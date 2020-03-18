Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Thriving Worldwide, Investigated in Latest Research | ContiTech AG, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc., Saint-Gobain

The Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that plays key role in better decision making. This industry analysis report also covers very important aspect which is competitive intelligence and with this businesses can gain competitive advantage to thrive in the market. Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market market research report is a careful investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. The data and the information regarding the Chemical and Materials industry has been derived from the consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others.

Elastomer coated fabrics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 27,058.92 million by 2027. Increasing adoption water resistant fabrics in construction industries to reduce the dampness in the wall and building roofs is a growing factor for the market.

Competition Analysis:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are ContiTech AG, Uniroyal Global Engineered Products Inc., Saint-Gobain, Trelleborg AB , Sioen Industries NV, Spradling International, Inc, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., SRF Limited, Colley Group, inStyle Coated Fabric Solutions, LLC, COLMANT COATED FABRICS, EREZ Thermoplastic Products, Marlen Textiles, Mid-Mountain Materials, Morbern Europe, Mount Vernon Mills, Inc Chemprene Inc., Seaman Corporation, HONGWEI INDUSTRY CO.,LTD

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market .

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) coated fabrics, thermoplastic olefin (TPO) coated fabrics, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coated fabrics, rubber coated fabrics, and silicone coated fabrics. In North America, thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) coated fabrics are dominating in the U.S. as the polyurethane fabric are ideal for automotive industries as they retain the color from the surface of vehicles and the U.S. is having higher automotive manufacturing units.

On the basis of fabric, the market is segmented into yarn, non-woven, composites and others. Yarn is sub-segmented into PES, PES low-wick, glass fibre and others. In Asia-Pacific, non-woven fabrics are dominating in China as the county is having the high availability of raw materials. In Europe, non-woven fabrics are dominating in Germany having high durability and flexibility as compared to other fibres available in the region.

On the basis of color, the market is segmented into transparent, camouflage color, violet, orange, striped, black, brown, metallic, white, yellow, beige, grey, green, blue, red and others. In Europe, transparent color is dominating in Germany as transparent color is mainly used in building and construction activities to increase the aesthetic appeal of the buildings and the country is having the high rage of residential buildings.

On the basis of lacquering system, the market is segmented into acryl, F1, nano, without lacquering and others. In Middle East and Africa, acryl is dominating in Saudi Arabia as it is cheaper in cost as compare to other lacquering systems which increase its market demand.

Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Country Level Analysis

Elastomer coated fabrics market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, fabric, color, lacquering system, coating method, coating process, surface property, application and end-user.

The countries covered in elastomer coated fabrics market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong-Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa and rest of Middle East & Africa.

