Egypt reports first virus infection in Africa
Post discontinues parcel deliveries to China and Hong Kong
Deutsche Post does not take parcels and parcels to China , Hong Kong and Macao. The reason are the problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak problems in transport, customs clearance and delivery , said one Spokeswoman for the logistics group in Bonn on Friday. In contrast, letters would be accepted and processed until further notice. However, due to the current restrictions in traffic, there are delays to be expected upon delivery.
Also the collection, delivery and warehouse management company the DHL in the province of Hubei is currently suspended because the provincial government has suspended all commercial flights to and from Wuhan and sealed off all the arterial roads in the provincial capital, the company said .
Not affected by the acceptance stop for parcels and parcels are shipments to Taiwan, emphasized the post. Express shipping of documents to China is still possible in principle. But there are also restrictions in some regions – for example in Hubei. (AP)
Experts comment on the current state of knowledge: “Contagious than initially suspected”
SPREAD
According to Wieler, previous data indicate that the new lung disease Covid – 19 in China is similar to a severe flu wave. China is taking drastic measures so that the virus has so far not spread beyond the country. It is important that so far there has always been a connection with China in the contagion chains outside of China. “This is an important statement because it can be used to prove that the virus has not yet spread widely in the world.”
VIRUS
As the virologist Christian Drosten (Charité Berlin) explained, Sars-CoV-2 multiplies like the influenza virus in the throat, which makes it more contagious than initially thought , The origin of the virus may never be found, said Drosten. Reports that pangolin are the source, he does not make much sense, since they do not eat bats. Bats are considered a virus reservoir. The virus may have approached people somewhere in China before it was introduced to the Wuhan market, where the first cases were reported. It seems that the virus is well adapted to humans.
STRATEGY
Wieler's previous efforts to contain people in countries outside of China were “very, very successful”. According to RKI, the aim in Germany is to delay a wave of illness. It should therefore be avoided if possible that a Covid – 19 – and the flu wave currently running in Germany coincides. However, Drosten pointed out that the options for containment were limited in perspective: “At some point it will probably happen that unnoticed infections are suddenly noticed.”
WHEN IS IT A PANDEMIC?
One cannot yet speak of a pandemic and there is also a chance that it will not happen, said Wieler. “The key feature is that it spreads across multiple continents. That is already the case at the moment. ”But the most important – and as yet unfulfilled – criterion are infection chains in the population that can no longer be traced.
SCORING
The figures currently known from China should be treated with caution, the experts emphasized. “There are trends,” said Wieler. According to Drosten, the values reflect the capacities of the reporting system.
WHO DIE?
In China, the death rate can be read from the statistics at about two percent, outside of that at 0.2 percent, said Wieler. Drosten emphasized, Covid – 19 appear to most as a cold. Elderly patients are a particular risk group. According to the experts, even people who experience little or no symptoms can infect others.
WHAT HAPPENED IF?
In the event of a wave of infection in Germany, this would mean, among other things, full waiting areas and doctor's offices, occupied intensive care beds and completely overloaded health departments, said Drosten. But it is unclear when the wave will come and how big it will be. Charité's chief executive, Heyo Kroemer, emphasized that preparations are being made intensively. The hospital system generally runs at full load in winter – in the case of infections in Germany, the facilities would have scope, for example, by postponing non-urgent operations.
WHO'S TO BLAME?
Drosten emphasized that it was a natural phenomenon – pointing the finger at others is inappropriate. Rather, it is important that everyone in Germany now acquires knowledge about the disease and, for example, asks how one can protect people with underlying illnesses in the family. In general, for example, thorough hand washing is suitable as a precaution for the population, but wearing a face mask is not, the experts made clear.
OPEN QUESTIONS
Among other things, the speed of spread of the virus and the question of how many people can be infected by an infected person are unclear, said Wieler. According to Drosten, this would make it easier to predict future developments, such as whether a creeping process or several waves of infection were imminent.
First infected person in Egypt
In Egypt authorities confirm the first case of infection. According to the Ministry of Health, a foreigner is affected, reports the state television. (Reuters)
U.S. military prepares for pandemic
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has approved plans that deal with to prepare the U.S. military for a possible corona virus pandemic. This reports the US news site “The Hill” with reference to the specialist portal “Military Times”.
The command would instruct commanders to apply pandemic plans , This includes quarantining members of the armed forces who have traveled to China since February 2nd. The “Military Times” reports that troops across Asia have started to apply the guidelines at their own discretion.
On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed a 15. Case of the virus in the United States. Almost all confirmed US coronavirus cases concerned people who had recently traveled to China.
The youngest patient belongs to a group of Americans who had been evacuated from Wuhan and quarantined at a Texas military base.
Hong Kong promises aid of almost three billion euros
The government in Hong Kong offers hospitals and companies suffering from the epidemic the prospect of aid equivalent to the equivalent of almost three billion euros , In the Chinese special administrative zone there are 56 cases of infection known , a human has died of the lung disease caused by the coronavirus. The criticized Hong Kong head of government Carrie Lam has called on all residents to leave the apartments as little as possible. The schools are closed, restaurants and shopping centers are orphaned. (Reuters)
Aviation industry threatening losses in the billions
Because of the Corona crisis, the airlines have to adjust to sales in the billions. The International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) estimates the first quarter to be four to five billion dollars (3.7 to 4.6 billion euros). The economic effects of the novel corona virus are likely to be stronger than in the Sars epidemic in the year 2003.
According to the organization, foreign airlines have their offer for mainland China meanwhile around 80 Percent reduced, while the domestic carriers 40 percent fewer international connections. Round 70 companies would have interrupted their offer completely, further 50 the connections thinned out.
Originally, an offer expansion of nine percent was planned for the first quarter, said the ICAO. Now for this period with a decrease by up to 41 Percent compared to the planning to calculate what up to 19, 6 million passengers correspond.
In the sales estimates neither the freight business nor domestic flights or connections to Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan are taken into account. Sales losses due to a lack of chinese T Ourists would also expect billions of dollars in Japan and Thailand. (AP)
Russian woman must go to court for escape from quarantine
Because she escaped from her coronavirus quarantine station, a woman in Russia has to answer in court. The head of a hospital in St. Petersburg has filed a lawsuit against Alla Iljina, said the competent court on Friday with.
The woman had previously complained on online networks that she was locked up and that “inedible” food was served. “I'm going to lose weight here because there's no food here” , said Iljina in an Instagram Video and pointed to a plate with mashed potatoes and canned peas. In addition, there is no ventilation in their room.
Iljina also described her escape precisely: “There is an electromagnetic security lock on the door. I cracked the lock box and short-circuited the cables. Then I took my things and went to the elevator. “
Iljina came back by plane from the Chinese holiday island of Hainan on February 1st. She was examined several times and finally on the 6th February with the diagnosis “viral disease” put in quarantine, where she should stay for two weeks.
The diagnosis did not rule out that it was the health agency said the reason for this could be the novel coronavirus. Iljina again stated that the doctors had told her that her tests had shown no signs of the coronavirus.
A first court hearing in the case is scheduled to take place next Monday. The woman is fined under Russian law. (AFP)
China's President Xi announces better health care
President Xi Jinping wants to improve health care in China. It was necessary to close the gaps that would have opened up i in the course of the outbreak of the coronavirus , Xi says according to state television. The main task of the Communist Party and the country is to ensure the safety and health of the population. To do this, health insurance and treatment in the event of serious illnesses would have to be improved. (Reuters)
Indonesian city bans the sale of bats and rats
Out of concern for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, an Indonesian city has the sale of rats, snakes, bats and monkeys stopped. The market in Tomohon on Sulawesi is known for offering such animals there for consumption. A team was sent out to publicize the ban, as the head of the local health authority, Isye Liuw, told the German Press Agency on Friday.
According to the current status, the first people at a wildlife market in Wuhan, China, were infected with the new virus. It is unclear from which animal the pathogen spread to humans. Bats are probably the original reservoir. Many human infectious diseases, including rabies, Mers and Ebola, come from the animal kingdom. Mammals in particular carry pathogens that can spread to humans. Possible carriers of new corona viruses include bats and fruit bats. (dpa)
Environmentalists complain about illegal trade in pangolins
The environmental organization WWF has the massive illegal trade of pangolins and possible Carrier of the novel coronavirus criticized. Pangolins are still considered the most smuggled animals in the world, the WWF warned on Friday. The spread of the corona virus shows “that the consequences of the illegal business go far beyond the loss of our biodiversity”.
In the past two years alone, despite international trade bans, the authorities have had more than 130. 000 tons of dandruff shed confiscated, said Katharina Trump, WWF- Expert in illegal species trade, on the occasion of the World Scale Day on Saturday. Meat from animals is also smuggled and traded. Mammals are considered to be under threat, commercial trade is prohibited.
According to a study, the pangolin could be a carrier of the novel corona virus. The examination of more than a thousand samples of wild animals showed that the gene sequence of viruses in the pangolins to 99 percent agree with that of the new coronavirus , the official news agency Xinhua quoted from the study of the South China Agricultural University.
Details of the research results were not disclosed. It will assumed that the novel virus, the sometimes fatal Respiratory diseases caused themselves from a market in China Metropolis Wuhan spread from. On the market were also exotic Wildlife offered. (AFP)
Big Data and Big Brother: China fights virus with monitoring data
A mobile phone app as a virus contact detector, automatic fever measurement and face mask detection as well as 30 – Daily movement data from the mobile operator. In the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, China is using all its surveillance technology. The government, health commission and China Electronics Technology (CETC) are promoting a mobile phone program that users can use to determine whether you have been in close contact with someone infected with the virus or a suspected case .
People with whom such a suspected case is identified via the app should stay at home and contact government agencies , according to the official Xinhua news agency. So it is unclear what should motivate citizens to install this app on their cell phones. In the report of the news agency is not, not even, whether it for this one Force give should.
After entering the personal data and identification number, the program uses the information gathered by the authorities to compare the movement track of the person with the whereabouts of infected people. For example, it shows whether both were in a room, in the same house, or whether they used the same plane. As the official news agency Xinhua reported, it can even be determined whether a passenger on the plane was in the same row with an infected person or three rows in front or behind .
While automatic fever measurement and face detection takes place at subway stations and airports, the internet giant Baidu also developed recognition software with artificial intelligence that can identify people in large crowds of people who do not wear a face mask . In addition, employers could use this to track whether their employees are wearing protective masks.
According to media reports, the mobile operator China Mobile also offers users a text message via Can send SMS to your transaction data of the past 30 days. There are reports that local authorities use it to check where the travelers have been. “We are now advocating the use of big data technology to track the connection between the flow of people and contagions” , epidemiologist Li Lanjuan told the daily China Daily.
The experts tracked the infections associated with Sars-CoV-2 in various ways Provinces to the wild animal market in the metropolis of Wuhan, where the outbreak is believed to have started. “Big data helps find those who have had contact with infected people,” said Li Lanjuan. “That is why we are now promoting the use of big data methods with all means.” (Dpa)
WHO sees no reason to cancel the Olympic Games
According to the IOC, the World Health Organization (WHO) sees no reason for the Olympic Games in Tokyo to be canceled in the summer. The WHO also did not recommend staging the sporting event elsewhere, says John Coates, chief of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) coordinating committee. Best for an emergency plan because of the coronavirus epidemic no need, the WHO said in its recommendation. The Summer Olympics are said to be from 24. July to August 9 in Tokyo. (RTR)
More than 1700 Infections among doctors and nurses in China
According to the authorities, six hospital employees in the People's Republic of China have already died from the novel corona virus. In addition, nationwide 1716 Medical personnel infected , said the Vice-Chief of the Chinese Health Commission Zeng Yixin on Friday. The total number of coronavirus infections in the People's Republic is now more than 64. 000.
More than 1100 the infections among doctors and nurses were loud Zeng in the metropolis located in the central Chinese province of Hubei ole Wuhan demonstrated where the virus first appeared in December. Round 400 more have been confirmed in other cities in Hubei. Zeng highlighted the major risks that physicians and nurses face due to bottlenecks in protective suits and respirators when treating coronavirus patients.
Especially in Wuhan, the shortages recently led to doctors having to wear the same protective clothing several times. A doctor from Wuhan told the AFP news agency, he and 16 his colleagues have symptoms that indicate a possible coronavirus infection. This includes coughing and shortness of breath. Nevertheless, they would still have to treat patients.
The Chinese health authorities presented the figures after the young ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died of the pathogen. Li was one of the first to warn of the virus. However, according to his account, the police tried to silence him. His death caused great consternation in Chinese online services, and the call for freedom of expression was raised many times. (AFP)
Lufthansa will cancel all flights to China by the end of March from
Because of the new corona virus, Lufthansa now has all flights to the Chinese mainland until the end of the winter flight schedule on 28. Suspended in March. Until then, the flights from Lufthansa and the Lufthansa companies Swiss and Austrian Airlines to and from Beijing and Shanghai will be canceled, as the company announced on Friday. These flights were initially until 29. February was canceled.
Your flights to Nanjing, Shenyang and Qingdao had the Lufthansa was previously suspended until the end of the winter flight schedule. The flight program to and from Hong Kong will therefore be slightly reduced: At the core company Lufthansa, individual flights will be canceled, Swiss will set smaller planes in March on flights to and from Hong Kong.
passengers, whose flight has been canceled can rebook free of charge or get a refund of their ticket price, as Lufthansa further announced. This applies to passengers with a ticket issued by Lufthansa, Swiss or Austrian Airlines and to flights with an LH, LX or OS flight number. (AFP)
Spanish newspaper “El Pais” criticizes cancellation of the world's most important mobile communications Fair in Barcelona:
“The cancellation of the Mobile World Congress, which took place between the 24. and the 27. February should take place, makes Barcelona one of the biggest victims of the epidemic of the coronavirus outside of China. The reason was not the direct threat from the disease, but the hysterical reaction that triggered it , The fear was more contagious than the virus itself. And this fear has gripped Barcelona, where there is no reason to alarm. (…) The rejection creates an ominous precedent that causes serious economic and ethical damage, including a loss of trust in the health authorities. “(Dpa)
The “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” comments on the social consequences of the expansion of the Coronavirus:
“Due to the spread of the Coronavirus, public transport is still severely restricted, some regions are still cordoned off, many people are in quarantine. The consequence of the restrictions is that the economy is only slowly starting to move again after the end of the compulsorily extended New Year holidays. Numerous companies, including multinational corporations, are ceasing to operate due to caution. (…)
Unpaid wages in connection with illness and quarantine could result in an explosive mixture, which at most leads to the citizens take their discontent to the streets at some point . This is the horror scenario of the Chinese leadership under its all-powerful head of state and party leader Xi Jinping. There is hardly anything that the Chinese leadership fears more than social unrest, because they could put the regime under serious pressure. ”(Dpa)
Life in quarantine – a stressful situation
For the 20 China returnees has so far been living in the Berlin quarantine Challenge. Basically, it is a very stressful situation , both for the guests and for the helpers the German Red Cross (DRK) at the request of the German Press Agency. So there are only a few toilets and showers. Complaints were taken very seriously, the DRK said. However, there are still initial difficulties.
The Germans and their relatives were on Sunday arrived in Berlin and have since been isolated in the Köpenick district. You had previously been in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was severely affected by the Sars-CoV-2 virus. So far, all results have also been negative in a second test for the new type of corona virus in Berlin. The returnees must remain in quarantine for two weeks. (AP)
USA complain of “lack of transparency” Beijing
The US government has China's “lack of transparency” in dealing complained of the novel corona virus. Washington was “a bit disappointed” that no US experts were let in said US economic advisor Larry Kudlow in Washington. The question is whether “the Politburo is really honest with us.”
Contrary to Kudlow's statements, the US President said Donald Trump in a radio interview, the United States worked with Beijing on the virus: “We are sending numerous people” to China. “ The Chinese government has certified that the Chinese government is” professionally “dealing with the epidemic President Xi Jinping for “extremely capable”.
Trump repeated his in the interview no substantiated claim that the virus problem will take care of itself in two months with rising temperatures: “The April date is very, very important, because if that the case is when heat actually kills – at that time it starts to get hot and this virus reacts very badly to heat and dies, “said the US President.
The world health By contrast, the WHO organization had warned against any hasty predictions of a possible end to the epidemic. It is currently not yet possible to predict when this will peak. (AFP)
Air China stops flights to Düsseldorf
According to a media report, the corona crisis is also affecting air traffic Dusseldorf. The airline Air China operates twice a week flights taking place in the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia from next week, like the “Rheinische Post” reported citing information from the airport. (Rtr)
More than 5000 New infections in China –
Number of deaths rises to almost 1400 People
All over China, according to the National Health Authority, until Thursday 1380 people died from the virus. To the previous day this is an increase of 121 deaths. According to the NHC, the number of new infections was 5090. The total number of infected thus rose to 64. 000 (rtr / mis)
Honda will put the tray into operation later
Because of the corona virus, the Japanese carmaker Honda Motor is only taking its plant in the Chinese city of Wuhan on 21. February again in operation. The car manufacturer announced that this was a week later than originally planned. (RTR)