End of season only in September? Conceivable for Rummenigge
Rummenigge: season could end in September
A complete cancellation of the season and a football Bundesliga with only 14 or 16 Clubs excludes Karl-Heinz Rummenigge despite the current existential crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the chief executive of FC Bayern it would even be an option if the season doesn't end until September and the new season doesn't start until next winter. “If this were not possible from the perspective of health and political assessment, one might have to deal with this scenario,” said Rummenigge in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” (Tuesday).
“We should definitely end this season for sporting reasons Fairness, but of course also to keep the economic damage as low as possible, “said the Bayern CEO before the general meeting of the German Football League on Tuesday (10. 30 o'clock) in Frankfurt.
The acute crisis will also come from the industry leader The Munich chief executive admitted that Munich would not pass without a trace. “Bayern would also face economic difficulties if we didn't play football for too long,” said Rummenigge.
Bayern might be “a bit better off than other Bundesliga clubs because of our very good equity situation”. “But we too are currently waiting in the transfer market to keep the powder dry and to see how the situation develops,” said Rummenigge. “Today we all do not know how long the corona spook will continue to accompany us.” (Dpa)
NBA players as blood and plasma donors?
In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA supports the approach of scientists to treat patients with the blood plasma of people who have survived the infection. In addition to a cash donation of 100. 00 0 dollars (round 90. 500 Euro) to a corresponding project north american basque etball professional league also asked their players for help.
Basketball players who have survived the corona virus infection should consider donating blood and plasma. Corresponding reports are in the US media according to dpa information applicable. However, it has not been proven whether this method, which is not new, helps. (dpa)
Italy postpones crisis meeting, Juventus Turin saves 90 Million Euros
The crisis meeting scheduled for Monday in Italian football about the uncertain future of the interrupted season and possible salary cuts has been postponed. The discussions between the football union AIC and the Serie A clubs about measures in the face of the Corona crisis could not take place as planned. According to the ANSA news agency, a previous meeting of both parties led to a postponement. A new appointment was not mentioned.
“There is concern that the leagues are over,” said AIC President Damiano Tommasi. You have to face the problem of the end of the season “taking into account the sporting results and contracts.”
In Italy there are still twelve Serie A games and that Cup semi-finals off; five Italian teams take part in European club competitions. The last Serie A game so far took place on March 9th – without spectators.
The Italian Government wants strict exit restrictions for the 60 Because of the Corona crisis, millions of citizens are extending until at least Easter . So far, the exit bans were valid until next Friday. You were about three weeks ago, on 10. March, started.
Record champions Juventus Turin had just recently agreed on a four month salary cut in their wages with players and coaches. Together they are around 90 Million Euros. (dpa)
Reuter counters Ruhnert
Stefan Reuter, manager of the Bundesliga soccer club FC Augsburg, has fought against accusations of not adhering to the training recommendations of the German soccer league. The clubs had been asked by the DFL to only let their professionals train individually until April 5. Union manager Oliver Ruhnert, among others, had criticized those clubs that would not stick to it.
The Bavarian Bundesliga club from Augsburg, like some other teams, had team training operations restricted resumed. “Nobody complained to me or us about distortion of competition, not at all,” said the 53 year-old Reuter the “picture”.
“We are in an exchange among the clubs, everyone is looking for a way for themselves, the players in the best possible shape hold – so that they are prepared for day X, if it continues, ”said the former soccer world champion. “From 0 to 100 to go is very dangerous! “, warned Reuter. “For us it is also clear: If there is a clear commitment of all professional clubs to only train individually at home, we would join in.” (Dpa)
Nicolas Kiefer produces protective masks
Former tennis professional Nicolas Kiefer has been 2017 with a fashion company own label under the brand name “Kiwifash”. Managing Director Holger Gartz recently had the idea to manufacture mouth and nose protection masks . Of the 42 years old pine was immediately enthusiastic. The price of 34, 95 Euro justifies Kiefer as follows: The masks would be made in Kassel (“Quality Seal Made in Germany “) and are reusable,” you just throw them in the hot laundry until 95 degree ”, he tells in an interview with the“ SZ ”. Municipalities and social services would preferably be supplied.
“If a company like Adidas were to make mouth masks, it would be a strong signal to society.”
jaw to the “SZ”
The once world ranking fourth jaw sees in the coronavirus crisis “maybe an opportunity for society and sport to get down again . The society that lives in abundance so often has to think about what is important. She has to learn to slow down, to give up. “Football in particular should question itself -” whether a transfer via 100 million euros is still appropriate and important. Or whether a player 20 Must earn millions. “A lot would be put into perspective now. (Tsp)
Union manager Ruhnert finds handling of DFL recommendation “weak”
Oliver Ruhnert, Managing Director of 1. FC Union Berlin, has criticized the different ways in which the Bundesliga clubs deal with the DFL's recommendation for training in the Corona crisis. The German Football League had recommended only individual training until April 5, but the Bundesliga clubs reacted very differently.
“I think it's important that it is actually uniform. If some Clubs don't stick to it, I think it's weak. “
Raises to “Kicker”
“In this case, where we have an interruption of the season, I think it's only reasonable and fair if everyone starts at least with team training at the same time Ruhnert said at Pay-TV broadcaster Sky.
Precisely because the situation in the different regions of Germany is sometimes very different, he thinks it is “Necessary and important that the control goes through the DFL,” said Ruhnert. It is also about the fact that there is a contact ban in the country, “and football should stick to it,” said the manager of the Bundesliga club and recommended: “Before it is clear, when and how it should go on, you do nothing , if you agree that we will start again with the team training. “
Ascension Union had announced the resumption of the team training from 31. March to April 6th – also at the request of the DFL. The manager does not recognize a major competitive disadvantage for Union in the different training paths. Finally, if the season resumes at the beginning of May, for example, there should be enough time for targeted preparation. (dpa)
With cardboard mates against the ghostly tristesse
The fans of Borussia Mönchengladbach want to contribute to a better mood during possible ghost games in the Bundesliga. To save the TV viewers and the professionals from looking at the empty stadium seats, cardboard figures with the likeness of the trailers in life size can be set up – if desired, where the spectators stand or sit during normal games.
“We manufacture these cardboard comrades almost at cost price, have first of all 1000 batches ordered. We hope, of course, that we still have to reorder. So far we have only received positive feedback, ”said Gladbach's fan representative Thomas Weinmann of“ Bild ”. This is practical for the fans in two ways: “When they can finally go back to the stadium themselves, they simply hang their cardboard mates on the wall at home.”
The campaign is linked to a aid campaign for two small companies in Mönchengladbach, which are currently closed due to the Corona crisis and which To make cardboard figures. The cost per person after sending in a photo is 19 Euro. The Gladbach fan project Mönchengladbach receives 2, 50 Euro per cardboard mate.
There was a similar action recently at a basketball game in Lincoln (USA) when trailers locked out because of the corona pandemic had painted a fan block with painted cardboard faces.
Mönchengladbach had on 11. March 1st FC Cologne played the first ghost game in Bundesliga history. At the moment, everyone involved assumes that the remaining season games will also be played without spectators. (dpa)
The DOSB wants to “make its own valuable contribution beyond political demands”, President Alfons Hörmann justified the Creation of the solidarity fund. “Only then will it be possible for sport to continue making its extensive and indispensable services available to society in the future.”
Previously, the DOSB has already appealed to politicians to extend the federal rescue measures in the course of the coronavirus crisis to include sports in Germany and to create an emergency fund for the leading associations, regional associations, clubs, athletes and trainers in the medium term. The extent of the economic impact of the necessary measures to contain the coronavirus would reach “existential dimensions” in many areas of the sport, it said. The consequences are currently not yet foreseeable.
“The 90 00 0 Clubs and associations will suffer dramatic loss of income, for example due to canceled events, the cessation of competition or missing course and Training fees, ”the DOSB explained. “This will lead to an existential threat for many clubs and associations, especially since these charitable organizations have so far not been able to make any significant reserves for tax reasons.” (Dpa)
Messi confirmed 70 – percentage reduction in salary
World footballer Lionel Messi, national goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and all FC Barcelona professionals have temporarily withheld their salary due to the Corona crisis of 70 percent accepted. In a statement posted on Instagram on Monday, Messi denied media reports that the players of the Spanish football champions had long opposed the drop in salaries. “We are all fully aware that this is an extraordinary situation,” he emphasized.
The Argentine allowed himself a side blow to the own club which, according to the Spanish media, aimed at the executive floor around President Josep Bartomeu. People “inside the club” are responsible for the wrong media reports, wrote the 32 – year-olds without naming names. “We are surprised that there were some inside the club who tried to put us in the spotlight and put pressure on us to do something we wanted to do anyway.”
Messi also announced that the professionals will also make a financial contribution in addition to the wage waiver so that club employees affected by the short-time work announced by the Catalan association continue to receive their full salary. “We were ALWAYS the first to help the club when asked,” the striker said. Often they did it on their own initiative.
The board of FC Barcelona had the temporary reduction in the salaries of all athletes and also the employees of the Clubs announced. The pandemic is forcing a reduction in working hours and a corresponding reduction in pay, it said. The media reported at the time that the professionals did not want to accept a cut. (dpa)
Football guy Overath misses his football training
“I run outside several times a week. But then I ask myself 300 Meters, what are you doing? Running without a ball is torture for me, it's always a fight against myself. ”
Wolfgang Overath in the “Express”
Red Bull advisor wanted to infect Formula 1 drivers on purpose – without success
Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko made a controversial proposal to his racing team in the Corona crisis. Of the 76 – year-old Austrians presented the team with the idea that the drivers intentionally took part could infect the virus to immunize itself. “We have four Formula 1 drivers, we have eight or ten juniors, and the idea was that we would organize a camp where we mentally and physically kill them a bit Bridge time, ”said Marko at“ ORF1 – Sport am Sonntag ”. The pilots are “all young, strong, really healthy men”, who later, “whenever it starts”, would have been prepared for a “probably very tough world championship”.
When asked how the idea was received, Marko replied with a smile: “It was not received positively.” Red Bull runs its own youth academy and still has a sister team in Alpha Tauri.
After the cancellation of the first eight Marko does not consider an extension of the season until January to be excluded from the Grand Prix of this Formula 1 season. “If we choose a world champion in January, that's okay. We skip the test drives, the chassis stays the same, the tires stay the same, and the cost of a test is roughly comparable to a race. From this perspective, we would have been more attractive at the same cost, ”he said. (dpa)
Olympic Games should be on 23. July 2021 start
The Olympic Games in Tokyo, which have been postponed due to the corona pandemic, are said to start at the 23. July next year. The International Olympic Committee, the city of Tokyo and the Japanese state agreed on this date, as Japanese media reported on Monday after an executive session of the OK in Tokyo. The summer games should actually be from 24. July to August 9 this year, the opening of the Paralympics was for 25. August was planned.
The games were a week ago moved to next year due to the rampant coronavirus pandemic. A crisis group is supposed to answer the central questions surrounding the unprecedented postponement of the world's greatest sporting event. (dpa)
Trickgolfer Luke Sikma
What are the Alba Berlin players doing in quarantine? Good question. Anyone who watches the video of Luke Sikma to the end gets the impression that he currently has a lot of time:
Rescue wants ghost games
Politicians should give football a special position in the difficult times of the corona crisis. This was demanded by the long-time Bundesliga official and former DFL managing director Andreas Rettig in a guest article for the specialist magazine “Kicker” (Monday edition). At the same time, the 56 – In this context, year-olds for performing ghost games as “Contribution to the dispersion and thus to the well-being of people”.
Even a “frowned upon ghost game” could again be an event “on which one is happy and talked about, ”stressed Rettig. “Since there is no foreseeable time at which normal life will begin again, if restrictions are reduced, playing these ghost games can contribute to the diversion and thus to the well-being of people.”
In the opinion of Rettigs the “professional football sector with almost five billion euros in sales and approx. 55 . 00 0 jobs neglected overall economically ”. But even if football “does not make a direct economic contribution to maintaining the system, it gains in importance due to the current ban on contact and the associated social isolation”. (dpa)
Ex-bike star Marcel Kittel has great doubts about the hosting of this year's Tour de France
“As a cycling fan, I wish that the tour takes place in the summer, but I also see the reality, “said the 31 years old smock in the newspapers of the Funke media group and added: “If the Corona crisis cannot be dealt with quickly, then it would be good if the tour takes a break in summer and is held later. You can't go through the tour by all means. ”
In contrast to the Olympic Games and the European Football Championship, the Tour de France, the third major sporting event, has not yet been canceled or postponed this summer . The organizers around tour boss Christian Prudhomme are still holding on to the start on 27. June in Nice. The race should end after three weeks on 19. July traditionally in Paris. (dpa)