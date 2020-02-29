emma-hinze-lives-her-rapid-dream

The velodrome was largely empty. But in the front row on the straight, some spectators persevered. They enthusiastically smashed the songs out of the loudspeakers and held up posters. “Emma” stood on one, “Go for Gold, Emma Hinze” on another.

The addressee stood a few meters in front of her personal fan block, only separated by the train. Emma Hinze was supposed to explain what had happened 30 minutes before. Immediately after the gold run at the World Track Cycling Championships, the new world champion in tears sprinted the following: “I can't believe it. I have never cried when I won something. But it is something special. “

Days as in a dream for Emma Hinze

Now she said in a firm voice and alluding to the triumph in Team sprint two evenings beforehand: “I can't believe it again. It is a dream again. ”Then the Cottbuser still had an explanation ready: her exercise bike Alexander Harisanow, with whom she has 2017 works together, have a very large share. “We controlled the training well and I listened to my body.” Without Harisanow, Hinze is certain that she would not have received the gold medal, but “sat in the stands and watched”.

Surprising gold in the team, gold in singles, although Hinze has not yet won a World Cup in this discipline – the days of Berlin are indeed one dream for her. After Christa Luding-Rothenburger 1986 and Kristina Vogel, who won four world titles, she is only the third German sprint world champion .

What an evening it was for Emma Hinze! In the semifinals she met Wai Sze Lee (32) from Hong Kong, the world champion of 2019, against which she had always lost so far. First run: not a bit tactical, instead from the start, with a clear lead to victory. Second run, the same thing again. “Before, everyone told me I could beat them this time. I was really nervous, ”said Hinze. Nothing was felt on the train. The word could have been invented sovereignly for such appearances.

Winning fist: Emma Hinze also wins the gold medal in singles. Photo: Kacper Pempel / REUTERS

No later than Hinze knew that something big was possible. In the final against the much more experienced Russian Anastasija Woinowa, the 22 year old repeated the lecture from the semifinals two more times. “Emma, ​​you are simply the fastest here in the Velodrome”, the hall spokesman called into the cheers of the 4000 spectators. National coach Detlef Uibel said: “I think no sprinter has ever won a final so clearly.” And the 60 Years old Uibel has experienced a lot on the railways of this world.

Hinze's World Cup madness could still continue on Sunday (beginning 11 O'clock, decisions from 14 o'clock) she starts in Keirin. Of course, she is now one of the favorites in this discipline. Kristina Vogel won three titles at a World Cup last year 2014. Vogel certainly believes that Hinze can also do this: “Even in Keirin she should first hit one.”

Tailwind for Emma Hinze before the Olympic Games

But Keirin is a thing in itself. In this race sprint from Japan called “anything is possible,” said national coach Uibel. In all directions. Maximilian Levy, who started with medal hopes, had to find out at the World Cup. After the last place in the hope run he was out.

A set of medals: Emma Hinze (center) poses next to Natalya Antonova (left) and Wai Sze Lee. Photo: Sebastian Gollnow / dpa

Hinze drove every day from Wednesday to Friday, the days played almost completely in the hall. Therefore, she was looking forward to “a little fresh air” for Saturday. Regardless of what happens on Sunday, their previous performances are an announcement for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. From huge talent to double world champion – is there a tailwind or is it a burden? “It can be a burden. But Emma is mentally very strong, for her it will be more of a drive, ”said Uibel. “There is a tailwind at the moment,” Hinze said with a laugh.

After the race, she drove directly to her supporters and received extensive congratulations. “There are many, many people of mine there,” said Hinze. Your parents, friends, children from Cottbus who love cycling. Some of her fans continued to stand in the stands.

After the award ceremony and interviews in German, there was another round in English. The fan community probably took a little too long. An elongated “Emma” sounded at some point from the front row of the straight. Hinze turned, waved briefly. And laughed once again on this memorable evening in the Velodrome.