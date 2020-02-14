egypt-reports-first-virus-infection-in-africa

SPREAD

According to Wieler, previous data indicate that the new lung disease Covid – 19 in China is similar to a severe flu wave. China is taking drastic measures so that the virus has so far not spread beyond the country. It is important that so far there has always been a connection with China in the contagion chains outside of China. “This is an important statement because it can be used to prove that the virus has not yet spread widely in the world.” VIRUS

As the virologist Christian Drosten (Charité Berlin) explained, Sars-CoV-2 multiplies like the influenza virus in the throat, which makes it more contagious than initially thought , The origin of the virus may never be found, said Drosten. Reports that pangolin are the source, he does not make much sense, since they do not eat bats. Bats are considered a virus reservoir. The virus may have approached people somewhere in China before it was introduced to the Wuhan market, where the first cases were reported. It seems that the virus is well adapted to humans. STRATEGY

Wieler's previous efforts to contain people in countries outside of China were “very, very successful”. According to RKI, the aim in Germany is to delay a wave of illness. It should therefore be avoided if possible that a Covid – 19 – and the flu wave currently running in Germany coincides. However, Drosten pointed out that the options for containment were limited in perspective: “At some point it will probably happen that unnoticed infections are suddenly noticed.” WHEN IS IT A PANDEMIC?

One cannot yet speak of a pandemic and there is also a chance that it will not happen, said Wieler. “The key feature is that it spreads across multiple continents. That is already the case at the moment. ”But the most important – and as yet unfulfilled – criterion are infection chains in the population that can no longer be traced. SCORING

The figures currently known from China should be treated with caution, the experts emphasized. “There are trends,” said Wieler. According to Drosten, the values ​​reflect the capacities of the reporting system. WHO DIE?

In China, the death rate can be read from the statistics at about two percent, outside of that at 0.2 percent, said Wieler. Drosten emphasized, Covid – 19 appear to most as a cold. Elderly patients are a particular risk group. According to the experts, even people who experience little or no symptoms can infect others. WHAT HAPPENED IF?

In the event of a wave of infection in Germany, this would mean, among other things, full waiting areas and doctor's offices, occupied intensive care beds and completely overloaded health departments, said Drosten. But it is unclear when the wave will come and how big it will be. Charité's chief executive, Heyo Kroemer, emphasized that preparations are being made intensively. The hospital system generally runs at full load in winter – in the case of infections in Germany, the facilities would have scope, for example, by postponing non-urgent operations. WHO'S TO BLAME?

Drosten emphasized that it was a natural phenomenon – pointing the finger at others is inappropriate. Rather, it is important that everyone in Germany now acquires knowledge about the disease and, for example, asks how one can protect people with underlying illnesses in the family. In general, for example, thorough hand washing is suitable as a precaution for the population, but wearing a face mask is not, the experts made clear. OPEN QUESTIONS

Among other things, the speed of spread of the virus and the question of how many people can be infected by an infected person are unclear, said Wieler. According to Drosten, this would make it easier to predict future developments, such as whether a creeping process or several waves of infection were imminent.

