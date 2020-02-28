eintracht-thanks-to-2-2-in-salzburg-in-the-round-of-16

Undeterred by the relocation due to the risk of a hurricane, Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt withstood the onslaught of Red Bull Salzburg and moved into the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 2: 2 (0: 1). After the 4-1 first leg win a week ago, the Portuguese André Silva scored on Friday evening with his two goals in the 30. and 83. Minute for the deserved draw. Salzburg's captain Andreas Ulmer had his team in front of 29 000 viewers in the sold out Red Bull Arena brought into the lead (10.), After Jerome Onguené's goal (72.) the hosts regained hope. In the round of 16 Eintracht meets Frankfurt on 12. and 19. March on FC Basel.

In the game postponed for 21 hours, the Salzburg team started as powerfully as if they were firmly attached to the Football miracles believed. The first 30 minutes belonged to the home side. Already after ten minutes the Frankfurt saw a goal – but on the wrong side: Ulmer scored the early goal that Red Bull coach Jesse Marsch had longed for. “Maybe everything,” the coach replied before the game at DAZN when asked what his team had to improve compared to the first leg.

In the meantime it got hot

Then the Bundesliga eleventh had to survive one hot scene after another: First Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp steered a shot of Sekou Koita brilliantly over the crossbar (12.), a little later an attempt by He-Chan Hwan was blocked. Only in the 18. Minute, first-leg hero Daichi Kamada was able to put the first “pin-stitch” announced by coach Adi Hütter on the offensive, but failed due to Salzburg's goalkeeper Cican Stankovic. In the 1-1 draw, Kamada brilliantly matched Filip Kostic on the left, whose flank Silva headed into the left corner.

Four days after the 1-2 home defeat against 1. FC Union Berlin, they showed Frankfurt again a strong performance. And the defense against ex-Salzburg Martin Hinteregger only showed some uncertainties in the initial phase, but did not wobble as against the Berliners. Perhaps the Eintracht professionals were also inspired not to have to play for the league game at Werder Bremen 48 hours later. The game was rescheduled by the German Football League to an undetermined date.

The hosts, in the Austrian Bundesliga with a point behind Linz, had in the first half 59 percent possession of the ball and recorded eleven shots on goal. But the 1: 1 came as a shock to them after the furious start – only after the 2: 1 did the marching troops regain hope. Double packer Silva redeemed the concord. (AP)