EU ranks risk of infection
EU Commission: Situation more difficult than expected
The EU Commission is considering stimulus measures because of the coronavirus crisis. “Today is the time to make it clear that the EU is ready to use all available policy options – if and when they are needed – to protect our growth from the risks of the downturn “, said EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni in Brussels.
The situation was more difficult than thought a few weeks ago , said Gentiloni. The epidemic had a significant impact on the Chinese economy and the impact on other regions had increased. It could also turn out to be too optimistic to assume a rapid economic recovery after the crisis.
He quit for Wednesday a video conference of the Eurogroup on coordination against the economic consequences of the epidemic . (AP)
First infected person in the metropolis Moscow
In the European metropolis Moscow the corona virus was detected for the first time. A young Russian got infected with Sars-CoV-2 during a vacation in Italy in February and has returned to the Russian capital with more than twelve million inhabitants, the authorities said on Monday.
The man lives in the Moscow area and only reported to a hospital after a few days. He shows only slight symptoms the Covid – 19 – disease and there are now in an isolation ward of a hospital, according to the agency Interfax. (AP)
Milan Cathedral reopened – distance from other visitors
After a day-long ban due to the coronavirus epidemic, the Milan Cathedral reopened since Monday morning. As local media reported, shortly after nine o'clock four young Japanese tourists entered the church for an “almost private” visit.
However, if you want to visit the cathedral in the northern Italian metropolis, you have to adhere to some requirements. For example, a distance of at least one meter from other visitors must be observed in order to minimize the risk of infection.
Services, this is also part of the precautionary measures, must not be celebrated again. (CBA)
Infections in the German-French border area
French health authorities have in the border area Germany confirmed several infections. Three registered cases involved a mother and her one and five year old children from the Haut-Rhin department, the regional health authority said. They were in the university hospital in Strasbourg in Alsace for treatment and not seriously ill .
There is also a 32 -year-olds tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 virus, the agency said. You 36 years old partner had already been brought to a hospital in Strasbourg last week as the first confirmed case.
The man was previously in the Italian Lombardy. In the hospital in Nancy, which is also in the Grand-Est region, a 50 Years old father and his 23 – year-old son treated, as ARS announced. (AP)
German hospitality industry demands state support
The German hospitality industry demands state aid for hotels and restaurants that complain about cancellations after the cancellation of major events due to the corona virus.
“In particular, the cancellations of large international trade fairs in Frankfurt am Main, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Berlin lead to fatal chain reactions” , says the president of the Dehoga industry association, Guido Zöllick.
According to this, hotel groups and event caterers would have losses in the high six to seven digits Cope area . “Now it is important that the federal government arrange effective liquidity aid and support measures that are quick and unbureaucratic.” Also necessary are tax relief , which have a medium and long-term effect. (Reuters)
Salzburg: Infected German was at Eintracht game
after the stay of a infected German soccer fans are in Salzburg 18 Hotel employees have been sent to home quarantine as a precaution.
As the city reported, the man was on the occasion of the Europa League game by Eintracht Frankfurt last week two nights in two different hotels in Salzburg. After the drive home, he in Hesse tested positive for the new Sars-CoV-2 virus . The Hessian authorities informed the city on Sunday, it said.
In the two hotels were 18 employees identified who may have been in closer contact with the German. The rooms in which the fan slept were disinfected. It remains unclear whether the Frankfurter infected other people in the stadium, on the train or in bars. The man had been in Italy in mid-February. (AP)
Gruner + Jahr waives sick leave
One of the largest magazine publishers in Europe, Gruner + Jahr, waives sick leave for his employees until the end of June.
For the next four months, the employees of G + J (“Stern”, “Brigitte “) do not present any disability certificates , HR Manager Stefan Waschatz reported on Monday in Hamburg on request.
The company is responding to the recommendation of experts to currently only visit medical practices if there is real medical need.
“In the current situation we want to to go even further towards our colleagues to completely rule out that someone only has to go to the doctor for formal reasons, ”added Waschatz.
The trust in the employees is high, “that's why we deal with sick leave liberally anyway”, reported the HR manager , (AP)
Spahn: Produce important active ingredients in the EU again
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn as a lesson from the coronavirus epidemic calls for the dependence on China at the Checking drug production.
It suggests that many medical intermediates and active ingredients Because of the foreclosure in China could also become scarce in Germany and Europe, said the CDU politician on Monday in Berlin.
Therefore he wanted advice on trigger the EU on whether certain active substances should not be manufactured again in Europe. This also requires reforming the EU competition rules. The debate has already started.
It is a problem that there is sometimes only one provider of certain medical supplies in the world There are active ingredients on which pharmaceutical companies in many countries and also in Europe depend, said Spahn. If this producer fails, there are a number of consequences.
Background is that in China in As part of the Corona Virus Control measures, many factories have stopped producing. Ports were also closed and shipments to the EU stopped. (Reuters)
Benefit concert for victims of the corona virus in Memorial Church
For the victims of the corona virus will take place on Thursday, March 5th at 19. 30 clock on Benefit concert held in the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church.
Soloists from the Berliner Philharmoniker, the Komische Oper Berlin and the New York Philharmoniker play as well as professors from the University of the Arts in Berlin, as the Evangelischer Kirchenkreis Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf announced.
The contributions should benefit both the survivors of the coronavirus in China and helpers on site. (CBA)
Coronavirus dead in Thailand – 35 – Year-old also had dengue fever
Apparently there is a first death in Thailand due to the coronavirus . As the Thai health authorities announced on Monday, there was a on Saturday – year-old man died in a hospital .
However, the authorities emphasized whether his death was due to the coronavirus, but it is still unclear. The young man had been diagnosed with the corona virus, but he also suffered from dengue fever .
In which 35 – year-old who is in a duty-free shop at Bangkok airport had worked, the dengue was diagnosed according to the information in January. Two weeks later, he was also tested positive for the novel corona virus and transferred to a special hospital.
Another virus test in mid-February was negative, but the lung disease had already progressed so far that the man died of multiple organ failure on Saturday.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Bangkok, Thaweesin Wissanuyothin, said on Monday that it was too early to be the first to confirm the young man's death Coronavirus – to classify dead in Thailand. “We are not holding back any information,” said the spokesman. The case will be confirmed “as soon as the result is clear and official”.
In Thailand there are so far 43 confirmed contagion cases. 31 Patients are already healthy again and were able to leave the hospitals. (AFP)
Kalayci calls risk groups for vaccination
Both health senator Dilek Kalyci (SPD) and medical officer Dr. Lukas Murajda appeals to the Berliners: Those who feel sick should stay at home. You can then discuss further steps, such as a possible corona test, with the family doctor by telephone. First and foremost, it's about not infecting other people.
In addition, Kalayci called all family doctors to vaccinate risk groups against pneumococci and whooping cough. This could alleviate the course of the disease.
Own area for suspected corona cases in the Virchow Clinic
“A positive case can be an emergency room 24 put the hours out of operation, ”said Ulrich Frei of the Berlin Charité. For this reason, a separate area for suspected corona cases outside the actual emergency room is to be set up in the Virchow Clinic from Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. – a small house with several examination options and a tent with a waiting area.
This should also relieve the number of emergency rooms. In the future, several such central contact points for suspected corona cases are to be set up. There are already role models in other German hospitals.
A coronavirus infected 22) year old Berliner, who is currently being treated in hospital by the Berliner Charité, was temporarily back from the clinic been sent home. This was announced by the medical director responsible for medical care Ulrich Frei at a press conference of the health administration on Monday.
Daily mirror | Sophie Krause
“A chance find”
On The day before delivery to the Charité, the 22 -year-old Berliners got a travel vaccination in the tropical medicine center in Mitte. “After that, his clinical condition worsened, he was disoriented, so his roommates called the fire brigade,” said medical director Ulrich Frei, who is responsible for medical care. The man was feverish when he was admitted, had limb pain and showed signs of an upper respiratory infection. Initially, various examinations, including an MRI, were carried out.
The “surprising finding” for a coronavirus disease was “was a coincidence,” said Frei. The corona test was taken during an influenza test, a measure that the Charité had previously ordered for all influenza tests.
“Without this internal regulation to run a parallel test, the patient would still be undetected at home”, Frei.
EU: Coronavirus risk upgraded
The EU health agency ECDC has upgraded the risk of coronavirus in the European Union . It is now classified as “moderate to high” for people in the EU, said the European Center for Prevention and Control of diseases (ECDC) on Monday with. So far it was “moderate”.
EU Commission President Ursula from of Leyen said in Brussels that the virus is spreading further.
Overall, according to information the EU Commission so far around 2100 cases in 18 EU countries proven. 38 People in the EU are suffering from the new disease Covid – 19 died , said health commissioner Stella Kyriakides. The situation changes very quickly. But there is no reason to panic . (Dpa / AFP)
60 Contacts in Berlin identified
Charité sent infected people home for hours
A coronavirus infected 22 – a year-old Berliner has been sent home by the Berlin Charité. The medical director responsible for medical care Ulrich Frei announced on Monday.
He was admitted to the Virchow clinic at four o'clock on Sunday morning and said he had had cold symptoms for two weeks. “A swab was taken for influenza. It was negative for several hours and the patient is against 12 o'clock was released into the home . ”
Since the Charité had decided to test people who are tested for influenza on Corona, it was in the evening an infection with the Covid – 19 – virus has been detected, so Frei.
Meanwhile, the man is stable, said the health administration on Monday morning. The young man, who lives in Berlin-Mitte, had been isolated in the Charité and is now being treated.
SPD politician Lauterbach calls for more tests
The SPD health politician and doctor Karl Lauterbach asked to test more people for the corona virus in order to be able to better assess risks. “We still don't have a good feeling for how widespread the virus is at the moment in Germany,” said Lauterbach on Deutschlandfunk.
Corona cases diagnosed today based on symptoms are a week or two ago Weeks emerged. Therefore one has to “test more spontaneously,” said Lauterbach.
Germany is currently in a “critical phase”, the Cancellation of major events is “very important” at the moment. Lauterbach is concerned about the availability of nursing staff. “The lack of highly qualified nursing staff, especially in intensive care, is the number one problem if the epidemic really spreads in Germany,” said Lauterbach. (AP)
Merkel and Seehofer: No shaking hands!
Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) also advises the Council not to shake hands.
This now has a strange scene with Chancellor Angela Merkel led: When she came to Seehofer with a stretched hand at a meeting with representatives of migrant associations in Berlin, he refused to shake hands. Then Merkel and Seehofer both burst out laughing.
RKI: Risk assessment now “moderate”
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has assessed the coronavirus for the Health of the population in Germany slightly increased . The risk assessment was set to “moderate” , said RKI President Lothar Wieler in Berlin on Monday.
Overall, there is still not enough data on the disease originating from China to assess the severity. (AP)
First cases in Portugal, Andorra and Iceland
According to the TV station SIC in Portugal there are the first two cases of infection . Both people are said to be in a clinic in Porto, the second largest city in the country. An infected person has recently returned from Italy to Portugal, the other from Spain.
Andorra reports its first patient. It is a 20 – year old who was recently in Milan , reports the government of the small country between France and Spain. The man has been in the hospital since Saturday and has slight symptoms of illness.
And Iceland also reports his first diseases . The health authorities say that three people tested positive for the virus. All three have recently returned to Iceland from northern Italy. (Reuters)