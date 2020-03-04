Energy Efficiency In Commercial Buildings: Market 2020 – What Factors will drive the Market in Upcoming Years – Johnson Controls, Siemens, Honeywell, Eaton Corporation, Carrier (UTC), Schneider Electric, Fujitsu General, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Trane, Bosch Thermotechnology, Hitachi, Carel, Danfoss, Technovator International, GridPoint, Coolnomix, Spacewell, Cylon Controls, Logical Buildings,

Johnson Controls

Siemens

Honeywell

Eaton Corporation

Carrier (UTC)

Schneider Electric

Fujitsu General

Emerson Electric

General Electric

Trane

Bosch Thermotechnology

Hitachi

Carel

Danfoss

Technovator International

GridPoint

Coolnomix

Spacewell

Cylon Controls

Logical Buildings



Key Businesses Segmentation of Energy Efficiency In Commercial Buildings Market

Product Type Segmentation

HVAC

Lighting

Energy Management

On the basis of product type, the HVAC segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This segment was estimated to account for 50.13% market share in 2019.

Industry Segmentation

Hotels and Restaurants

Offices

Retail Chains

Shopping Malls/Stadiums/Hospitals/Schools

The offices segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of 23.91% in 2019. Followed by schools, which accounted for 18%.

Energy Efficiency In Commercial Buildings Market – Geographical Segment

North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)

(Canada USA, & Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)

(Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy) Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

(Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia) South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.)

(Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

