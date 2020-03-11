eu-plans-could-cost-german-airline-passengers-millions-of-euros

Plans by the EU Commission to relax airlines' liability for delays could cost German travelers millions of euros. According to a calculation by the Flightright Internet portal for the Tagesspiegel, the planned reform could reduce customer claims to a third.

Currently airlines have to make compensation payments between 250 and 600 Euro if their machines arrive at the destination with a delay of three hours or more. The EU Commission wants to raise this limit to five hours. An expert hearing will take place on Thursday at the Federal Ministry of Transport.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) is under pressure: The corona virus has caused many people to stop … Photo: imago images / Metodi Popow

According to calculations by Flightright, there were around 2500 flights from German airports last year that were three hours or more late. The estimated compensation volume was around 100 million. The sum would be halved if the delay limit was increased to four hours. Then only 1300 flights would have been affected. At five hours it would even be only 900 departures, the potential compensation would be on 36 million euros and thus decrease to around a third.

This increases the number of consumers who are defend against airlines, too. More than 21.700 Complaints were received 2019 by the arbitration board for public transport alone. Compared to 2017 this is an increase of 67 percent. Consumer advocates are therefore against the proposed change. “If the passenger rights are tipped, the motivation of the airlines to offer a reliable and punctual system will decrease,” said Marion Jungbluth, mobility and travel expert of the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV), the Tagesspiegel.

Aviation industry considers reform correct

The Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry (BDL) considers an increase in the delay limit against it necessary. The interpretation of today's delay regulation is counterproductive, said managing director Matthias von Randow, the newspaper. For example, in the event of problems with the aircraft, the airlines would not be able to carry out a fault analysis within three hours, procure a replacement aircraft and bring the passengers to their destination with a new aircraft and perhaps also a fresh crew. As soon as you get over the three hours and have to pay compensation anyway, the airlines would have little incentive to organize an expensive replacement aircraft. Passengers would then have to plan long delays.