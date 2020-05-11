Edge AI Software Market 2019 | Worldwide Forecast 2024 | Major Players: IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Nutanix

Edge AI Software Market research report displays the market size, share, status, production, cost analysis, and market value with the forecast period 2019-2024. The overall analysis of Advanced Edge AI Software Market covers an overview of the industry policies. The report also details the information about the top key players, sales, revenue, future trends, research findings, and opportunities. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the Edge AI Software market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing.

A thorough observe of the aggressive landscape of the Edge AI Software Market has been providing supplying insights into the organization profiles, monetary status, current traits, mergers, and acquisitions, and the SWOT evaluation. It presents a sophisticated view of the classifications, programs, segmentations, specs and many greater for Edge AI Software Market. This marketplace research is an intelligence document with meticulous efforts undertaken to take a look at the right and valuable statistics. Regulatory eventualities that have an effect on various selections within the Edge AI Software Market are given a keen observation and were explained.

Some of the leading market players include: IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Nutanix

Reports Intellect projects detail Edge AI Software Market based on elite players, present, past and futuristic data which will offer as a profitable guide for all Edge AI Software Market competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Edge AI Software Market Report

1 Edge AI Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edge AI Software

1.2 Classification of Edge AI Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Edge AI Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Edge AI Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Software Tools

1.2.4 Software Platforms

1.3 Global Edge AI Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Edge AI Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Autonomous Vehicles

1.3.3 Access Management

1.3.4 Video Surveillance

1.3.5 Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

1.3.6 Telemetry

1.4 Global Edge AI Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Edge AI Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Edge AI Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Edge AI Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Edge AI Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Edge AI Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Edge AI Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Edge AI Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

Continued.

