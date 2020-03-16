employment-agencies-want-to-pay-quickly

Employment agencies and job centers facilitate access to cash benefits. If you have to register as unemployed, you can now do it by phone, and you can throw the application for basic security “into the office mailbox”. Basically, the following applies to state aid: There are no disadvantages if you do not audition in person. On the contrary: The agencies want to limit the number of visitors as much as possible.

Aid should flow quickly

Like the Federal Employment Agency (BA) on Monday further announced, in view of the expected flood of applications for short-time benefits in the coming weeks, “the focus will be on the processing and approval of cash benefits”. This is also important for the many self-employed people whose business has collapsed due to the consequences of the corona virus. According to reports, basic security or unemployment benefit II is generously and unbureaucratically approved in these cases. “This also applies to the payment of child benefit and child allowance,” said the BA.

In order to be able to deal with inquiries, the employment agencies want to “offer additional telephone numbers in the cities and regions as quickly as possible . As soon as the numbers are activated, information will be provided in the local media and on the website of the employment agency.

Continued payment of wages for parents?

This Wednesday employers and trade unionists meet at Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) to talk about continued payment methods and higher short-time work benefits. According to paragraph 616 BGB, employers should continue to pay the salary even if employees have to stay at home for a longer period to look after children. This is at least demanded by the unions, who also want the employer to increase short-time benefits.

Short-time benefits at 60 percent of net

In the case of short-time work, the employment agencies pay 60 percent of net income or 67 percent for employees with children. In some industries, however, there are collective agreements, according to which employers increase short-time work benefits to up to 100 percent. At least for lower incomes and above a certain reference period, the unions want to reach at least 80 percent on Wednesday, so that short-time workers can maintain their living standards to a certain extent and domestic demand is not weakened too much. The new short-time worker regulation, including the assumption of employer social security contributions by the BA, will apply retrospectively from March 1.

The Federal Agency has 26 billions in the fund

The meeting on Wednesday at the Ministry of Labor should also be about the self-employed. It is conceivable to grant short-time work benefits and thus a cash benefit from the employment agencies that is above the level of basic security. The funds for these measures are available: The reserves of the Federal Employment Agency amount to around 26 billion euros. However, they will be used up in the course of the next year if, in addition to the rising expenditure, the contribution income due to short-time work and increasing unemployment decreases.