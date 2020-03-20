Dried Herbs Market Latest Study Explores Gigantic Growth | McCormick & Company, Inc.; Döhler; Pacific Botanicals; MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS; others

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Dried Herbs Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization.Global dried herbs market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Dried Herbs Market key players Involved in the study are McCormick & Company, Inc.; Döhler; Pacific Botanicals; MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS; Van Drunen Farms; British Pepper & Spice Co Ltd; Synthite Industries Ltd.; ITS Taste; Cherry Valley Organics; Catz International; The Spice House; Vardhaman Exotic Herbs & Spices; Euroma; Sorich Organics Private Limited; Holyland Marketing Private Limited, Hamps Bio Private Limited among others.

Global Dried Herbs Market By Product Type (Oregano, Rosemary, Sage, Savory, Mint, Thyme, Bay Leaves), Form (Whole Herbs, Powdered Herbs), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Drying Method (Air Drying, Vacuum Drying, Microwave Drying), End-User (B2B, B2C), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In February 2018, Euroma announced that they had acquired Intertaste after they had received the approval from the “Authority for Consumers & Markets (ACM)”. This acquisition of business operations of spices and herbs will help Euroma become an established leader for the products in the European market. The combined employees of the company are expected to increase the total workforce to around five hundred employees which is expected to increase the overall capacity and production capabilities

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus of manufacturers to provide consumers with organic dried herbs due to the growing preference for adopting natural, organic food ingredients is expected to boost the growth of the market

Enhancement of shelf life of herbs due to drying processing is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Easy-to-use and consume products demand has increased due to changes in lifestyles of consumers can act as a market driver

Growing innovations in technology and product offerings can boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Availability of lower-cost fresh herbs alternatives is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding contamination of spices & herbs with adulterants and other chemical substances to increase their consumption life is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Dried Herbs products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

