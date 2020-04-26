dreyer-warns-of-frivolous-loosening

Malu Dreyer warns of easing

The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) has expectations of further easing in the Corona crisis the switch with her country colleagues and the Chancellor next Thursday (30. April) steamed. Merkel had previously said that the federal and state governments would probably not decide on further easing of the corona-related restrictions until May 6th.

“We achieved an incredible amount , We also owe that to the great discipline of our population, we must not gamble it away , Dreyer said in an interview with the German Press Agency in Mainz before the switch on Thursday. “Our common goal is to keep the increase in the infection rate under control and at the same time to carry out gentle loosening.”

From the perspective of Rhineland Palatinate would have a lot to talk about, especially when it comes to playgrounds, shop openings and the location of restaurants, Dreyer said. But it also had to be talked about culture and sport, for example when small groups could train again.

However, she warned against careless easing. “In the end, the hygiene rules will be a prerequisite for everything,” emphasized the SPD politician. “The physical distance – which is not social distance – has to be practiced further and it also has to work. In addition to the infection rate, that's the be-all and end-all when you think about further easing. ”

Dreyer said, the inequality in trade, for example for furniture stores – which are allowed to open in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example – is an important issue for the counter, since there are also the first legal proceedings. And: “The gastronomy is under great pressure because it is existentially affected, you also have to talk about it.” (Dpa)