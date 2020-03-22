entrance-exam-instead-of-high-school-graduation

Maybe the hopes come true. Hopes that the fight against the virus relaxed in a few weeks. At least so far that the high school graduates can write their exams risk-free. And be it for catch-up appointments sometime in late May. While many ministers of culture are postponing – now Berlin too – Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate are sticking to their plans despite the crisis and are already writing.

However, it is quite possible that hopes will not materialize fulfill. That no Abi can be written in April or May. Or at least not under acceptable exam conditions. And because the high school graduates, like everyone else, are in an emotional exceptional situation due to the corona crisis.

And then? Wouldn't it be fairer in this case not to attach any or only limited importance to the grades of this year, however they come about? Of course, that would mean frustration for those heading for a one-cut. But what is the first cut of one worth if the others cannot be checked properly?

“FAZ” editor Jürgen Kaube has made a proposal worth considering. He pleads for university entrance exams as a replacement for the Abitur grade. Out of necessity to create fairness and comparability, but also because the school-leaving grades are “only limitedly informative” anyway. The latter was last confirmed 2017 by the Federal Constitutional Court. Since then, the ministers of culture have been striving for more harmonization through the shared Abi task pool and more uniform examination rules. Only: Whether these efforts will be crowned with success in the long term is open – just like the State Treaty on Education, which is intended to seal the new start of federal education policy.

Many countries around the world have been doing this for a long time: they control it University admission via standardized tests, often in combination with job interviews, relevant previous experience and – yes – also school grades, especially the technically appropriate. In Germany, however, as the Constitutional Court has emphasized, admission restrictions can only exist if the places are scarce, and then the Abinote must continue to be of decisive importance.

But the Constitutional Court has nothing said to graduation in Corona times. For example, the NC makeshift with the entrance tests could also be a one-off field test as to whether they could also lead to higher-performance university admissions in Germany. In a few years, this would be irrefutably evident from the academic performance of the 2020 year.

A fascinating mind game – only there is a catch: Where should the appropriate tests come from in a few months? What there is already for medicine, for example, is of no use to business economists. Here, too, it is worth taking a look abroad. Universities may not have to reinvent many things. If then there was the courage and the determination to give the Abi year 2020 justice in extraordinary Allowing times to happen could work.