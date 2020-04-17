World
Eight third division clubs call for the end of the season
Football: Eight third division clubs call for premature end of season
Eight clubs have called for the end of the season in the third division in a joint position paper on Friday. SV Waldhof Mannheim, Hallesche FC, 1. FC Magdeburg, FC Carl Zeiss Jena, Chemnitzer FC, Preußen Münster, FSV Zwickau and SG Sonnenhof Großaspach see no alternative to stopping the season.
This is from ours View of the sporty bitter, but also the only possible way in which the social realities, the protection of health and the economic needs must be reconciled.
From the letter of the eight third division clubs
The clubs suggest that in the event of a break the current standings will be counted in terms of promotion, but the relegation will be suspended and to top up the third division in the coming season with the current top of the regional league. “This will lead to more teams in the next season, but represents a fair compromise and enables a partially economic and media Compensation in the following season, ”said the clubs.
“The current decisions of the federal government as well as the existing facts and the missing answers, especially on medical questions, leave us as responsible board members and managing directors who are personally responsible for their decisions and the responsibility for the health and life of their Employees and their families ultimately come to the conclusion that the current season 2019 / 20 of the third division did not continue can be done ”, explain the eight clubs. (dpa)
“Soon to be continued would be utter mockery”
While the German soccer League does not want to comment on the rejection of ghost games by ultra fans in the first and second leagues, the association “Fanszenen Deutschland” vehemently spoke out against continuing the season without spectators . “The resumption of football, also in the form of ghost games, is not justifiable in the current situation – least of all under the guise of social responsibility,” says a statement that was spread through fan organizations of clubs.
It goes on to say: “An early continuation of the season would be a mockery of the rest of society and especially of all those who are really committed to helping the coronavirus crisis. Professional football has long been sick enough and should still be in quarantine. ” There should be no Lex Bundesliga .
The “Fanszenen Deutschland” are not represented in the ad hoc group Fan Institutions and Associations for Corona Virus, which on Thursday again with representatives of the DFL and the German Football Association Bund met in a booth. At the beginning of the week, “Pro Fans” with its many ultra fans no longer spoke out against games without spectators. “ The understanding of ghost games has largely prevailed in the scene . The games would not be as attractive as with a full hut – even in front of the TV. But many clubs have the water up to their necks, ”said spokesman Sig Zelt. (dpa)
Sport philosopher Gunter Gebauer in an interview
Gunter Gebauer, 76, is a philosopher and sports scientist. He was a professor at the Free University of Berlin and, among other things, deals intensively with the sociology of sport. Therefore we have with him about the effects of the coronavirus on sport and society spoken.
Philosopher Gunter Gebauer talks about the lack of sport in Times of the corona virus pandemic, ghost games and national coach Joachim Lion
Daily mirror | Martin Einsiedler
Tennis: Laver Cup on 2021 postponed
The Laver Cup in tennis does not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organizers announced on Friday that that the event in Boston would be 2021 The fourth edition of the event, in which the best players in Europe compete against the best professionals from the rest of the world, should now take place from 24. to 26. September 2021 occur.
It is a pity that the Laver Cup must be relocated by one year. But at the moment it is the right one Decision.
Roger Federer, record Grand Slam winner and co-organizer of the Laver Cup
Athletics: all-round meeting in Ratingen canceled
The German all-rounders for world champion Niklas Kaul must also attend the meeting on 20 ./ 21. Waive June in Ratingen. As the German Athletics Association (DLV) announced on Friday, is the 24. Edition of the sports festival canceled. Originally, the event together with the also canceled all-around meeting in Götzis / Austria at the end of May was considered an Olympic qualification. The summer games in Tokyo are on 2021 postponed.
With the Mainzer Kaul, who 2019 in Doha / Having named Qatar the youngest decathlon world champion in athletics history, Ratingen might have had a very special attraction this year. In athletics it is still unclear whether there will be any international competitions this year. (dpa)
FC Bayern checks the extent of the tests
FC Bayern Munich apparently has its players previously tested for the corona virus . According to information from dpa on Friday, the German record champions are examining the possibility of extending the tests, as should be the case with a hoped-for season continuation with ghost games. CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge had previously reported in an interview with the Italian daily “Corriere della Sera” that the league's medical task force was in constant contact with politicians and ensured correct behavior.
By Regular tests in clubs would create a way to quickly identify diseases and keep the number of infected players low. In the event of illness, whole teams would not have to be in quarantine , which would affect the continuation of the season.
When asked whether the clubs would now be testing nationwide in preparation for possible ghost games, a spokesman for the German Football League referred to the announcement of a medical concept . This is currently being developed by the “Task Force Sports Medicine / Special Game Operations”, as decided at the last DFL general meeting. (dpa)
Spanish football: keep the standings?
If the season is in Spanish Primera División cannot be played due to the coronavirus crisis, the current standings could decide about the participants in the Champions and the Europa League . This was suggested by the Spanish football association RFEF. The league was particularly hard hit by the virus in Spain on 12. March was suspended. Whether it will be resumed at all for the current season – if necessary completely without a spectator – is currently still being discussed.
The top four in the current championship table would therefore be on attend the premier class. FC Barcelona are currently leading ahead of Real Madrid, FC Sevilla and Real Sociedad. Fifth and sixth places are FC Getafe and Atlético Madrid, which would automatically play in the Europa League. However, the Uefa and La Liga have not yet approved the plan . (dpa)
🚨 Andreu Camps, secretario general, valora el plan desarrollado por la RFEF con el fin de prever todos los escenarios posibles desencadenados por la crisis sanitaria 🗣️ “Es imprescindible dar seguridad juridica cuando se reinicie la competición” ℹ️ https://t.co/ LxvuiQWkL8
– RFEF on Twitter (@rfef) https://twitter.com/rfef/status/1250845707449380866
Handballers will vote on Tuesday
The Handball Bundesliga will probably be on Tuesday decide to cancel the season . Then for 11 clock the next conference call with the club bosses of the First and Second League can be scheduled. It is still unclear whether the final table will be scored in the event of an abandonment based on the quotient rule, i.e. by dividing the points by the number of games completed.
“It is one scenario among many. First of all, it has to be decided whether to cancel at all, ”HBL managing director Frank Bohmann told the German press agency on Friday. “We have not even taken the first step, we cannot take the second,” added a member of the management.
The clubs should Vote promptly about a termination, according to HBL a three-quarters majority would be required. The quotient rule indicates a possible solution in the event of a termination . “No matter which solution is chosen, there will always be winners and losers. But the quotient regulation is probably still the fairest of all unfair solutions, ”said the managing director of HBW Balingen-Weilstetten, Wolfgang Strobel. With this regulation, the THW Kiel could be considered a master. There should not be relegations. (dpa)
DBB cancels Supercup and international match
Because of the ban on major events until the end of August in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, German basketball -Canceled the Supercup in Hamburg and the international match against Puerto Rico in Bremen. The traditional tournament in Hamburg actually had on 13 ./ 14. June should take place, the comparison with Puerto Rico on 17. June .
The two events were originally planned in preparation for the Olympic qualifying tournament at the end of June . Because of the postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo to 2021 but the qualification was also postponed for one year. This also affects the European Championship with a preliminary round in Cologne and the final round in Berlin, which is now 2022 to be held. (dpa)
DFL in talks with media partners
According to its own statements, the German Football League still has No binding agreement on the payment of the fourth and final installment of the television money to the Bundesliga clubs. “The DFL is in talks with all media partners,” she tweeted on Friday. With the pay-TV broadcaster Sky there is “no contractually fixed agreement yet,” it said.
Die “Bild” had an agreement between DFL and Sky reports that a little less money should flow, but earlier than had been agreed. According to the report, ARD and ZDF are also ready to transfer their next installment, although the game operations in the Bundesliga and the Second League up to at least 30. April is at rest and it is unclear whether and when the season can be ended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The next Thursday, the DFL plans to proceed with the Bundesliga clubs. Professional football still hopes to increase the playing time with the help of ghost games until 30. End of June . At stake are around 750 million euros, if canceled the season would be missing. So far, it is not certain that ghost games will be played, since the federal and state governments are extending the ban on major events on Wednesday until at least 31. August agreed. (dpa)
BBC: Formula 1 starts on July 5th in Austria
After the Coronavirus mandatory break, Formula 1 supposedly controls a season start without Viewers in Austria. The BBC reported that the race in Spielberg on July 5 could be followed by two World Cup races in front of empty ranks in Silverstone relying on a preliminary schedule of the racing series. The Formula 1 leaders had advised on Thursday how to proceed in the coronavirus crisis in a video slot, but initially postponed decisions.
Austria was also in the original racing calendar for July 5 as Host scheduled. Sports Minister and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) recently said that the government “at least is not in the way of a ghost race”. Red Bull's Formula 1 officials also believe that an event without spectators on the in-house circuit in Styria is feasible provided that the restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic allow it until then .
There was still no result when the bosses met online in the debate about a further reduction of for 2021 budget limit . The teams agree, instead of round 161 million euros per year in future only 138 Millions want to aim for as a spending limit. But smaller racing teams in particular are pushing for an even lower sum. The room now has a gradual lowering of 133 million euros next year to around 120 Million euros in the season 2022, reported specialist media. (dpa)
Rugby Association sets up aid fund
With an aid fund of around 100 million US dollars (92 million euros) the world rugby association wants to contribute to the national associations to help tackle the Corona crisis. As World Rugby emphasized in a statement on Thursday, the money should be available to associations that need immediate emergency funding if the relevant criteria are met. As many associations as possible should be supported for a maximum period of time during the compulsory rugby break.
The relief effort shows the commitment of World Rugby in the task of “leading the sport through its greatest challenge”. At the same time, the world association is working with its member countries on a sustainable international competition calendar for 2020, which is based on the recommendations of the governments and health authorities.
It was taken into account that because of the dormant global travel traffic “in the worst case, no international rugby is possible this year”. The well-being of the players is at the center of emergency planning. (dpa)
Trump: “Made for television, the good old days”
Most American sports leagues are, according to US President Donald Trump resume their seasons without spectators. “Many of them will start without fans. Made for television, the good old days, ”Trump said in the White House on Thursday when he explained a three-phase plan to free his country from the restrictions in the corona crisis. Trump referred to calls to the league bosses. So far, there has been no official information on whether, when and how to continue after the interruption.
As a second step, fans could then watch again, perhaps “with two empty seats between them,” says Trump. “In the end, we want to have full arenas. When the virus is gone, we will have full arenas again and enjoy sport as it should be. “(Dpa)
What's next in the professional leagues?
The handball players vote on the end of the season, the basketball players want to play in a few places. Concern is growing in ice hockey and volleyball. An overview.
Until 31. Due to the spread of the corona virus, no major events may be held in Germany in August – this decision hits the federal leagues in handball, basketball, ice hockey and volleyball hard. Because they are much more dependent on the audience revenue than the professional clubs in football.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Basketball players want to play in a few places
The basketball Bundesliga is considering games in only a few locations if the season that has been interrupted since mid-March continues. “If we end the season, it will certainly only be at a few hubs,” said BBL Managing Director Stefan Holz on Thursday of the German Press Agency. Because of the consequences of the Corona crisis, the regular schedule “traveling across the Republic” was unthinkable. “You would then be looking for a place in the north, one in the middle and one in the south of Germany,” said Holz.
The fact that the games had to take place in camera was not just for those responsible Chancellor Angela Merkel's announcement on Wednesday that in Germany by 30. August all major events are prohibited, have been clear. “We were not surprised by one percent,” said Holz. The question now is how the “complex topic” of ghost games can be implemented. You should also follow the plans of the German Football League.
In the case of ghost games, those responsible for BBL plan with around 80 to 100 People in the games. The hygiene regulations and the test procedures then required are a great challenge for everyone involved. “That would certainly be the biggest cost point,” said Holz.
At the end of the month, the clubs want to get back together to decide whether the season will end can or must be canceled. If the game continues, two weeks of quarantine for the returning players and two weeks of preparation should be taken into account, explained Holz. (dpa)
Handball players vote on termination
The clubs in the Handball Bundesliga want to vote to cancel the season. This is the result of a video switch on Thursday with all clubs in the top two handball divisions. The vote will take place in the next few days. “Everyone agrees that we will do this promptly,” said Bob Hanning, managing director of Füchse Berlin. A three-quarters majority is required.
Either the season ends or the clubs decide on an alternative solution. “I am personally a friend of the game and I see opportunities for it,” said Hanning. “I made a proposal to the league as to what a scenario might look like.” He did not disclose the content. (dpa)
In American Football there are the first infected
NFL pro Brian Allen (24) of the Los Angeles Rams is the first professional in the American Football League to be infected with the corona virus. This was announced by his club on Wednesday (local time). The player feels good, is healthy and is on the way to recovery, it said in the club message. All training grounds of the NFL teams are currently closed due to the pandemic.
First of all, a reporter from the TV station Fox Sport, citing a conversation with the center the Los Angeles Rams reported the condition. Accordingly, the 24 – year-olds have tested positive for the virus twice in the past three weeks. (dpa)
“ The Bundesliga was not an issue , ”said Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) on Wednesday during a joint press conference with Merkel and referred to the ongoing discussions at the German Football League. “Whether and in what form ghost games are possible” will “certainly soon” become the topic.
Specific regulations, such as the size of large events, are to be made by the countries whose governments are likely to meet on Thursday. Söder announced that his state would take some of the easing more “cautious” and “more cautious.”
Last was of around 240 People who should be in the stadium at Bundesliga ghost games. The 36 Professional clubs of the DFL will on 23. April at a general meeting to advise on how to proceed. So far, the stated goal is currently at least until 30. April suspended season with the help of ghost games until 30. Want to finish June. (dpa)
No major events until 31. August. So the decision of the federal government. Now the question arises whether ghost games also fall under major events. I'm curious. #Bundesliga
– Banana flank (@dirk_adam) April 15, 2020
No public football matches until 31. August
Large events are due to the corona pandemic by 31. August are prohibited in principle – football games are also affected. The Prime Ministers of the federal states and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) agreed on this principle ban at a switching conference on Wednesday, according to information from the German Press Agency. Specific regulations, such as the size of the events, are to be made by the federal states. (dpa)
The Bundesliga had already postponed their season start to October because of Corona, as the DRB had recently reported.
For the DRL or the Bundesliga, the corona crisis is a huge challenge in several ways. It is therefore not clear when it will be possible to train again and the halls can be opened for events with an audience. Competitions without audience revenue are practically impossible to manage in this sport from an economic point of view. For this purpose, the clubs rely on many foreign top wrestlers , which should be missing indefinitely due to travel restrictions.
The DRL, which had been founded by traditional clubs such as Germania Weingarten, VfK Schifferstadt and ASV Nendingen after leaving the Bundesliga, recently fought for its continued existence and, above all, its finances Future. This is exacerbated by the Corona crisis.
“At the moment, the acquisition of sponsors is also a major challenge – because without predictable sporting events, there are no advertising spaces to offer Announced the DRL. She doesn't want to give up. “The DRL is definitely not dead, only during the break,” said President Ralph Oberacker. (dpa)
Erich Rettinghaus, NRW chairman of the German police union, also considers games without spectators to be problematic. “Such events, which also involve bundled arrivals of fan groups, would present us with personal challenges,” said Rettinghaus. (dpa)