. The German air traffic control registered in the German airspace around 35 until 40 percent fewer flights. The corona virus seems to be doing what climate protectionists want: air traffic is being drastically reduced.

Far more flights will soon be canceled. The European Organization for the Safety of Aviation (Eurocontrol) apparently assumes up to 80 less air traffic. However, she initially did not want to confirm this. A look at the European airspace data shows that this development was already evident last week. On Thursday there were already 56 percent fewer flights than in the same period last year.

All airports in Europe are affected by failures – most severely in Italy. At the 16. March reported Eurocontrol at the largest airports in Rome Fiumicino and Milan Malpensa 82 as well as 84 percent fewer flights. The situation in Warsaw is similar (- 83 percent).

Switzerland is with 26 reported infected per 100. 000 Residents after Italy are currently the most affected across Europe. This can also be felt here at Zurich Airport, the largest in the country. 51 percent fewer flights there on Monday compared to 2019 took place.

Mainly affected by Munich and Frankfurt

In Germany, it is mainly the large airports that are affected. In Frankfurt there were 45 percent fewer flight movements, in Munich 43 percent. At Tegel Airport there were 38, 1 percent fewer flights, in Schönefeld 33, 8 percent.

The fact that the number of flights did not drop much earlier has to do with an absurd rule. Because in the past few weeks, numerous aircraft have been flying empty through Europe. The European Union had to react first so that the airlines could cancel flights without having to fear the consequences. Because an EU regulation stipulates that airlines lose their assigned time window at an airport for take-off and landing if they do not at least 80 uses percent of the assigned takeoff and landing slots.

“Use-it-or-lose-it”

The so-called use-it-or-lose The original purpose of the rule is that airlines do not simply secure take-off and landing sites at sought-after airports, but do not use them. If these slots are not used sufficiently, they are reassigned by an independent coordinator.

Now the EU Commission wants to temporarily suspend this rule. Previously, some airlines, such as the British Virgin Atlantic, had announced that they would allow empty flights to take place. In the past, it was already in some cases to suspend the 80 – 20 – regulation came, about after September 9 or the SARS pandemic in the year 2002 and 2003. The EU Parliament still has to approve the proposal of the EU Commission at the end of March. However, the proposal is considered indisputable, so that airlines can plan with it.

Just 100.000 passengers per day

SARS-CoV-2 is a disaster for the airlines. In January alone 2020 took off and landed at German airports 15, 5 million passengers – about 500. 000 per day. Should, given the travel restrictions and entry bans 80, fewer flights take place and therefore also 80 percent of passengers stay away, there would only be at Germany's airports 100. 000 Passengers per day.

Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, has already responded by drastically reducing its flight schedule. While Austrian Airlines, which belongs to Lufthansa, will be completely discontinued, the parent company 90 will cut percent of its seat capacity on long-haul flights. On short journeys, there is a 80 percent reduction.

Time saved in the fight against climate change

How many flights across Europe will actually be canceled in the coming weeks is difficult to estimate. If the forecasts are correct, around 20 could be done per day. 000 Aircraft less in the sky over Europe be visible. And that has consequences for carbon dioxide emissions.

In the year 2017 the departures of machines in the EU countries as well as in those states caused the part of the free trade agreement are (EFTA), 163 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. This is what the European Aviation Environment Report of the European Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) and the European Environment Agency (EEA) say. Each month this was 13, 5 million Tons.

Should now actually 80 Percentage of these flight movements could not take place, so in one month alone 10, 9 million tons of carbon dioxide can be saved. This roughly corresponds to the annual CO2 emissions from Namibia in one year. And that's just European airspace.

The corona virus shows that this is what many climate protectionists demand. If many people do not fly, fewer planes fly. If private transport on the ground developed similarly, the CO2 savings could save valuable time in the fight against climate change. Because that too is a global problem.