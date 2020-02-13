eu-countries-want-to-tighten-entry-controls

Because of the spread of the novel corona virus, they want to EU countries tighten entry controls and prepare for bottlenecks in pharmaceuticals and protective clothing .

In the event of entry or transit from affected areas, extensive surveys of travelers for personal contacts may be allowed, said Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU). He agreed on this at a special meeting with his EU colleagues in Brussels on Thursday.

In China, important active ingredients that are necessary for many medicines are produced, Spahn said. The production stops due to the virus at manufacturers in the People's Republic could in a few weeks lead to “supply bottlenecks in Europe ” to lead. The same applies to protective clothing and masks: “The majority of the manufacturers of this equipment are located in China and now have no stocks themselves,” said France's Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn.

In their joint statement, the health ministers now asked the EU Commission to “examine the security of supply chains ” and to explore the possibilities of “joint procurement” to “minimize potential bottlenecks”.