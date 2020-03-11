eight-photos-show-how-europe-becomes-a-ghost-continent

In many parts of Europe, the coronavirus epidemic is causing significant restrictions. More than 18. 000 cases are proven on the continent, more than 700 People died all over Europe from Covid – 19. This can also be seen in the tourist hotspots in Europe, many sights and usually well-visited places are largely empty.

Italy is most affected, where public life has almost completely ceased. The country has declared itself a restricted area. More than 10. 000 infections and more than 600 There are already dead (all figures here come from Johns Hopkins University, as of Wednesday morning).

For all of Italy with its 60 Millions of inhabitants have travel restrictions. All journeys within the country that are not justified for professional, health or other important reasons are prohibited. The German foreign ministry extended its travel warning to all of Italy.

In addition, meetings may no longer take place in Italy, including sporting events. Schools and universities have been closed for a long time, now the closure is extended until April 3rd.

The famous Viktor Emanuel gallery in Milan is almost deserted. Photo: Claudio Furlan / LaPresse / dpa

The outbreak in Italy started in the area around Milan. Lombardy was the first region to be completely closed off. Much of the case in Italy has been registered there, the many hospitals are overloaded, there are no vacant places in intensive care medicine.

St. Mark's Square in Venice is certainly overcrowded, now only a few tourists can be seen there. Photo: Claudio Furlan / LaPresse via ZUMA Press / dpa

Venice also belonged to the early Covid – 19 – Epidemic affected areas in northern Italy. The city was also a restricted zone before it was extended to the entire country.

Even in the capital Rome there is hardly any public life. For example, St. Peter's Square and St. Peter's Basilica are closed to tourists. The Vatican ordered this on Tuesday. Pope Francis, however, called on priests to visit those infected with the coronavirus.

St. Peter's Square is closed to tourists. Photo: Andrew Medichini / AP / dpa

France: Even a minister is infected

After Italy, France is the most severely affected by the corona virus in Europe. There are more than 1700 people infected, 33 People died. The government of President Emmanuel Macron already prohibited all events with more than 1000 People.

Also in France the hamsters struck: There were already a lot of empty shelves in the a week ago Supermarkets. Photo: Gao Jing / XinHua / dpa

In France there are even cases of infection in politics. At least five members of the National Assembly have tested positive for the new corona virus. France's Minister of Culture Franck Riester was also infected, previously he had contact with Covid – 19 – Sick in the National Assembly.

The Prado Museum in Madrid restricts access. Photo: Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press / dpa

Spain: football games without an audience

Spain ranks third in Europe in the number of infected people. There is almost 1700 coronavirus -Cases. 36 People died from the new lung disease. On Monday, the government had events in Madrid and the Basque Country and the Rioja region with more than 1000 People. In the rest of the country, decisions should be made on a case-by-case basis, said Health Minister Salvador Illa.

All flights between Spain and Italy have been discontinued. The world-famous Madrid Prado Museum severely restricted access to the art halls. The football games of the Primera Division are to take place in the next two weeks in front of empty stands.

The U -Stations in Madrid are almost deserted. Photo: Eduardo Parra / Europa Press / dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Champions League in Barcelona's Camp Nou Stadium: The game FC Barcelona – Borussia Dortmund took place in front of empty ranks. Photo: dpa

Germany: Many events are canceled

In fourth place in Europe, Germany follows with over 1500 infected. The authorities registered two deaths by Wednesday morning. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn had recommended that all events from 1000 cancel the participant. However, such bans can only apply to the federal states or municipalities. Events are already prohibited in Bavaria, Bremen and North Rhine-Westphalia.

The Berlin Senate has not yet prohibited major events. Culture Senator Klaus Lederer said all events with more than 500 viewers in state theaters, operas and concert halls until 19. April. There is still no uniform decision for the Bundesliga. However, several games have already taken place without an audience.

Great Britain: State Secretary is infected

In the other countries, the number of cases is significantly lower, followed by Switzerland, Norway, the Netherlands, Great Britain and Sweden between 300 and 500 cases. Italy's neighboring countries such as Slovenia and Austria have already decided to include border traffic clearly.

Politics in Great Britain are already affected: The virus Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in a member of Parliament. It is Secretary of State for Health Nadine Dorries. She was in contact with hundreds of MPs last week, according to a Times report on Wednesday, and was with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a reception in Downing Street on Thursday.

Concert at Berlin's Gendarmenmarkt: Events in large state halls in the capital have been canceled. Photo: Paul Zinken / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

In Austria, events in closed rooms with more than a hundred and open-air events with more than 500 participants prohibited. Universities and other educational institutions should also stop teaching.

Slovenia has announced that it will close the Italian border. “It is not a hermetic seal,” said outgoing Prime Minister Marjan Sarec. “It is a necessary step if we want to limit the spread of the virus so that nothing gets out of control.”

Events were also prohibited in the Czech Republic, all primary and secondary schools will be closed from Wednesday. Greece announced a two-week closure of all crèches, schools and universities.

Poland also prohibited mass events and extended health checks at the borders with Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Belarus and the Ukraine. According to the Polish Ministry of Defense, Polish General Jaroslaw Mika was tested positive for the virus after a stay in Germany. Almost all of the 21 People who have been diagnosed with an infection in Poland are said to have previously been in Germany. ( with dpa )