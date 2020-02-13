Science
EU countries want to tighten entry controls
Because of the spread of the novel corona virus, they want to EU countries tighten entry controls and prepare for bottlenecks in pharmaceuticals and protective clothing .
In the event of entry or transit from affected areas, extensive surveys of travelers for personal contacts may be allowed, said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU). He agreed on this at a special meeting with his EU colleagues in Brussels on Thursday.
In China, important active ingredients that are necessary for many medicines are produced, Spahn said. The production stops due to the virus at manufacturers in the People's Republic could in a few weeks lead to “supply bottlenecks in Europe ” to lead. The same applies to protective clothing and masks: “The majority of the manufacturers of this equipment are located in China and now have no stocks themselves,” said France's Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn.
In their joint statement, the health ministers now asked the EU Commission to “examine the security of supply chains ” and to explore the possibilities of “joint procurement” to “minimize potential bottlenecks”.
China is a key country for the manufacture of medicines. Many companies there stopped production because of the virus. Spahn said that drug shortages could occur with a time delay.
Containers from China were traveling to Europe for around four weeks , “That means something still matters,” he said. This could change soon.
Spahn's Finnish colleague Krista Kiuru said that actually “The EU pharmaceutical industry is heavily dependent on the import of active substances from China” . (AFP)
No significant change in the course of the epidemic
Despite the sharp increase in coronavirus – Cases in China, the World Health Organization (WHO) sees no “significant change” in the course of the epidemic. The increase was due to “a change in the way the cases are reported,” said WHO expert Michael Ryan on Thursday in Geneva, explaining the reason.
The number of people infected in China According to the authorities, was drastically over 14. 800 to almost 60. 000 increased , in addition, 242 Further Deaths reported. In mainland China, a total of 1355 fatalities counted.
According to the authorities, the recent particularly significant increase in the number of deaths and infections is related to the fact that the virus in China no longer has to be detected by a nucleic acid test, the diagnosis can also be made on the basis of x-rays of the lungs. This should give infected people quicker access to treatment. (AFP)
Cruise ship “Westerdam” may dock in Cambodia
After days of odyssey through Asian waters came for 2300 People on board the “Westerdam” literally land in sight : The cruise ship, which was banned from several Asian ports due to concerns about the introduction of the corona virus , has arrived in Cambodia.
On Thursday evening (local time) the ship from Hong Kong landed in Sihanoukville, as confirmed by port director Lou Kimchhun. According to the Holland America Line shipping company, the passengers on board the ship included 57 German.
The total round 1500 guests and 800 Crew members of the “Westerdam” could not disembark immediately on Thursday. The port director explained that they would only be examined medically. Anyone who has symptoms such as fever will be checked for Sars-CoV-2. 20 tested suspected cases were not confirmed, however, reported the “ Khmer Times ”citing the Ministry of Health. “The sick passengers had acute flu, sore throat and diarrhea, but all tests for Covid – 19 or the new Coronavirus were negative, “said Ministry spokesman Or Vandin accordingly.
Meanwhile, the next odyssey of a cruise ship could already begin: The “Aidavita” of the Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises was unable to call the Vietnamese port city of Cai Lan in Halong Bay. The local tourism authority has prohibited passengers and crew from going ashore, said an employee of the authority. According to the shipping company, there are around on the “Aidavita” mostly Passengers coming from Germany and 400 crew members. (AP)
Tests with Wuhan returnees in Berlin still negative
Also in the second test run the 20 China returnees in Berlin no new coronavirus has been detected. The results were negative, the Senate Department for Health announced on Thursday at the request of the German Press Agency.
The Germans and their families had arrived in Berlin on Sunday and have been in quarantine in the Köpenick district since then , They had previously been in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was severely affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus.
Until the end of the 14 – day isolation, the returnees should be tested every four days for the pathogen. (AP)
Transmission of the virus from throat to throat
Current findings of the Charité researchers indicated that the Coronavirus behave differently than the Sars infection in the beginning of the 2000 years. Sars had spread from lung to lung. The new corona virus, on the other hand, seems to spread from throat to throat similar to a conventional influenza .
Christian Drosten from the Charité said that intensive research is still required. The experts are “still quite far away” from the development of vaccines or medicines. Even the assessment that a vaccine could be used in one and a half years is optimistic.
If there is a wave of infection in Germany due to the corona virus , it will be difficult be to maintain normal care for the sick, said the Charité director. “Doctor's offices will be full, other patients will have to wait.” (AFP)
Can the coronavirus be contained in Europe?
The President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler, is confident shown to contain the coronavirus in Europe. In all nine countries in Europe affected so far, the phase is currently in which the spread of the coronavirus should be contained, said Wieler on Thursday in Berlin.
This has so far been possible. Therefore there is “enough optimism” that this will continue to succeed – “but of course we cannot promise that.”
According to Wieler the mortality rate among the people suffering from the coronavirus in China in 2.2 percent and among all sick people abroad at 0.2 percent . As Christian Drosten, Director of Virology at the Berlin Charité, said, the mortality rate of 0.2 percent is in the range of typical flu pandemics, as it has been around for years 1957 and 1968 have. (AFP)
Cancellation of the mobile communications trade fair: high costs
The short-term cancellation of the world's largest mobile communications trade fair MWC in Barcelona due to the corona virus causes high costs and has been regretted by industry representatives.
The Cancellation costs would be approximately 100 million euros , it said on Thursday from organizer circles. This does not yet include losses for participating companies including hotels and other affected companies in the host city.
The German industry association Bitkom regretted the cancellation : “The Mobile World Congress would have been particularly important this year,” said association president Achim Berg. “Worldwide, 5G networks are being set up. Technology and the market are extremely moving, it is about billions of dollars in investment. The most important platform for this topic is now missing.”
The Catalan Minister of Health Alba Verges even misunderstood. “The epidemic here is an epidemic of fear,” she told AFP. There is “no health reason to cancel any event in Barcelona”.
Local hoteliers indicated that the fair week for it is one of the most important of the year and there is no chance of catching such short-term cancellations. Representatives of the entertainment industry in Barcelona and the taxi industry also spoke of economically “very important days”. City economist Angel Barbero called the cancellation “a disaster”. (AFP)
Discharged coronavirus patient completely healthy
The first of 16 Coronavirus patients in Germany have been discharged from a Bavarian clinic. The person was completely healthy again and no longer contagious, said the Bavarian Ministry of Health on Thursday. All discharge criteria were met, including several negative tests for the Sars-CoV-2 virus.
There are eight other coronavirus patients in the Munich clinic. (Dpa )
General criteria for discharge include, among other things, no # coronavirus detection in the respiratory secretions, freedom from symptoms and a sufficiently long isolation period. Those of us who are officially released can return to their everyday lives without having to block contacts.
– Munich Clinic on Twitter (@muenchenklinik) https://twitter.com/muenchenklinik/status/1227940598545555457
Tokyo is looking for passengers of an infected taxi driver
In Tokyo a taxi driver was positive for the corona virus tested, as the broadcaster NHK reported in Japan. Citing insiders, it was said that the Ministry of Health is currently trying to track the man's route . The man is older than 70 years. He said he had carried passengers who apparently came from China. Given the large number of passengers that taxi drivers carry around the city every day, this should fuel the fear of the disease spreading further. (Reuters)
First coronavirus patient discharged from Schwabing Clinic in Munich
As the hospital reports on Twitter, the patient is healthy and fulfills all discharge criteria.
First coronavirus patient in London takes Uber taxi to clinic
In London the coronavirus was diagnosed for the first time in a human. As the Guardian reports, the woman showed up unannounced in a hospital after falling ill – in an Uber taxi. The Chinese citizen had apparently been in her homeland shortly before. According to the report, two employees from Lewisham Hospital in south London are now at home in isolation after coming into contact with the woman.
According to the “Guardian”, the clinic confirmed on Thursday that the patient, who was not named, did not comply with the requirements of the health authorities and was in the emergency room last Sunday afternoon ” introduced himself “. The woman therefore neither arrived with an ambulance nor with her private vehicle and went straight to the emergency room to report their symptoms. Both are clear violations of the guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading. However, the Chinese woman said that no other patients were at risk of infection, the hospital said.
The woman was then sent home until the results of their tests were available. It was then confirmed on Wednesday that the woman was infected with the coronavirus. According to the report, she was taken to another London hospital. There are nine confirmed infections with Covid in the UK – 19.
Coronavirus massively affects air traffic in China
The outbreak of the new virus affects the air traffic in China. The number of international flights has been three quarters since the beginning of the epidemic and that of domestic flights slumped by half , the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced. China will be in the first quarter of this year 14 percent less kerosene than originally expected and in the second quarter 15 percent, predicts the IEA. (Reuters)
First death in Japan
In Japan a person died from the coronavirus for the first time. Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday that the dead was more than 80 year old woman who lived in the prefect Kanagawa, which borders the capital Tokyo. He gave no further details. It is the third person to have died of the new lung disease outside of China.
German cruise ship “Aidavita” may not moor in Vietnam
The cruise ship “Aidavita” of the Rostock shipping company Aida Cruises was unable to call the Vietnamese port city of Cai Lan in Halong Bay. The local tourism authority has prohibited passengers and crew from going ashore, said an employee of the authority. No reason was given said a spokesman for Aida Cruises on Thursday at the German Press Agency in Rostock. Recently, several Asian countries had the cruise ship “Westerdam” out of concern for a possible Covid – 19 – Towing is prohibited. Only Cambodia agreed to land.
According to the information on the “Aidavita” the shipping company round 1100 mostly passengers coming from Germany and 400 Crew members. The ship had last come from the Philippines and had previously not headed for a Chinese port. “There are no suspected cases or confirmed coronavirus diseases on board the” Aidavita “, said the Aida spokesman. No guest or Crew members on board have been in China in the past few days.
Next stop of the “Aidavita” should now be the Thai port of Laem Chabang near Bangkok, it was said. The ship then headed for Koh Samui (Thailand) via the Malaysian destinations Port Kelang and Malacca to to Singapore. Here the trip ends as planned on 23. Fe ruary. The “Westerdam”, however, was not allowed to dock in Thailand. Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and Guam had also refused to enter their ports. No Sars-CoV-2 infections were known on this ship either. (AP)
Woman in Russia escapes quarantine
A woman in St. Petersburg no longer wanted to be infected with Sars-CoV-2 in Quarantine remains and has escaped from a hospital. Now after the 32 – yearlings wanted. The chief physician of the clinic wants to obtain forced accommodation with the help of a court , the judiciary announced on Thursday in the northern Russian metropolis. According to media reports, the court dismissed the lawsuit due to lack of jurisdiction.
The woman had broken the lock on a door last Friday and sneaked out of the clinic. This is now a hotly debated topic in the country. There the woman also published her escape plan.
According to the authorities, the 32 year olds committed an administrative offense when fleeing the hospital because they endanger the health of others. However, experts say that patients in Russia can only remain in quarantine with their own consent.
According to the doctors, the investigations were not yet complete. As a precaution, the woman should stay in the clinic for two weeks to be sure that she is not using the Covid – 19 – Virus is infected. She told local media that the windows in her room could not be opened, meals had been pushed through a hatch.
The 32 – The year-old had returned from a trip to China a good two weeks ago and then complained that she had a sore throat. Although no Sars-CoV-2 was found, she should have stayed in the clinic against her will. The Russian authorities are nervous about the spread of the new disease in neighboring China. So far there have been two confirmed cases in Russia. (AP)
Japan provides significantly more money
The Japanese government also wants the equivalent of 86 million euros for the management and control of the corona virus. A decision on whether to tap the budgetary reserves will be made on Friday, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced. Overall then 128 million euros provided by the government. (Reuters)
Direct flight connection Berlin-Beijing discontinued
The only direct flight connection between Berlin and Beijing is exposed to the corona virus until the end of March. The responsible airline Hainan did all flights between the 13. February and 28. Canceled in March, said an airport spokeswoman at the request of the German press agency. The reason is the corona virus, which now officially bears the name Sars-CoV-2. Affected passengers are asked to find out about their flights on the airline's website. Hainan Airlines flies in Germany only from Berlin Tegel Airport. (dpa)
Car market in China is slumping
worry about the effects of the corona virus the already weakening auto market in China. In January the manufacturers delivered to the car dealers with 1, 61 million vehicles compared to last year a good fifth less from, as the manufacturer association CAAM (China Association of Automobile Manufacturers) announced on Thursday in Beijing. That was the strongest slump since the beginning of the year 2012. Buyers increasingly avoided car dealerships in the face of the epidemic. The CAAM estimates that the outbreak of the corona virus will cut auto production this year Million vehicles . 2019 were around in China 21 million cars have been sold.
It has been stalling on the largest for around a year and a half Car market in the world. The trigger was the trade dispute between the United States and China, now the uncertainty about customs duties and the Chinese economy are adding to the problems. The sharpest was the decline in January in sales of electric cars. These are sold primarily in the large cities of the country particularly affected by the virus.
China is the most important for Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Volkswagen and Porsche Single market. So far, the German manufacturers have fared well thanks to the downturn in the industry. The premium suppliers Daimler and BMW in particular were largely able to avoid the weakness because their buyers' concerns about further economic development did not play as great a role as those of the mass manufacturers. (AP)
Japan stops at Olympia 2020 in Tokyo
Japan plans to host the Summer Olympics as planned. The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yoshiro Mori, confirmed on Thursday at a meeting with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Tokyo that planning for the games was not due to the new lung disease Covid – 19 will be affected. “I want to make it clear once again that canceling or postponing the Tokyo games was not being considered,” said Mori at the start of a two-day preparatory meeting with the IOC. Mori said that they would work with the Japanese government and deal “calmly” with any problems caused by the novel virus. Because of the epidemic, the Formula 1 race in China and the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, the world's largest mobile phone fair, were canceled. (with dpa)
You are in front of Yokohama
Here is a video about the fate of the “Diamond Princess”.
“Diamond Princess”: Elderly people are allowed to leave the ship
In addition to the “MS Westerdam”, the “Diamond Princess” is in need – however, there are infected passengers there. Japan now allows people over 80 years and people with previous illnesses to leave the cruise ship quarantine prematurely. Originally, all passengers and crew members should only be on 19. The Japanese broadcaster NHK reports that it will leave the board in February. According to the Minister of Health Katsunobu Kato are on the ship 44 New infections have been reported. (Reuters)