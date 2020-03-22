edeka-operator-writes-letter-of-anger-to-young-generation

Despite numerous urgent appeals from politicians and other celebrities to keep social contacts to a minimum, groups of young people have celebrated so-called “corona parties” in various places in Germany in recent days, in some places even against exit restrictions violated, although sometimes fines are threatened.

The retailer Dieter Hieber, who runs Edeka supermarkets on the Swiss border, has made this so angry that he joins his Facebook page posted an open letter to the young generation.

His text, which is now no longer available, was addressed directly to the “Fridays for Future” generation: “A few weeks ago you demonstrated diligently and complained that the future had been stolen from you Unfortunately, many of you are currently very unreasonable, buy in groups in our markets and make small e private parties. “

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) compared the situation of the corona virus in its address to the nation with the situation of the Second World War. “Maybe you take your cell phones, tablets and computers and look at this speech and think about it: Link in Bio! Fortunately your generation is apparently immune to the Corona Virus.”

Then he appeals to the young people to consider the consequences of their behavior: The economic damage that Germany would suffer, “you, your children and grandchildren, can afford it”.

Hieber continues: “You want responsibility and participation? Then just stay at home and help to get through this difficult time.” The retailer is asking the young generation to make themselves useful instead of celebrating and, for example, to go shopping for neighbors.

But Hieber not only lets out his frustration, but also announces concrete consequences: In its markets, it was no longer sold to young people who only wanted to stock up on party paraphernalia. “Now it is important to keep the food supply going for the next week and not to take care of your FUN.”

His employees took a risk every day “and work overtime without end” You are happy to do that and you know how important this is for the next few weeks. But we will no longer sell goods to party people. “

He hopes that other grocery stores will join, Hieber writes and ends his brand letter with an appeal to the parents: “Please make sure that the young people stay at home.”