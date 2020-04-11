Electric Blankets Market Forecast 2027 high trending four business firms- Morphy Richards, Biddeford, Slumberdown, Silentnight, CDB Goldair

Electric Blankets Market Business Insights and Updates:

The latest market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Electric Blankets Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027] . The new report on the worldwide Electric Blankets market is committed to fulfilling the necessities of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. Electric blankets market report analyses the growth due to factor such as increasing technical advancement in consumer convenience products and devices.

Electric blankets market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1,407.15 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 7.0% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Increasing demand of electric blanket to keep the wearer warm, increasing investment for the development of advanced type of blanket such as water proof blanket, battery powered, light weight, durable and other, reduction of energy consumption are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the electric blankets market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.



The study considers the Electric Blankets Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Electric Blankets Market are:

Beurer GmbH, Morphy Richards Ltd, Biddeford., Slumberdown, Silentnight Group Limited., CDB Goldair, Glen Dimplex., MAXSA Innovations, Argos Limited, Lakeland, Sunbeam Products, Inc., Odessey Products, Krien Health Care

By Type (Over Blankets, Under Blankets, Electric Pads),

By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online),



By End-User (Hotel, Hospital, Household),



Based on regions, the Electric Blankets Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Electric blanket is a type of blanket which includes integrated electrical heating wires that will control the amount of heat that blanket will produce, while it is used to pre-heat the bed or keep the person warm while stays on bed. Electric blanket is available in different types such as over blankets, under blankets and electric pods.

Competitive Analysis: Worldwide Electric Blankets Market

The Electric Blankets Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Electric Blankets market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies focus related to Electric Blankets market.

The report covers major aspects:

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Electric Blanketsmarket trend, buying decisions and market attractiveness are being analyzed for market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing markets with high potential. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Electric Blanketsmarket growth.

Key Benefits for Electric Blankets Market:

A. In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2025. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Electric Blanketsmarket trends and dynamics.

B. Key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

C. Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the market framework.

D. A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )



