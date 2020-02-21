eintracht-frankfurt-takes-apart-rb-salzburg

Everything could have been so beautiful, so wonderfully atmospheric and atmospheric. In any case, an Ultra group from Frankfurt Eintracht had prepared the necessary preparations. In the city's football stadium, a choreography with 20 000 Sparklers come to the performance.

Unfortunately, those responsible had calculated without the completely fun-free gentlemen from the European football association Uefa, which thwarted the plan and prohibited it , The reaction in Frankfurt was relatively unambiguous: “Fuck Uefa”, it was written on a large poster. But as Dragoslav Stepanovic, the legendary ex-trainer, once said in the finest Hessian: Lebbe goes back. And so it was. Lebbe went again.

A late goal annoys the Frankfurt

With the competition of the association, which once bore the name “Uefa Cup” and meanwhile Operating under the expression “Europa League”, Frankfurt's footballers and their fans are more likely to have it, which became clear once again on Thursday. In the round of 16 first leg, the Bundesliga club performed well and was ultimately able to enjoy a surprisingly clear 4: 1 (2: 0) win against RB Salzburg.

It was only annoying late goal in the 85. Minute, which leaves the Austrians at least a back door, as sports director Fredi Bobic stated: “This round will only be decided in Salzburg, and I'll stick to it – even with a 4: 1 in the back,” he said, praising the following: “It was a very good and focused performance. The boys were incredibly compact and defended very well against the ball. ”

The victim of the violence by Hanau was commemorated with a minute's silence before the kick-off. Both teams played with black ribbon – according to Eintracht's message “in memory of those affected and as a clear sign against racism and extremism”. Hanau is 20 kilometers east of Frankfurt.

minute's silence before kick-off

“Hanau is a fan stronghold of Eintracht, even with supporters from a migrant background,” said Frankfurt CEO Axel Hellmann before the game. The people in charge at Eintracht had already taken several clear positions against all forms of racism and discrimination in the past.

In the first international game of the year, Eintracht coach Adi Hütter showed a good hand when he again bet on Kamada and his compatriot Makoto Hasebe. After passing by Almamy Toure, Kamada turned into the lead for the more energetic hosts, who also had advantages in the game structure. It was Kamada's first start this year – the man of the evening scored four to six in the running competition. The 23 year-old had already shone with a double pack in the 2-1 win at FC Arsenal in the group phase.

minute's silence: Before the kick-off in Frankfurt, there was silence after the act of violence by Hanau. Photo: Daniel Roland / AFP

With the 2: 0 Kamada completed a great solo run ice cold, the 3: 0 was scored by the Japanese. Kostic followed up despite a suspicious situation. With the deployment of the two Japanese, who recently played no major role in the Bundesliga, the Austrian Hütter reacted to the failures of Mijat Gacinovic (sick) and Martin Hinteregger (suspended).

Jesse Marsch Salzburg coached, most recently six times in a row Austrian champions and currently second in the league behind the Linz ASK, did not hide, but they also opened rooms that were used by Eintracht. In front of the goal, the guests often lacked cleverness and penetration – and above all the top scorer Erling Haaland, who had migrated to Borussia Dortmund. “We have to be braver, more confident and win duels,” said RB Sport Director Christoph Freund during the half-time break. But the team didn't do him the favor. The opposite was the case: Eintracht was almost negligent about other opportunities. (Tsp / AP)