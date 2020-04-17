eco-bonus-instead-of-scrappage-bonus

In parallel with the planned ramp-up of the factories, the debate about government aid to the auto industry is picking up speed. After an advance by the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, voices from the industry sparked buying incentives over Easter. Similarities with the scrappage bonus of the financial crisis year 2009 (which the government officially called “environmental bonus”) were avoided. But you are moving in this direction.

Whether Markus Söder (“Auto Program”), BMW CEO Oliver Zipse (“Innovation Bonus”), VW Purchasing Director Stefan Sommer (“Investments in Consumer Behavior ”) Or the Lower Saxony politicians and VW supervisory boards Bernd Althusmann and Stephan Weil (“ purchase or scrappage bonus ”) – everyone can imagine a direct state subsidy for car buyers across all parties and brands. And: Everyone wants the bonus that promotes innovative, climate-friendly technologies.

Stefan Bratzel from the Bergisch Gladbach University of Applied Sciences suggests lavish discounts when buying a car. In addition to the e-car purchase premium of 6 000 the state could add another 4 000 Loosen up the euro, the economics professor said on Thursday at a virtual press conference. For hybrid cars, he suggests a total grant of 6 000 euros.

But because the ideas in detail, who and what exactly should be encouraged to diverge – BMW / Söder are more for a premium for hybrid vehicles, Volkswagen / Weil / Althusmann more for pure e-cars – the industry does not yet speak with one voice. Therefore the association VDA does not (yet) express itself. Discussions are being held and positions are being coordinated.

VDA President Hildegard Müller said on Thursday that economic support measures were probably necessary “to stimulate overall economic demand and in particular the demand for vehicles”. What is actually necessary can only be estimated after the car dealerships have opened. “Then we will see how the customers behave. But it will be too late to talk about possible impulses until autumn.”

Environmental groups sound the alarm

One is currently busy with even more urgent things. “Before we can sell a car, we have to produce it,” it says. The belts are still standing still, the supply chains are broken, the trade is closed, the registration offices are not occupied. “A bonus is the second step,” one hears in the industry. Everyone is waiting for the government to decide which restrictions will be eased and when.

Environmental associations are skeptical about the advances made by politicians and companies. “There should be no more euro funding for diesel, gasoline or plug-in hybrids,” said Greenpeace traffic expert Tobias Austrup. “Anyone who cares about the future of the German auto industry must now make it clear that government aid can only be given to small electric cars.”

Rejection also came from the Greens: If anything, a scrappage bonus would lead to a flash in the pan, said Bundestag parliamentary group vice-president Oliver Krischer. The transport expert from the environmental organization BUND, Jens Hilgenberg, said that flat-rate and purchase tax-financed purchase aid was the wrong way to go. The allocation of public funds must be linked to ecological criteria.

“The cause of high CO2 emissions in road traffic is the scrapping premium 2009”, Claudia Kemfert tweeted , Head of the Energy, Transport and Environment Department at the German Institute for Economic Research. “If we repeat this mistake, we will not achieve the climate goals 2030.”

The environmental impact of the scrapping premium is controversial. 2009 the state handed over a total of five billion euros; 2500 euros per new car – without CO2 limit – and if a used car that is at least nine years old has been scrapped. As a result, new registrations jumped 23 to 3.8 million vehicles.

Had the scrapping premium positive climate effect? ​​

According to a study by the Institute for Energy and Environmental Research on behalf of the Federal Ministry for the Environment, the renewal of the fleet led to a shortage of fuel consumption and CO2 emissions 1.7 million subsidized cars were around a fifth lower than those of the scrapped cars. Another study commissioned by the OECD, on the other hand, came to the conclusion that primarily larger, more powerful new cars and diesel were purchased – with corresponding negative effects on emissions.

A revival of the scrapping premium However, from the point of view of the German carmaker, it is not entirely desirable. So the new car sales 2009 rose steeply. But they fell just as steep again the following year – by more than 900 000 to 2.9 million vehicles . Only 2012 was the level after the flash in the pan again at the pre-crisis level.

In addition: Consumers had got used to high discounts, which greatly increased the price pressure left – and reduced the hoped sales tax profits for the finance minister.

The traditionally strong segment of commercial customers, which make up two thirds of new registrations, shrank to less than 40 percent. The bonus also created strong demand for low-priced foreign small cars. At the same time, prices on the used car market collapsed, especially for well-preserved vehicles from German premium brands.

“It was clear that the high level of the premium year would not be maintained,” said consoling in retrospect the industry. “The most important thing was that the companies came from the valley.” At least 2009 was successful. It remains to be seen whether this can be repeated in the Corona year 2020 – this time with an eco bonus.

An alternative, the shifting of emission targets in the EU, the automotive industry currently wants to discuss less openly than a premium. “Relying on striving to achieve CO2 targets is unlikely to be enforceable at European level and would jeopardize large investments by companies,” said Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil.