Science
Dreyer warns of frivolous loosening
Malu Dreyer warns of easing
The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) has expectations of further easing in the Corona crisis the switch with her country colleagues and the Chancellor next Thursday (30. April) steamed. Merkel had previously said that the federal and state governments would probably not decide on further easing of the corona-related restrictions until May 6th.
“We achieved an incredible amount , We also owe that to the great discipline of our population, we must not gamble it away , Dreyer said in an interview with the German Press Agency in Mainz before the switch on Thursday. “Our common goal is to keep the increase in the infection rate under control and at the same time to carry out gentle loosening.”
From the perspective of Rhineland Palatinate would have a lot to talk about, especially when it comes to playgrounds, shop openings and the location of restaurants, Dreyer said. But it also had to be talked about culture and sport, for example when small groups could train again.
However, she warned against careless easing. “In the end, the hygiene rules will be a prerequisite for everything,” emphasized the SPD politician. “The physical distance – which is not social distance – has to be practiced further and it also has to work. In addition to the infection rate, that's the be-all and end-all when you think about further easing. ”
Dreyer said, the inequality in trade, for example for furniture stores – which are allowed to open in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example – is an important issue for the counter, since there are also the first legal proceedings. And: “The gastronomy is under great pressure because it is existentially affected, you also have to talk about it.” (Dpa)
Chaotic situation on the mask market – supply continues to be difficult
The supply of medical masks is in Germany, according to a report by the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” further poor. The pharmaceutical wholesalers therefore report empty warehouses. “Even though we have increased our inventory, demand is currently still exceeding supply,” the newspaper quoted wholesaler Gehe. The company was only “partially deliverable”.
The market leader Phoenix soon declared that it was “largely sold out” for respirators. The pharmacist association also confirmed the lack of a mask, but has hope. “The supply situation for face masks and masks is difficult,” this is due to the fact that demand has increased in parts of the public because of the mask requirement that will apply from Monday, a spokeswoman said. The number of manufacturers is increasing, however, and the situation should “improve further in perspective”.
According to the newspaper, the mask market has become so chaotic that even analysts have lost track of it. More and more masks are therefore sold without a so-called pharmaceutical central number and cannot be tracked by market researchers such as Gesdat. “We don't know anything. We lost the trail,” said a spokesman for the pharmaceutical wholesaler Alliance Healthcare, to which Gesdat belongs. It was a “ghostly situation” . (dpa)
President of the Teachers Association considers return of all students possible until summer
According to the President of the German Teachers' Association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, all students could go back to school before the summer holidays to return. Meidinger suggests a “shift model”: The classes are shared and come to school alternately for one week each receive tasks for the other week at home. That would be after Meidinger's view is a workable model that, on the one hand, the current distance regulations are taken into account and on the other hand prevents entire classes from staying at home for the foreseeable future
In his opinion, such an approach would have several advantages: Parents could Plan childcare and working hours better, room and lesson plans would hardly have to changed and subjects are not deleted. In addition, the risk would be reduced that “socially disadvantaged and underperforming children and adolescents as well Students with special needs ”depended on permanent absence would. (dpa)
If we don't play for the next few months, the whole Bundesliga is drinking from. Then there will no longer be those in the form we knew them from.
Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund Hans-Joachim Watzke
Corona app should not save data centrally
The federal government is now taking a decentralized approach to the planned Corona warning app to alleviate privacy concerns. The concept of PEPP-PT (Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing), which was developed by the Robert Koch Institute, came under criticism from data protectors because central servers play a larger role here.
Illinois has significantly more poison emergency calls
As a result of the comments by US President Donald Trump about possible disinfectant injections against the corona virus, the Poison Control Center in the US state of Illinois has a Increase in emergency calls recorded. In the past two days, there has been a “significant increase” in calls to cleaning agents compared to the same period last year, the director of the health department, Ngozi Ezike, said at a press conference on Saturday. For example, was gargled with a mixture of bleach and mouthwash , “in an attempt to kill the coronavirus”. Ezike vigorously warned against taking household cleaners.
Trump had encouraged researchers at a press conference on Thursday to investigate ways people fight against to inject the virus directly disinfectant. His comments sparked outrage. The next day Trump presented his statement as “sarcasm”. He hadn't wanted to call on citizens to take disinfectants, he said on Friday. (dpa)
Argentina allows walks
Argentina has strict exit restrictions to curb the coronavirus until 10. May extended – but with some easing. The measures only apply in metropolitan areas with at least 500. 000 residents, as President Alberto Fernández announced on Saturday in a speech to the South American nation. In addition, everyone is allowed to leave their homes for up to an hour a day, but not more than 500 remove meters from it. (dpa)
Prices for fresh food are increasing
Consumer prices for fresh food this April almost ten percent above the previous year's level . This emerges from data from the Agricultural Market Information Society (AMI) in Bonn. That is not only due to the Corona crisis, said AMI market expert Thomas Els. Global demand plays a role in pork, and the harvest that was more scarce last year for apples. For vegetables in April there was even a surcharge of 27 percent compared to the same month last year, Els reported. Cabbage vegetables such as broccoli or cauliflower are harvested at this time of the year, particularly in France and Spain. A lack of harvest helpers because of the travel restrictions there could have led to a tighter supply. (dpa)
Daily mirror | Robert Birnbaum
France presents easing on Tuesday
France's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will be on Present Tuesday the government’s plan to relax corona requirements. Let it be 17 priorities have been set, according to which the country will gradually start 11. May be released from the cordon , the office of the premier told the AFP on Sunday in Paris.
These include the reopening of schools , the Return employees to their work place and the resumption of local and long-distance public transport as well as the provision of masks and disinfectants. (AFP)
Trump questions his own press conferences
What is the use of it To hold press conferences in the White House when the media “ask nothing but hostile questions and then refuse to report the truth or facts,” President Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday night. “They have record ratings and the American people get nothing but fake news.” (Dpa)
Right to home office
Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) wants the right to work from Anchored by law at home . “I am working on a new law for a right to a home office, which I will present by autumn. Anyone who wants to, and where the workplace allows it, should be able to work in the home office – even if the corona pandemic is over, ”said Heil the“ Bild am Sonntag ”. “You can either switch completely to home office or only for one or two days a week,” Heil said. According to initial cautious estimates, the number of employees in the home office in the corona crisis of 12 on 25 percent of all employees increased. (dpa)
Johnson is back from Monday
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants after his Covid – 19 – disease from Monday again run the government business. The 55) year-old politician wants to return to his office in Downing Street in London at the beginning of the week, a spokesman for his office said. Secretary of State Dominic Raab led the government during his stay in the hospital and his rest in Checkers, the country's government residence. The prime minister will have to find an answer to how and when public restrictions can be lifted without risking a second wave of infection. The “lockdown” places a heavy burden on the world's fifth largest economy – experts say it could go into the worst recession for more than 300 years. (Reuters)
Police ban residence in popular area in Copenhagen
For days many Copenhageners had the despite the corona crisis Enjoyed good weather outdoors – now the police have banned you from staying in a popular area in the city pronounced. Provisional until May 1st at 23. 59 o'clock it is from now on prohibited in a certain zone on To stop the waterfront in the district of Islands Brygge , the police told the Danish capital on Saturday evening. This is to prevent the spread of the new type of corona virus. In the event of violations, fines amount to the equivalent of just under 335 Euro. However, walks, runs and walking the dog are allowed in the zone.
The capital police pointed out that one was already on Friday had issued a warning that stricter measures would be taken if the Danes did not follow the instructions of the authorities and thus kept their distance. Since Monday, there has been an increasing inflow in Islands Brygge , which has meanwhile reduced efforts in the fight against Covid – 19 – infections contradict. In Islands Brygge there are long green areas by the water and a harbor, and the university is not far away. (dpa)
Police union: “Ghost games are a danger”
The police union (GdP) has warned of possible fan gatherings during ghost games the Bundesliga warned. “Ghost games are a danger, even if the organizer does everything in the stadium so that hygiene regulations are complied with to keep the risk of infection as low as possible to hold, ”said GdP Vice Jörg Radek in an interview with the“ Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung ”. It was the good right of the German Football League (DFL) to work out a plan for the restart of the season , “but it seems to me not to consider all aspects “, said Radek.
It might be possible to check what is happening in the stadium , said the trade unionist. “That doesn't apply to the public space in front of it. The stadiums become a potential target for fans who want to support their team. That would be devastating. During this pandemic, there must not be large crowds of people outside the stadium gates . Not only is that forbidden, it would be irresponsible, ”said Radek. If fans violate the requirements of the corona pandemic, the police must intervene “in the sense of compliance with security and order.”
The DFL considers a continuation of the season without spectators from May 9th possible. However, it is still unclear when and by whom the DFL and the clubs can count on a binding decision. (dpa)
Italians sing “Bella Ciao” from windows and balconies for the Liberation Day
The Italians have a polyphonic “Bella Ciao” on Saturday evening of windows and balconies from nationwide exemption from fascism from 75 years celebrated. Fighter pilots sprayed over the capital Rome on the day of liberation the Italian national colors in the sky, in many places the national flag hung from the windows.
Italy is with more than 26. 300 dead the most affected by the corona pandemic Country of Europe – only the United States has more deaths worldwide. Due to the pandemic, there is a strict curfew across the country . Also all celebrations on the day of liberation, which takes place annually on 25. April was committed had been canceled. Therefore, the Italians moved the celebration to the window.
Söder wants to “put something extra on the electric car purchase premium”
To support the car industry after the corona virus crisis, Bavaria's Prime Minister and CSU boss Markus Söder proposes a increase in the purchase premium for electric cars in front. An ecologically staggered innovation bonus is required, which until the end 2021), Söder said Focus Online ”(Saturday). “If we look at the previous help of up to 6000 Euros for electric cars, for example, adding something more would be a real buying impulse, “he explained . “This could be a 10. 000 – Euro premium for high quality ecological cars finance. ”In addition to the economic one, one could also send a climate policy signal .
Söder had repeatedly requested a program for the automotive industry to boost demand. The so-called environmental bonus, which only increased in February, depends on the type of drive and the list price of the vehicle. Most money – 6000 Euro – is available for battery-electric vehicles up to a list price of 40. 000 Euro . Industry takes part in half, the state pays the other half. However, manufacturers often offset their contribution with discounts that they usually give anyway. (dpa)
Minister of Labor Heil : “I don't think games with masks are imaginable”
Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has opposed a mask requirement for the possible restart of the Bundesliga pronounced. “I don't think games with masks are conceivable,” said Heil of the “Bild am Sonntag” and added: “In discussions with the German Football League, constructive work is currently being carried out on other practical solutions.”
The day before, the “Spiegel” had reported that the Ministry of Labor is checking professionals for protection against the corona virus with mouth-nose protection to play. A ministry spokesman had said that there was an internal paper on the hygiene concept of the German Football League (DFL) and pointed out that it was only a first draft at work level.
Professionals and officials had already rejected the proposal on Friday “I can not imagine playing with a face mask, I think that can not be implemented,” said Eintracht Frankfurt sports director Fredi Bobic in a contribution broadcast on Saturday ARD “sports show”. Jörg Schmadtke, head of sports at VfL Wolfsburg, made a similar statement. “I've heard a lot and can imagine a lot. But I lack a bit of imagination as to whether this is really serious, ”said Schmadtke in the current episode of the podcast“ The Sixteen ”. (dpa)
As the only federal state, we will make five masks available to all citizens.
Saarland's Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) has five million mouthguards distributed.
More than 200. 000 fatalities worldwide
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 200 000 People died after an infection. Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore had more than 2.8 million infections detected on Saturday afternoon (local time). The infection and death rates published by the university are generally higher than those of the World Health Organization (WHO) because they are updated more regularly. In some cases, the numbers have recently been revised downwards. The WHO reported more than 2.7 million confirmed infections and more than 187. 800 Deaths.
Most coronavirus pandemic deaths were in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University (more than 52. 700), where the number of detected infections is also highest (more than 924. 500). Comparisons between the individual countries – especially based on absolute numbers – prove difficult, both with regard to the number of infected people and the number of deaths. Not only are the population structures different. The states are also at different stages of the pandemic and differ in the number of tests performed. In addition, there is the expected high number of unreported cases.
So far there are more in Germany as 5800 fatality. According to Tagesspiegel information, more than 155. 000 People are infected with the virus. (Tsp, dpa)
The longer the corona crisis lasts, the greater the distrust and impatience in society. We just need one thing: understanding. A comment.
Daily mirror | Malte Lehming