Europe Lithium Chemical Market Outlook 2018,Business Overview by 2026 Available in Latest Report

Europe lithium chemical market is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Europe Lithium Chemical Market

Europe lithium chemical market is segmented into four notable segments on the basis of type, grade, application and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into lithium carbonate, lithium chloride, lithium hydroxide, lithium fluoride, lithium bromide and others In January 2017, Albemarle Corporation acquired Jiangxi Jiangli New Materials Science and Technology Co. Ltd. and their business of lithium for a purchase price of USD 145 million. It includes the supporting business function which is located in China which was focused on the production of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate.

On the basis of grade, the market is segmented into industrial grade, battery grade and others In August 2019, SQM S.A. inaugurated 3rd version of the lithium forum in which the foreign experts and producers were joined. The focus of the show was on a 45-thousand-ton lithium hydroxide project in Australia. It will help the company to increase the production of lithium hydroxide and able to meet the increasing demand of it. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into battery, lubricant, aluminium smelting & alloy, air treatment, medical, glass &ceramics, metallurgy, polymer, greases and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into battery, lubricant, aluminium smelting & alloy, air treatment, medical, glass & ceramics, metallurgy, polymer, greases and others In August 2019, SQM S.A. has started committing to meet the challenge of electromobility sustainable center around carbon, water and energy footprints. It will help the company to meet the growing demand of lithium ion batteries in the market.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial, electronics and electricals, transportation, medical, power plants and others In March 2019, Livent acquired resources in Argentina and Australia so that they can expand their access to raw materials so that they can able to meet the increasing demand of lithium materials in the market.



Key vendors operating in the market:

Some of the major players operating in this market are Albemarle Corporation, Livent, Galaxy Resources Limited, SQM S.A., Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd, SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD., Lithium Americas Corp., Pilbara Minerals, Neometals Ltd, Millennial Lithium, Tianqi Lithium Industry Co., Ltd., Nemaska Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd., Talison Lithium Pty Ltd, Mody Chemi-Pharma Limited, SOVEMA GROUP S.p.A., Altura Mining, Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, ProChem, Inc International and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation.

Recent Developments:

In August 2019, Lithium Americas Corp. invested USD 160 million in order to continue the construction activities of their subsidiary Minera Exar S.A., a lithium carbonate extraction project based in Argentina. With this move, the company is expected to increase their production capacity of lithium carbonate to 40,000 tonnes per annum.

In January 2018, Lithium Americas Corp. has received approval in order to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The trading of their common shares with NYSE has been started from January 2018. By trading their shares in the stock market, the company is likely to get benefitted with high income.

