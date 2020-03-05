economics-minister-altmaier-wants-to-mitigate-the-consequences-of-the-corona-virus

The Federal Ministry of Economics is ringing the phone again and again these days. Stand builders want to know what help they can count on to cope with the cancellation of large events. Medium-sized companies ask who will step in if their production comes to a standstill due to the corona virus.

round 50 The Ministry currently counts such calls per day. It has had its own hotline for a week now. The Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) not only wants to help entrepreneurs – but also to get a feel for the situation in the country. Because that can change quickly.

The virus is already affecting a number of companies that rely on parts from China. Airlines offer employees unpaid leave to cope with flight cancellations. For companies like Adidas and Beiersdorf, sales in China are slumping.

Then there is the open question of how to proceed. “The uncertainty for the economy associated with the spread of the corona virus is enormous,” says Achim Wambach, President of the Leibniz Center for European Economic Research (ZEW).

Um auf To be prepared for all scenarios, the Federal Ministry of Economics has drawn up a three-stage plan. For starters, companies should increasingly be able to avail themselves of guarantees and KfW loans. You can also apply for short-time work now. Should the situation worsen, guarantees and KfW loans would be increased in the second stage, and the state could also pay taxes.

Only in one The third step would be economic measures, such as those after the financial crisis 2008 or within the framework of the Flood relief 2013 were used.

Federal states want to be involved

However, the approach taken by Economics Minister Altmaier is not well received in all federal states. Berlin, for example, feels ignored in the planning. Economic Senator Ramona Pop (Greens) calls for the country ministers to be involved. “I urge you to schedule a special economic ministerial conference with the help of the leading associations of the German economy,” she wrote in a letter to Altmaier, which is available to the Tagesspiegel.

“The aim of such a meeting must be to take stock of the current situation in Germany and the individual federal states and to coordinate any measures that may need to be developed by the federal and state governments,” writes Pop. Currently 46 percent of Berlin companies expected that the corona crisis affects their business.

ZEW President Wambach, on the other hand, considers Altmaier's gradual approach to be correct. “It is good that the Minister for Economic Affairs does not directly adopt economic stimulus packages, but instead presents measures as a first step that help companies to bridge the time of uncertainty.”

The planned loans and guarantees could “help to stabilize companies in the event of liquidity bottlenecks and a decline in orders.”

Need for bridging loans still low

The need for bridging loans still appears to be low. “We have had isolated requests so far,” explains a spokesman for the Association of German Guarantee Banks (VDB) when asked by the Tagesspiegel. “But I would not speak of a rush.” ​​But it could also be the calm before the storm. Because the actual lending is done by the house bank.

The guarantee banks only then check whether the sum must and can be additionally secured. That is why inquiries with the guarantors usually arrive at different times. “How big the need for help will be will only become clear in the coming weeks,” says the VDB.

Money could flow after just three banking days

Should the corona virus paralyze the companies, it should go quickly. Usually there are quick programs up to 250. 000 euros, which can be approved within three banking days , says the VDB. However, the exact time between application and transfer depends on the amount and the federal state.

The Berlin-Brandenburg guarantee bank (BBB) ​​is prepared for emergencies, explains managing director Steffen Hartung. Larger sums should also be secured here within three banking days. Contact with the Senate is good, actors can quickly coordinate in conference calls. In the maximum case, the BBB can vouch for up to 1.5 million euros. That is completely sufficient for most small and medium-sized companies, says Hartung.

Portal enables free advance inquiry

Anyone who has got into trouble because of the corona virus can also make a free advance request to the joint portal of the guarantee banks. The responsible institute then checks whether a guarantee is in principle possible. The VDB promises feedback within 48 hours. There will be no financial injection under the guise of the corona virus.

“Companies and their business models must always be economically viable,” explains a VDB spokesman. A guarantee will not be given if the company is already on the brink.

As after the financial crisis, short-time work should also help companies. At that time, mass layoffs could be prevented in this way. According to the Federal Employment Agency (BA) alone 2009 were more than one million employees in short-time work. If a company now has to order on the basis of an official order due to Corona or if there are delivery bottlenecks, the employer can already apply for up to twelve months of short-time work for his employees.

Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil ( SPD) could also, at any time, limit the maximum duration of short-time benefits to up to Extend months.

Obtaining short-time benefits should be easier

It has not yet been planned to take over the social contributions for short-time work benefits as requested by the employers' association Gesamtmetall. But the Bundestag could also decide that at relatively short notice. In the last crisis, the Federal Agency paid half of the social contributions in the first six months, and the full contributions were paid from the seventh month. The BA's reserves are in any case ample, around 25 Billion euros.

In the next week, the cabinet is also expected to pass a bill by the Ministry of Labor, which will make it easier for companies that receive short-time work to combine short-time work with further training. They shouldn't have to pay social security contributions either. But this project is less aimed at short-term economic problems caused by Corona, but at the upcoming upheavals in the economy – especially in the automotive industry.