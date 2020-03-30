end-the-season-if-necessary-without-a-spectator

The women's soccer Bundesliga also advises this week on how to deal with the Corona crisis. “On Tuesday there will be another video conference of the DFB committee women's federal leagues. We will go through possible scenarios for the finalization of the season with club representatives and DFB managers, “said Siegfried Dietrich, the committee chairman and manager of 1. FFC Frankfurt, the German press agency.

The financial dimension is not comparable to that of the men's Bundesliga, “since the viewer revenue in some clubs accounts for less than five percent,” said the 62 -Years old. The women would also follow the decisions of the German Football League. The game operation in the 1st and 2nd men's Bundesliga is at least until 30. April. The 36 professional clubs will decide on a corresponding recommendation from the DFL Presidium on Tuesday.

Dietrich hopes that the season in the women's Bundesliga, possibly without a spectator, can be brought to an end. “In my current assessment, being present in the media and making the sporting decisions would be the best possible limitation of damage,” he said. The twelve-team league still has six games to complete. Leader Wolfsburg and FC Bayern are also represented in the Champions League. There is no mention of the classes below the Bundesliga at Dietrich.

A waiver of wages for the players is currently not an issue. “The players are the main players and need every euro for a living,” said Dietrich. (dpa)