e-buses-are-slowly-arriving-in-public-transport

It is getting scarce if Germany wants to achieve its climate goals in public transport: In total 835 the Federal Ministry for the Environment 2018 and 2019 subsidized via the “Funding guidelines for the purchase of electric buses in public transport”. This is the result of a question from the Greens in the Bundestag, Sven-Christian Kindler, budget policy spokesman, and Stephan Kühn, transport spokesman for the parliamentary group.

Converted to two years, this is about ten percent of the approximately 4000 new registrations of buses and coaches every year. However, calculations show that until 2030 the share of e-buses 90 percent increased must be in order to achieve the EU's goal of halving emissions. However, market saturation curves are mostly S-shaped, slow growth at the beginning is replaced by faster market saturation. Germany is still within the framework despite its small market share. However, new registrations for electric buses will have to increase m 60 per year in the next few years if Germany wants to achieve the EU targets.

A total of 5 million euros in buses powered by electricity were funded by 278; the total project costs were 417, 2 million euros, so the funding rate was on average two thirds. There are two main obstacles to the rapid switch to electric mobility in public transport: the long service life of the vehicles, which on the one hand means an advantage for sustainability, but on the other hand will keep combustion engines in traffic for the coming years. The second factor is the price. This is where the federal “Clean Air” program comes in, as part of which the funding takes place. While a diesel bus is about 250 000 costs Euro, the average acquisition costs of the e-buses in the funding program were just under 500 000 Euro. There is also the charging infrastructure.

The evaluation of the funded projects shows: Especially West German Federal states benefit from the funding. Public transport companies from Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia were particularly active with eleven projects each. However, Berlin and Wiesbaden received funding for 120 buses.

In addition, 2019 applications for funding from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony and Brandenburg were received, so that the eastern German states are expected to do better in the future will be represented. The data also show that the changeover is progressing slowly due to high bureaucratic hurdles, the length of testing for applications and the delivery times for the vehicles. As a result, of the total 835 supported buses 2018 and 2019 only 40 went into operation.

A total of up to 1.5 billion euros is available for measures such as the electrification of commercial and local transport or the digitization of municipal transport systems as part of the “Clean Air” immediate program.

The green members of the Bundestag rate the funding program as a success and call for an increase 500 Million euros for the promotion of e-buses. “In order for the transport turnaround towards more clean mobility in cities and municipalities to really succeed, the federal government must provide transport companies with significantly more support in the procurement of e-buses,” Kindler and Kühn said.

As part of an economic stimulus package after the corona crisis, government funding for e-buses should be expanded significantly, they say. “This could support around 1500 further e-buses and charging systems all over Germany. That, and not a scrapping premium for dirty diesel and petrol cars, would make a real contribution to climate protection and clean air, ”write the two Greens.