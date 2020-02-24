E-prescribing Market Growing at a CAGR of +18% by 2026: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Epic Systems, DrFirst, Henry Schein, GE Healthcare, eClinicalworks

E-prescribing (also termed as electronic prescribing) is a technology which allows physicians and other medical practitioners to write and send accurate, error-free prescriptions to a pharmacy electronically. This does not involve usage of handwritten or faxed notes or call-in prescriptions. The global E-prescribing market is driven by increased focus on the reduction of fraud and abuse of drugs, government initiatives to digitalize healthcare systems, and increasing focus on reducing medication errors. However, high deployment costs and reluctance of people and healthcare providers to adopt new technologies restrain the market growth.

The Global E-prescribing Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +19% during forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Epic Systems Corporation, DrFirst Inc., Quality Systems Inc., Surescripts-RxHub LLC, RelayHealth Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., GE Healthcare, eClinicalworks, Cerner Corporation

E-prescribing market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The market is segmented based on product, delivery mode, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into e-prescribing solutions and e-prescribing services. The solutions segment is further divided into integrated solutions and standalone solutions. The services segment is divided into support & maintenance services, implementation services, network services, and training & education services. This report also provides market information across major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

A detailed outline of the Global E-prescribing Market includes a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.

This is anticipated to drive the Global E-prescribing Market over the forecast period. This research report covers the market landscape and its progress prospects in the near future. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the new entrants contributing to the growth of the market. Most companies in the Global E-prescribing Market are currently adopting new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global E-prescribing Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

Table of Contents

Global E-prescribing Market Research Report

Chapter 1 E-prescribing Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global E-prescribing Market Forecast

