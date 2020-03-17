eternal-tom-brady-leaves

There are actually still these days, the stories of sporting relevance. In the United States, for example, one of the most exciting phases of the sports year began on Tuesday: the so-called “Free Agency”. During this time, non-contract players (free agents) can look for potential new employers and negotiate thick contracts. The situation in the National Football League (NFL) was correspondingly busy: The changes to star receivers Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins, as well as those of exceptional defender DeForest Buckner, were announced via social networks in the course of the morning. So far, so predictable.

It got really spectacular in the afternoon of Central European time, when a message spread that shook the basics of the football league: According to this, Tom Brady, who with six Super Bowl victories, is suspected greatest player in NFL history, will no longer appear for the New England Patriots in the future. After 20 extremely successful years in the jerseys of the club from Boston in the US state of Massachusetts, Brady leaves the Patriots with immediate effect Effect. However, his sporting destination remained open. “I don't know what my football future will be like,” Brady wrote in a long message on Twitter expressly thanking teammates, fans and companions, “but it's time for a new stage in my life and mine Career”.

The thing turned out to be a successful PR gag

About the further career plan of the 42 – Yearlings had been the subject of heated debate for weeks and months, Brady himself had fueled speculation after the Patriots' surprising play-off against the Tennessee Titans in mid-January – by initially not commenting on the topic and shortly afterwards publishing a photo on his social channels that left a lot of room for interpretation: the black-and-white image showed the quarterback in a player's tunnel leading out onto a football field. However, one thing was not apparent from the photo: the direction Brady is moving. Is he marching out onto the square? Or into the said tunnel? Say: Does he continue? Or does he end his career? The matter turned out to be a successful PR gag, the topic determined the news situation for days. Then Brady spoke up. “I ain't going nowhere,” he said. So he won't go anywhere and keep playing football.

Video 17. 03. 2020, 16: 05 Clock 00: 45 Min. End of an era: Star quarterback Brady leaves the Patriots

The vast majority of experts and rapporteurs subsequently assumed that Brady would of course end his career in Boston. Why not? Why should he scrap his carefully constructed legend with the Patriots by changing? Since the California native 20 years ago when the Patriots chose his talent, he has never had a different shirt than worn by the Patriots and led the club during this time in a total of nine Super Bowls, of which New England again won six, most recently in January 2019. In a sport that is as unpredictable, tactically complex and physically demanding as no other, these are incredible statistics. For comparison: Peyton Manning, the other great playmaker of the Brady era and longtime opponent, reached four NFL finals in his outstanding career and won two.

It should be more frequent between Brady and Belichick crashed

You could also say: Brady has made the Patriots single-handed in almost two decades as NFL record champion alongside the Pittsburgh Steelers. His equally legendary trainer, Bill Belichick, changed Brady's teammates during his time at will, everyone was replaceable, as Belichick's unofficial motto suggests, in the case of serious injuries and failures it always says: Next Man up. The next please. Only the eternal Tom Brady, Belichick's extended arm, was always allowed to stay. there was simply no substitute for him.

Finally it should have crashed more often between Brady and Belichick. On the outside, the coach and players were always trying to be closed, but behind the scenes, things should have looked different. The “Boston Globe”, which opened its homepage on Tuesday as a matter of course with Brady's decision and not with the latest developments regarding the corona virus, wants to have found two possible reasons for the upcoming change: Accordingly, Belichick just wanted his superstar to have a contract for another one Year and offer reduced payments. In addition, Brady is said to have called for more influence on the players and the so-called “play calling”, ie the announcement and execution of the individual moves. Belichick, an almost autocratic trainer of the old school, apparently did not want to grant him these skills.

At Brady's future club – whatever his name may be – it would look completely different. The prospective customers should stand in line with him, perhaps the best quarterback in history. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the San Diego Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders, which have recently moved from Oakland to the desert and which – suitable for the city – could use a new attraction like Brady, are to be of interest.