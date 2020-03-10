eu-announces-25-billion-funds-for-the-economy

billion euros should help economy against virus

With 25 Billion euro the European Union wants to arm its economy against the worst consequences of the coronavirus epidemic. After a video conference of the heads of state and government, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced corresponding financial aid on Tuesday. The money comes from the structural funds and should flow quickly, said von der Leyen. The EU wants to support the healthcare system, the labor market and small and medium-sized enterprises among other things.

“We will use all available means so that the European Economy resists this storm ”, the Commission President further promised. The Brussels authority will ensure that state aid flows to all companies that need it. By Monday, she would also submit proposals for the flexible application of the Stability Pact, which normally limits Member States' borrowing.

EU Council President Charles Michel, who had called the virtual summit, announced daily switching conferences of the European home affairs and health ministers. The heads of state and government agreed on Tuesday evening on four points for a common approach:

– Die Spread of the virus must be limited . The health of EU citizens is a top priority. All measures should be based on scientific and medical knowledge and be appropriate so that they do not have an excessive impact on society.

– Die Commission should determine the need for medical material and make suggestions against a possible shortage. “It must be ensured that the internal market functions properly and that unjustified obstacles are avoided,” said Michel. Previously, there had been criticism of German and French export restrictions on protective masks.

– Die research should be strengthened to find a vaccine. The Commission has already 140 million euros provided and 17 Projects selected for this.

– In tackling the economic consequences of the virus crisis, the Union and its member states “use all necessary instruments” . This applies in particular to liquidity, aid to small and medium-sized enterprises and employees, said Michel after the switching conference, in which the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, also participated.

The President of the Council announced that the Heads of State or Government again at their summit on 26. and 27. Want to discuss the situation in March. The summit should take place regularly in Brussels. (dpa)