EU announces 25 billion funds for the economy
billion euros should help economy against virus
With 25 Billion euro the European Union wants to arm its economy against the worst consequences of the coronavirus epidemic. After a video conference of the heads of state and government, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced corresponding financial aid on Tuesday. The money comes from the structural funds and should flow quickly, said von der Leyen. The EU wants to support the healthcare system, the labor market and small and medium-sized enterprises among other things.
“We will use all available means so that the European Economy resists this storm ”, the Commission President further promised. The Brussels authority will ensure that state aid flows to all companies that need it. By Monday, she would also submit proposals for the flexible application of the Stability Pact, which normally limits Member States' borrowing.
EU Council President Charles Michel, who had called the virtual summit, announced daily switching conferences of the European home affairs and health ministers. The heads of state and government agreed on Tuesday evening on four points for a common approach:
– Die Spread of the virus must be limited . The health of EU citizens is a top priority. All measures should be based on scientific and medical knowledge and be appropriate so that they do not have an excessive impact on society.
– Die Commission should determine the need for medical material and make suggestions against a possible shortage. "It must be ensured that the internal market functions properly and that unjustified obstacles are avoided," said Michel. Previously, there had been criticism of German and French export restrictions on protective masks.
– Die research should be strengthened to find a vaccine. The Commission has already 140 million euros provided and 17 Projects selected for this.
– In tackling the economic consequences of the virus crisis, the Union and its member states “use all necessary instruments” . This applies in particular to liquidity, aid to small and medium-sized enterprises and employees, said Michel after the switching conference, in which the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, also participated.
The President of the Council announced that the Heads of State or Government again at their summit on 26. and 27. Want to discuss the situation in March. The summit should take place regularly in Brussels. (dpa)
Merkel calculates with a very high number of coronavirus infections
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) assumes that 60 to 70 Percentage of people in Germany could be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus. “Bild.de” had previously reported about it.
The numbers had been mentioned some time ago by experts such as the Berlin virologist Christian Drosten. It is still unknown how long this infection takes place, emphasized the director of the Institute of Virology at the Charité in Berlin. “It can take two years or even longer.” (Dpa)
Short-term recovery on stock exchanges
After the drastic drop in price At the beginning of the week, the downward trend continued on the European stock exchanges. After interim price gains , the German stock index (Dax) closed on Tuesday 1, 41 percent in the minus. A similar picture emerged in Paris and Milan. Meanwhile, prices stabilized on New York's Wall Street . The oil price also recovered.
After the black Monday, the signs of relaxation were first visible on the European stock exchanges on Tuesday: The DAX has meanwhile increased by more than three percent, also in Paris and London were posted gains. Over the course of the day, however, the stock market barometer slid back into the red.
The Dax closed 1.4 percent lower than the previous day. The Paris Index CAC the 40 largest companies declined by 1.5 percent. In Milan, the minus at the close of the stock exchange was 3.3 percent. In the meantime, the index FTSE – 100. At the close of trading, the losses were less than 0.1 percent.
For weeks the fear of the economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis has dominated the trading centers. In addition, in the past few days there has been a dispute between the large oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.
On New York Wall Street, on Monday their worst trading day since the financial crisis of 2008 had experienced, it went uphill again on Tuesday. The US leading index Dow Jones and the index S&P 500 each increased by around 4.9 percent.
Also the oil price, which temporarily increased by more than 30 percent slumped, recovered on Tuesday. The barrel price for the US variety WTI rose by more than ten percent 34, 36 dollar too. (AFP)
Number of infected people in Germany increases
The number of infected people in Germany has increased. Was standing 15. 00 clock (CET) give it 1296 Cases, reports the Robert Koch Institute. Two people died in Germany from the disease. (Reuters)
Merkel Merkel invites employers and unions to the Chancellery
Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) wants to top representatives according to a media report on Friday advised by employers and unions about further anti-crisis measures in connection with the spread of the corona virus in Germany. The “RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland” (RND) reports citing government circles. The conversation should take place at 18. 00 o'clock in the Chancellery. Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil and Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (both SPD) should also take part. (Reuters)
First coronavirus case in Turkey
In Turkey, the Ministry of Health has confirmed the first coronavirus case. A male patient was tested positive for the lung disease, the agency said. The man had been isolated. The family members were under surveillance. (Reuters)
Google relies on home office
Google recommends all employees in North America to work from home, as the online magazine Business Insider reports. The Washington Post also reports that the US government is planning to meet with leading IT companies to discuss the consequences of the epidemic. (Reuters)
It must be ensured that the internal market works properly and unjustified obstacles are avoided.
EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels
Coronavirus epidemic: Sanders and Biden cancel campaign appearances
The cancellations fell on an important day in the race for the presidential candidacy: Primaries were held in six states this Tuesday held. Donald Trump , who wants to run for a second term in November, also appears in front of large numbers of followers. Still on Saturday, he said he wanted to continue holding “massive” campaign events.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 800 Coronavirus cases in the US confirmed. (dpa)
US exchanges stabilize
After the panicky sales at the beginning of the week, the stock prices on Wall Street stabilized on Tuesday. In addition to bargain purchases, investors may have relied on measures taken by the US government to mitigate the economic consequences of the corona virus. The Dow Jones Industrial rose by 4, 89 percent on 25 0 18, 16 Counter. However, this was preceded by the most violent sell-off since the great financial crisis 2007 and 2008.
Investors only regained their confidence in late trading. Previously, the Dow had temporarily slipped into the red. US President Donald Trump announced that the government would talk to Congress about relief from income taxation and small business loans, among other things, because of the corona virus. He also promised support for particularly affected companies, such as cruise operators and airlines. (dpa)
WTO cancels meetings – employees infected with coronavirus
EU plans coronavirus aid fund via 25 Billion euro
Von der Leyen announced the creation of its own coronavirus fund with a volume of 25 billion euros. For this purpose, 7.5 billion euros would be made available immediately. Michel said: “We are ready to use all the necessary tools.” This would loosen EU rules on state aid. Companies are also helped out with liquidity. There will be more flexibility in the requirements for public finances. (Reuters)
Macron: EU must do everything necessary for health and economy
“In view of the corona virus, we must leave no room for speculation and instability,” Macron said. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel called on his counterparts to coordinate national measures. The procedure should be based on common guidelines so that all EU countries can be better equipped to combat the spread of Sars-CoV-2 and the consequences, Bettel explained on Twitter. (dpa)
Resolutions of the crisis team on the corona pandemic
1. . The crisis team recommends cancellation of all major events with more than 1. 00 0 participants. For all events up to 1. 00 0 expected participants, the responsible health authority should make a risk assessment based on the criteria of the Robert Koch Institute.
2. The Federal Police will intensify its controls again, especially at the southern borders.
3. The Foreign Office does not recommend traveling to Italy.
4. The crisis team determines the urgency of procuring intensive care capacities . The BMG procures these centrally.
5. In order to counter supply shortages, the Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs asked the federal states to make an exception to the ban on Sunday work . A corresponding ordinance is being prepared.
The Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure has also asked the federal states to avoid supply bottlenecks that Check of the ban on Sundays and public holidays until April 5 2020.
The crisis team recommends starting from 16. March 2020 for the time being Cancellation of visitor groups uniformly for all departments and subordinate authorities. The Bundestag also passed the same regulation for the Reichstag. (via Twitter)
The crisis team of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Health has published decisions on the coronavirus
Pharmacies can now produce disinfectants themselves
Pharmacies in Germany are now allowed to manufacture disinfectants based on the corona virus themselves. The Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health announced this exception on March 4th. #Corona https://t.co/NZBra7CzCS
Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer: Corona suspicions eliminated
Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) returns to his workplace in Berlin after the suspected coronavirus was cleared at a participant at the recent EU Interior Ministers meeting. “All test results are available,” Seehofer will therefore be back in Berlin on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Steve Alter, wrote on Tuesday evening on Twitter. (dpa)
Federal government wants to procure equipment for intensive care units centrally
In the fight against the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, the federal government now wants to take over central procurement for intensive care as well. An urgency for this was determined, was announced on Tuesday evening after a meeting of the crisis team of the Federal Government. For example, the Federal Ministry of Health is now to provide devices for artificial respiration in intensive care units in clinics. The crisis team had already decided to procure protective equipment for medical personnel, such as breathing masks and suits, which had become scarce in addition to hospitals and medical practices.
Measures against supply and supply shortages were also resolved. The Länder were asked to make exceptions to prohibitions on Sunday work. In addition, they should not control the truck driving ban on Sundays and public holidays until April 5. (dpa)
More intensive controls at German borders due to coronavirus
To spread the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in Germany to slow down, the Federal Police will step up its controls at the borders. The crisis team of the federal government announced on Tuesday evening in Berlin that the police would intensify the controls “especially at the southern borders” .
The crisis team, which includes representatives of the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Health, also recommended starting from 16. March until further notice no more visitor groups in federal ministries and their subordinate authorities. “This is intended to reduce possible infection risks for the core functions of the federal government,” said a statement. The Bundestag had previously adopted a similar regulation for the Reichstag building.
The crisis team also adopted the recommendation previously made by Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), Events with more than 1000 to cancel participants . The representatives of the two ministries will meet again next Thursday to discuss possible further measures. (dpa)
US President Trump sees no need to test for the corona virus to let
Easyjet, Ryanair and British Airways cancel flights to Italy
The low cost airlines Ryanair and Easyjet cancel their complete flight program to Italy. Domestic Ryanair flights in the country hit hard by the corona virus will be discontinued on Wednesday evening, the Irish company announced in Dublin on Tuesday.
The last international flights to and from Italy for the time being are to be processed on Friday evening. Both measures apply until April 8th . Ryanair justified the cut with the decision by the Italian government to declare the entire country a restricted area.
The British airline Easyjet announced on Tuesday all flights to and from Italy by April 3rd to be deleted. However, there will be a series of emergency flights for passengers who have to travel to or from Italy for important reasons, it said in a message.
Previously British Airways had all flights deleted from and to Italy, but the measure is initially limited to Tuesday. (dpa)
Due to the uncertainty around #Coronavirus #COVID 19, we've introduced a flexible change policy on all new flight and holiday bookings to any of our hundreds of destinations, meaning you can book with confidence. More info: https://t.co/OvVGSRdIO4
