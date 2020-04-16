“emergency-decrees-are-not-a-permanent-solution-at-universities”

Work at universities in Germany is fully protected by the Basic Law: art and science, research and teaching are free. University laws guarantee a high degree of autonomy, democracy and academic self-government.

A guarantee that is currently not worth anything.

Because the corona virus is not interested in laws, national borders , University regulations or examination deadlines. Human contact containment for virus containment hits the market because universities, teaching, exams, laboratory work, university parliaments and committees are connected with physical presence, mostly in groups.

Accept the new reality

Presence, even the obligation to be present is woven into almost every university, examination and rules of procedure. Because nobody could imagine that this might not be possible. Even now, some still refuse to accept the new reality. Or hope that the spook will be over in days and then everything will be as it was before.

Beautiful old world. Perhaps it will happen that way.

But the management of a university must not rely on good weather hopes, but must prepare the more difficult scenarios in view of the health risks for students, teachers and staff: how can teaching, exams, research and democracy will be ensured if the contact restrictions apply into the winter?

Carsten Busch is President of the University of Applied Sciences for Technology and Economics (HTW). Photo: HTW / Camilla Rackelmann

All universities have completed the first phase of the shutdown. Of course, it stumbled when we had to cancel all events, postpone exams, shut down laboratories and buildings to emergency operation, exclude students and send university members to the home office. Luckily, this phase fell during the semester break, when the presence-based teaching company with around 2.9 million students nationwide largely rested.

Telepresence instead of attendance

However, the summer semester has started since April 1st and the lecture period should begin after Easter at the latest, which means millions of young people close together in lecture halls or laboratories, together with older teachers, possibly from “risk groups”. A scenario that nobody wants to be responsible for and that only masks visually bizarre faces, not real security. How should colleges and universities perform their tasks under long-term corona conditions?

Two things are central:

First, we have to regain our internal capacity for action and communication. The universities are currently managed by “emergency decrees” of their presidents or rectors. Anyone who does not want to become an orban will have to change that soon. At the HTW Berlin, the Presidium has also been able to meet and decide digitally for a year.

One of the first emergency decrees of this presidium was to generally allow all university bodies to “telepresence” members. With a few simple instructions and some technology, the HTW university parliament was able to hold a full session with democratic votes and resolutions on April 6, even though there were no two members in the same room.

Store Prussian performances

The board of trustees and faculty councils have already met “telepresent”. The university's democracy and academic self-administration are capable of acting and communicating. Essential to take as many as possible with you in difficult times and to make good decisions. Other universities are looking for and following similar paths.

Secondly, we have to shed our trained, almost Prussian ideas of space and time: the virus does not stick to it either. Research in teams and in laboratories with distance requirements should be organized in such a way that delays, additional costs and methodological uncertainties are kept to a minimum.

The typical times for the beginning and end of courses can hardly be kept; many rooms are too small to accommodate even medium-sized student groups with enough space. The likelihood of large written exams in 2020 is so low that we have to offer alternatives. E-paper with video supervision, classic essays, distance tests during the course; with a bit of luck and organizational skills also short presence phases for small groups; Online formats wherever possible.

It is seldom necessary to change entire orders; Legislative changes are even more questionable. The more effective way is to officially ascertain that a central university committee states that certain types of examinations and courses etc. are not practicable and that the hardship case regulations that exist almost everywhere should therefore be applied.

For the freedom of science

All managers at universities, whether in rectorates and dean's offices or as professors, must regulate all this quickly and efficiently. So that art and science, research and teaching can also be practiced freely under corona conditions.

The academic year 2020 / 21 is sure to be very exciting. Official professors who feel they are not up to the task are welcome to apply for deadline extensions or non-semesters: for their own salary. The colleagues from the medical and nursing disciplines show strength under pressure. The other subjects and the universities as institutions should measure themselves against it.

The author is a professor of Computer science and since 2019 president of the University of Applied Sciences. The HTW is the largest university of applied sciences in Berlin.