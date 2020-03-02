eu-ranks-risk-of-infection

EU Commission: Situation more difficult than expected

The EU Commission is considering stimulus measures because of the coronavirus crisis. “Today is the time to make it clear that the EU is ready to use all available policy options – if and when they are needed – to protect our growth from the risks of the downturn “, said EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni in Brussels.

The situation was more difficult than thought a few weeks ago , said Gentiloni. The epidemic had a significant impact on the Chinese economy and the impact on other regions had increased. It could also turn out to be too optimistic to assume a rapid economic recovery after the crisis.

He quit for Wednesday a video conference of the Eurogroup on coordination against the economic consequences of the epidemic . (AP)