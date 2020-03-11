“dutch-manure-was-supposed-to-go-to-ice-cream-parlors”

Ursula Heinen-Esser (CDU) is Minister of Agriculture and Environment of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. This Thursday, the agricultural ministers of the federal states meet to discuss the planned tightening of the fertilizer regulation. NRW would also be affected. In addition to Lower Saxony, the country is one of the countries with the largest pig fattening companies.

Ms. Heinen-Esser, after many years The federal government and the EU Commission have agreed on stricter fertilizer regulations to protect groundwater. The Federal Council must agree. This Thursday, the agricultural ministers of the federal states are giving advice. What is the mood like?

I hope that there is a majority for what Julia Klöckner and Svenja Schulze have negotiated . If not, the EU will continue the second procedure and we will face substantial fines. We have been discussing the topic for a year and a half, and in my opinion there is no longer any room for negotiation. I therefore appeal to my colleagues to agree.

Shouldn't that make sense to everyone?

Yes, but the mood is difficult. The farmers take to the streets and put considerable pressure on them. And I can understand this if planning uncertainty and an unclear framework stand in the way of the necessary investments. But it is of no use to farmers if there are high fines instead of a stricter fertilizer regulation. This would make dialogue between farmers and society even more difficult.

Ursula Heinen-Esser (CDU) is since May 2018 Minister of Agriculture and the Environment in NRW. Photo: dpa

You have large pig fattening farms with tens of thousands of animals in NRW that produce a lot of manure. Where should the manure go?

If we looked at the entire country and optimally distributed any manure, we would get the bottom line there. But we have to move from flat-rate to precise requirements. Further groundwater protection measures must be taken where the sources for exceeding the limit values ​​lie. That is why we went a consistent way in NRW some time ago and check our measuring points, where necessary, we set up new ones. We want to improve the accuracy of our system of measuring points that measure the nitrate content in the groundwater. On this basis, we are currently adapting our Land Fertilizer Ordinance with the aim of directing the measures in the “red”, ie the contaminated, areas in a targeted and user-friendly manner.

Many farmers question the accuracy of the measurement results. You measured in NRW. What came out of it?

First, 300 places where weak points were suspected were examined. As a result, ten percent was out of order. Imagine what would happen if ten percent of the clean air measuring points in Berlin or Düsseldorf were faulty. Based on the findings, we are currently reviewing all measuring points that exceed the nitrate limit values ​​in agricultural areas. Faulty measuring points have been or will be refurbished and – where necessary – additional 200 measuring points will be set up. This allows smaller, more precise measurements. And we investigated where the nitrate in the groundwater comes from.

To improve the life of the animals, one would have to convert the stables. But farmers collide quickly with the construction and … Photo: picture alliance / Carsten Rehde

Does it come from the farmers?

Yes, that's the biggest part. But nitrate pollution can also occur locally, for example via the air path through traffic and industry or through discharge from small sewage treatment plants. We can now say very precisely which is the main source in which region. Incidentally, farmers who do not believe the measurement results can ask for a check. It is important to have reliable facts in order to create trust and insight.

In NRW continue to take liquid manure from the Netherlands from?

Yes, liquid manure is unfortunately a freely tradable commodity, which is why we cannot simply prohibit this because of the EU internal market . But we control very intensively where the manure comes from and where it goes. For example, we 1500 checked addresses of slurry recipients and found that about 500 of which were no slurry takers at all, but ice cream parlors or law firms. The Chamber of Agriculture has imposed a fine of 1, 35 on a manure dealer. This shows that in addition to controls, sanctions have also increased. Fines have contributed significantly to the significant drop in imports. Slurry imports from the Netherlands have decreased by approximately 30 in the past three years .

No place: sows live in narrow cages after they have had their piglets. Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner plans a … Photo: Fred Dott

Animal husbandry is a big topic in Germany. The narrow cages in which pregnant sows are locked up are currently the subject of arguments. This is also an issue for the Federal Council. What is your opinion? Do the animals need more space. And how quickly should that happen?

The animals need more space, no question. Most farmers now want that too. And of course it has to be quick. The problem is the practical implementation. When farmers rebuild their stables, they reach the limits of construction and pollution control law. The pigs usually have no outside contact at the moment. Farmers who plan an open stable and want to enable their animals to come into contact with the outside come across regulations on air pollution control. Immission control slows animal welfare. We have to reconcile this. We therefore need transitional arrangements so that politicians can do their homework and farmers have time to do remodeling. But of course they shouldn't take too long.

You could also reduce the number of animals.

That would not solve the building law problems. If a farmer wants to convert his barn and give the animals more space, he needs a new building permit. The Chamber of Agriculture of North Rhine-Westphalia is planning a revolutionary new model barn as part of our sustainable livestock strategy and is currently converting a barn. She waited two years for the building permit for this. And these are professionals.

Who should pay for more animal welfare? The expert commission set up by Ms. Klöckner proposes an animal welfare tax on meat and milk. On Friday, the Federal Agriculture Minister will meet representatives of the trade again to talk about higher food prices. What do you mean?

This is a difficult question. If all farmers in North Rhine-Westphalia implemented higher standards in pig husbandry and converted their stables, this would 350 up to 450 million euros a year. The trade must be on board. And we consumers have to be willing to pay fair prices at the shop counter. And if the proceeds cannot yet be generated directly from the market, we also have to think about taxes or levies in the initial phase. We need prices that speak the truth.