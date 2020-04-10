Educational Robot Market Strong Growth | pal-robotics.com, HANSON ROBOTICS LTD., Wonder Workshop, Inc.,  BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY,

Global Educational Robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2893.74 million by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 17.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising use of robots for educational purposes and technological advancements in the field of robotics.

SoftBank Corp.,

ROBOTIS,

pal-robotics.com,

HANSON ROBOTICS LTD.,

Wonder Workshop, Inc.,

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY,

Key Segmentation: Educational Robot Market

By Component (Hardware, Software),

Type (Humanoid, Non-Humanoid),

Education Level (Elementary & High School Education, Higher Education, Special Education),

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Industry Competitors: Educational Robot Market

SoftBank Corp., ROBOTIS, pal-robotics.com, HANSON ROBOTICS LTD., Wonder Workshop, Inc., BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, Ozobot & Evollve, Inc., Makeblock Co., Ltd., fischertechnik GmbH, Advanced Robotics Artificial Intelligence, The LEGO Group., Pitsco, Inc. among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising adoption of robots to tutor people with special needs

Rising demand for robots to teach kids in a fun and entertaining way

The increasing use of robots in the educational sector

Technological improvements and advancements in the area of robotics

The availability of AI- based robots, IoT and cloud

Rising demand for robots as a tutor plus a companion

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Hanson Robotics launched Little Sophia, a teacher cum companion for children of the age group of 7-13 years. Little Sophia would help kids grasp and learn new things in robotics, science, technology engineering, mathematics, coding, and artificial intelligence. Little Sophia, just like a human, expresses, sees, talks, sings, narrates stories, plays, and recognizes faces. Thus, she is teaches kids in the most fun and entertaining way.

In December 2017, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS (France) launched the emotional robot- BUDDY, which is one of the most advanced family, educational and entertainment robot. Buddy is a friend that understands, protects and interacts with family members. It is the most suitable robot to teach, play and assist specially those children who have special needs.

