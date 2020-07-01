Uncategorized
ENDPOINT DETECTION AND RESPONSE MARKET TO SEE MAJOR GROWTH BY 2026 | TRIPWIRE INC., DIGITAL GUARDIAN, CARBON BLACK INC., CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., OPEN TEXT CORPORATION, FIREEYE, INC., RSA SECURITY LLC, INTEL CORPORATION AND MORE
Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Endpoint Detection and Response Market Report, History and Forecast to 2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Endpoint Detection and Response Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
Global endpoint detection and response market is set to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rapid surge in the need for continuous monitoring, analyze and record all the activities and events on the endpoints have augmented the overall market growth.
Endpoint detection and response is a particular tool that is primarily focused on detecting and investigating suspicious activities coupled with other issues on endpoints or hosts. It is also referred as advanced threat protection (ATP). This tool helps in the monitoring of endpoint and network events and recording the information in a central database. Further, it also helps in the suitable detection, analysis and investigation. The major problems that are solved by the endpoint detection and response process include lack of post breach threat detection and lack of deep visibility & analysis capability.
Market Drivers:
- Growing need for mitigating various IT security risks is driving the market growth
- Surging instances of enterprise endpoint targeted attacks is enhancing the growth of the market
- An upsurge in enterprise mobility trends across the multiple organizations is a factor driving the market growth
- Shifting consumer adoption of several cloud platforms owing to various security breaches will promulgate the overall market growth
Market Restraints:
- High R&D investments and innovation costs is hindering the market growth
- Lack of awareness pertaining to the external and internal threats is hampering the market growth
Important years considered in the study are:
Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2020 to 2026
Key Players Mentioned in the Endpoint Detection and Response Market Research Report: Symantec Corporation, Tripwire Inc., Digital Guardian, Carbon Black Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Open Text Corporation, FireEye, Inc., RSA Security LLC, Intel Corporation, CrowdStrike, Cybereason Inc., Cylance Inc., AO Kaspersky Lab, Cynet, Ebryx LLC, Cyphort Inc., Tanium Inc., Countertrack Inc., ICSA Labs among others.
If opting for the Global version of Endpoint Detection and Response Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, Symantec acquired Appthority which offers comprehensive mobile application security analysis. This acquisition will strengthen the company’s ability to secure operating systems and modern endpoints. In addition, it will provide the critical ability to different customers for analyzing various mobile applications for both unsafe and malicious capabilities
- In November 2016, Cisco started their joint venture with The Inspur Group. This joint venture strengthened the abilities of The Inspur Group to build complete cloud data centres and further enriched their data center portfolio. In addition, for Cisco, it proved to be a major move for their long term, sustainable development strategy in China. This partnership will provide independent, high-end products and solutions along with highly secure and trustworthy information infrastructures
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing
- Market Size And Forecast
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power Of Buyers
- Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
- Threat Of New Entrants
- Threat Of Substitutes
- Threat Of Rivalry
- Market Condition
Part 08: Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market Opportunity
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market Opportunity
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
Part 16: Appendix
- List Of Abbreviations
See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.
Key Questions Answered
- What will be the size of the Endpoint Detection and Response Market in 2026?
- What is the current CAGR of the Endpoint Detection and Response Market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the Endpoint Detection and Response Market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the Endpoint Detection and Response Market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the Endpoint Detection and Response Market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the Endpoint Detection and Response Market?
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global radiology services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.
- Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report
- The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
