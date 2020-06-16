E-PAPER MARKET IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS BY KEY PLAYERS | PLASTIC LOGIC HK LTD, DISPLAYDATA LIMITED, DKE CO.,LTD., EPSON AMERICA, INC., GDS HOLDING S.R.L., AND MORE

E-Paper Market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report has information on production development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and other important characteristic of the E-Paper Market.

Global e-paper market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to high demand of on the move information. The benefits of e-paper technology along with the increased R&D initiatives by the manufacturers are factors contributing towards the growth of the market

Top Key Competitors: Cambrios Technologies Corp., CLEARink Displays, Inc., E Ink Holdings Inc., GUANGZHOU OED TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., InkCase Enterprise Pte Ltd, LG Electronics, PERVASIVE DISPLAYS, INC., Plastic Logic HK Ltd, SAMSUNG, Displaydata Limited, DKE CO.,LTD., Epson America, Inc., GDS Holding S.r.l., Motion Display, MPicoSys Low Power Innovators, Omni-ID, Solomon Systech, Ubiik, Visionect, among others.

E-Paper Market Drivers and Restraints:

Many modern e-paper technologies is prepared for advertising and will certainly contribute to improved e-paper screen adoption rates; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

The e-paper market is primarily driven by the e-readers and other consumer electronic devices is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Manufacturers is investing in terms of enhancement of E paper; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

High cost of E paper; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Manufacturers still oppose this technology because it is more complex than paper, this factor can impede the market growth

E-Paper Market: Market Overview

Major Commercial Developments in the Industry

Market Trends and Dynamics of the Industry

Market Positioning of Major Market Players in the Industry

Current Market Scenario and Future Prospects of the Global Market

Competitive Landscape of the Market

E-Paper Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2020-2026 ($ million)

E-Paper Market Revenue and Forecast by End-User, 2020-2026 ($ million)

E-Paper Market Revenue and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2026 ($ million)

Geographic Coverage

E-Paper Market Size and Forecast

E-Paper Market Size and Forecast

E-Paper Market on the basis of geography is divided into – North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the world. North America contributes a largest share in the global market, owing to the rapid development of sector in the US. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global market over the forecast period. This is mainly due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in the emerging economies of the region, especially in China and India.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, E Ink collaborated with Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited for joint production of the reference design panel for battery-less e-Paper labels. The system adopts the e-Paper module of E Ink and the UHF FRAM RFID LSI module of Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, which is suitable for battery-free e-Paper Tag applications. The company strengthen the product portfolio and maximize the business worldwide with this collaboration

In April 2017, Sony Corporation announced that they had established a joint venture with E Ink Holdings for the development, commercialization and licensing of various products consisting of e-paper based displays. This agreement will enhance the levels of usage of e-paper, increasing the levels of application for the product. These activities will be carried out by a subsidiary established in Taiwan and Japanese separately

