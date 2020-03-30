end-of-season-only-in-september?-conceivable-for-rummenigge

Rummenigge: season could end in September

A complete cancellation of the season and a football Bundesliga with only 14 or 16 Clubs excludes Karl-Heinz Rummenigge despite the current existential crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the chief executive of FC Bayern it would even be an option if the season doesn't end until September and the new season doesn't start until next winter. “If this were not possible from the perspective of health and political assessment, one might have to deal with this scenario,” said Rummenigge in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (Tuesday).

“We should definitely end this season for sporting reasons Fairness, but of course also to keep the economic damage as low as possible, “said the Bayern CEO before the general meeting of the German Football League on Tuesday (10. 30 o'clock) in Frankfurt.

The acute crisis will also come from the industry leader The Munich chief executive admitted that Munich would not pass without a trace. “Bayern would also face economic difficulties if we didn't play football for too long,” said Rummenigge.

Bayern might be “a bit better off than other Bundesliga clubs because of our very good equity situation”. “But we too are currently waiting in the transfer market to keep the powder dry and to see how the situation develops,” said Rummenigge. “Today we all do not know how long the corona spook will continue to accompany us.” (Dpa)