earthquake-shakes-croatia-in-the-midst-of-the-corona-virus-crisis

Two earthquakes in the Croatian capital Zagreb injured dozens of people and caused serious damage. The moderate earthquakes in the EU member country Croatia took place in a sequence of just over half an hour. A 15 -year-old who made from rubble was struggled for her life in the hospital, reported the private television station RTL, citing hospital doctors.

[Die neuesten Entwicklungen und Hintergründe zum Coronavirus können Siehier in unserem Newsblog mitverfolgen.]

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) gave the magnitude of the first quake by 6. 24 on Sunday morning with 5.4, that of the second quake at 7. 01 Clock with 5.0. The centers of the two quakes were seven and ten kilometers north of Zagreb. It was the worst earthquake that has struck the EU country Croatia for 140 years.

Bricks fell from roofs, facades cracked, walls collapsed and debris damaged parked cars. Patients had to be brought to safety from two hospitals because parts of the building were badly damaged. The Balkans region is at high risk of earthquakes because the African plate is sliding under the Eurasian one.

Video 22. 03. 2020, 12: 08 Clock 00: 47 Min. Earthquake in Zagreb: At least one dead and several victims

The cathedral in the center, the symbol of the city, was also damaged. From the south tower of the Gothic cathedral, the symbol of the city, the spire with the cross fell from more than 100 meters down and damaged the roof. The Archbishop's Palace also suffered damage. The rector of the cathedral, Josip Kuhtic, was shocked. The Cathedral of the Assumption, St. Stephen and Ladislaus is the first and most important Gothic building in Croatia. It became from the end of 13. Built in the 19th century with the remains of the Romanesque predecessor.

People ran out of the house in alarm. The Home Office urged people to stay outside at first, but not to form groups to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus.

“Keep your distance. Don't put yourself together. We are facing two major crises, the earthquake and the epidemic, “said Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic. Croatia had documented infections with the virus Sars-CoV-2 until Sunday 204, however The numbers are currently increasing rapidly from day to day.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave courage to the people of Croatia. “Stay strong! The EU is by your side!” Leyen tweeted after a phone call to Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Sunday. The earthquake and corona virus created a “very difficult situation for Croatia”. The country also held the EU Presidency in the first half of the year 2020. In the second half of the year, Germany will take on the task of 27 To coordinate EU countries . (dpa, AFP, KNA)