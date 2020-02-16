“enormous-greenhouse-gas-emissions”-from-the-arctic-earth

If climate change in Siberia increases, the consequences will not only affect these northern regions of Russia. In large areas, the soil has been frozen to great depths all year round. With rising temperatures, it thaws faster and faster – it is one of the most visible consequences of global warming.

“At the moment we are primarily observing a very rapid course of certain thawing processes,” says Mathias Ulrich, geographer at the University of Leipzig. That could affect the global climate – and the people in Siberia.

Taiga fires

You only had the force of nature in front of you last year feel your own front door. The taiga, which is important for the global climate, burned for months. There were severe floods just a few hours' drive from Lake Baikal. Shortly before Christmas, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin addressed his compatriots with clear words: “We have to do everything we can to stop climate change.”

Almost two thirds of the land area in Russia is permanent frozen. The phenomenon is called permafrost. This huge freezer contains immense amounts of remains from plants and animals that have not yet been decomposed by microbes. These only become active when the temperatures rise and the soil softens.

Such ancient permafrost can be found especially in Alaska, Canada and in eastern and northern Siberia – from the Arctic Ocean to the Urals and in part South to Kazakhstan. The frost can reach a depth of one kilometer or more. However, as the arctic winters get warmer and the summers are longer, the layers of earth are thawing ever deeper. According to the World Weather Organization (WMO), 2019 was the second warmest year since weather records started 1880. And even in the years before, there were always new temperature records.

Carbon storage

“We now know that large amounts of carbon are bound in permanently frozen soil , probably about twice as much as is currently in the atmosphere, “says permafrost expert Ulrich. If the soil thaws over a large area, this store will open. “There would be enormous greenhouse gas emissions, which would in turn exacerbate the current global warming.”

The ultimate impact depends on how much man-made carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane in get the atmosphere. “In many respects, the existing permafrost models are currently slower in their response to warming than the reality of the observations shows us,” says Guido Grosse of the Alfred Wegener Institute in Potsdam.

If large quantities of greenhouse gases are released, the goal of limiting global warming to an acceptable level would be even more difficult to achieve, the professor of permafrost research predicts. Precise predictions are also difficult because humans can control the emission of carbon dioxide in industry or transport. According to Grosse, a reduction would help “that the permafrost thaws less and that fewer additional emissions are to be expected there.”

The emissions there, in turn, cannot be controlled given the large areas of frozen soil, so big. The UN environmental program Unep also warns of a possible domino effect. Scientists from the Russian University of Tomsk, together with their colleagues from other countries, did not determine until January that the average annual temperature in Siberia had increased by almost four degrees in the past 50 years.

Russia's freezer will continue to thaw. Jelena Parfjonowa from the Forest Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Krasnoyarsk estimates that the permafrost area could shrink by 2019 by 25 percent by the year if the Greenhouse gas emissions will not be reduced. So far it is 30 times as big as Germany.

changes in the arctic landscapes

that Scientists at Oxford University recently demonstrated once again in a study that permafrost is sensitive. You see a connection between the melting of the Arctic ice and the softening of this soil. “Such a loss of sea ice is likely to accelerate the thawing of permafrost in Siberia,” they explain in the journal “Nature”. If the sea is free of ice, the scientists say, the air can absorb more moisture and bring snow to Siberia in autumn. As a result, extreme frost can no longer penetrate so deeply into the ground.

Entire areas in Siberia could change if the ground thaws and sags or mountain slopes slide off. “With the defrosting of ice-rich permafrost, any infrastructure locally – buildings, roads, airstrips and pipelines – is damaged or is massively more expensive to maintain,” says Grosse. The Kremlin also recently warned that global warming could threaten more natural disasters in some regions of Russia, such as the flood of the century in the previous year.

There are also completely different consequences: the thawing soil always gives sensational finds free. Mammoths, horse fossils, prehistoric puppies for example. 2013 the remains of an extinct elephant with preserved muscle tissue and blood were found. Researchers who follow the traces of primeval life are enthusiastic. “This is good for us,” said paleontologist Albert Protopopow from the Yakutia Academy of Sciences in northeastern Russia. “We're trying to find fossils quickly.” Because thawed remains in the air decay quickly and are lost forever.