Energy Efficiency In Commercial Buildings Market – Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Players Worldwide 2020-2024
Johnson Controls
Siemens
Honeywell
Eaton Corporation
Carrier (UTC)
Schneider Electric
Fujitsu General
Emerson Electric
General Electric
Trane
Bosch Thermotechnology
Hitachi
Carel
Danfoss
Technovator International
GridPoint
Coolnomix
Spacewell
Cylon Controls
Logical Buildings
Key Businesses Segmentation of Energy Efficiency In Commercial Buildings Market
Product Type Segmentation
HVAC
Lighting
Energy Management
On the basis of product type, the HVAC segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This segment was estimated to account for 50.13% market share in 2019.
Industry Segmentation
Hotels and Restaurants
Offices
Retail Chains
Shopping Malls/Stadiums/Hospitals/Schools
The offices segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 23.91% in 2019. Followed by schools, which accounted for 18%.
Energy Efficiency In Commercial Buildings Market – Geographical Segment
- North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)
- South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)
