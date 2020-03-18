Electric Vehicle (EV): Market Integration of Latest Technologies into Existent Offerings with Key Players, Trends Analysis, Product Usability Profiles and Forecasts 2030

Global electric vehicle market is expected to reach $1,299.3 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 19.8%.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

BMW Group

BYD Company Ltd.

Ford Motor Company

Geely-Volvo

General Motors Company

Honda Motors Co., Ltd.

Hyundai-Kia

LG Chem Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

SAIC

Samsung SDI

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen Group

Key Businesses Segmentation of Electric Vehicle (EV) Market

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

• Battery

• Motor

• Regenerative Brakes

• Infotainment System

• On-Board Charger

Software

Service

Based on Propulsion Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Based on Power Source, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Onboard Electricity Storage

• Onboard Electricity Generation

Based on Charging Level, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Each segment is further split by sensor type.

• Level 1

• Level 2

• Fast Charging

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ bn) and sales volume (million units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

• Buses

• Heavy Trucks

• Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Other Vehicle Types

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market – Geographical Segment

North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)

(Canada USA, & Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)

(Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy) Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

(Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia) South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.)

(Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

